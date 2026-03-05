For many investors, mutual funds seem like a straightforward business – choose a scheme, start a SIP and wait.

However, in the background, the mutual fund industry has been dealing with a different kind of challenge altogether – too many options and too little differentiation.

Over the last ten years, many schemes in various categories began to look and feel the same. The names of the products indicated their intended use, but the underlying portfolios may not always support this.

A large-cap mutual fund, flexi-cap mutual fund, and value mutual fund may have held largely the same stocks.

Retirement mutual funds may have acted like hybrid mutual funds. Children’s mutual funds may have functioned like balanced advantage mutual funds.

This increasing mismatch between the name of the scheme and the underlying portfolio behaviour, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced a comprehensive regulatory overhaul in a circular – Categorization and Rationalization of Mutual Fund Schemes dated 26 February 2026.

The new rules do not just tweak investment limits — they attempt to correct how mutual funds are structured, marketed and used by investors.

The reforms cover four major areas:

Discontinuation of solution-oriented schemes

Introduction of Life Cycle Funds

Investment flexibility including gold and silver allocation

Stronger definition and separation of equity fund categories such as value and contra

Together, these changes aim to move mutual funds away from product proliferation and toward goal-based investing.

Why SEBI Needed to Intervene

India’s mutual fund assets have grown sharply in recent years. SIP participation has expanded beyond metro cities, and first-time investors now form a significant share of inflows.

However, this growth created a structural issue — investors were selecting funds based on labels and past returns rather than understanding the portfolio.

Three specific problems had emerged…

Scheme Duplication

Multiple funds within the same asset management company were holding nearly identical portfolios but were sold under different strategies.

Category Confusion

Investors could not easily understand the difference between large-cap, flexi-cap, value, and thematic funds because the holdings overlapped.

Emotional Selling

Some schemes were marketed around life goals like retirement or children’s education, which gave the impression of guaranteed outcomes even though they remained market-linked investments.

SEBI’s 2026 framework is therefore less about restricting mutual funds and more about ensuring that each category actually behaves as intended.

#1 Discontinuation of Solution-Oriented Funds

One of the most significant decisions in the reform is the elimination of the ‘solution-oriented’ category. This category earlier included retirement funds and children’s gift funds.

At first glance, these products appeared investor-friendly. They were presented as ready-made long-term solutions, usually with a lock-in period of five years or more.

However, the portfolio composition of many such schemes was not meaningfully different from hybrid or equity funds.

In practice, investors often misunderstood these products. Many believed they were safer or goal-guaranteed because of the naming.

Distributors also found them easier to sell emotionally — a parent investing for a child or an individual investing for retirement feels psychologically committed. Yet the underlying risk remained market-linked.

SEBI has decided that a label alone can’t define a financial solution. Instead of allowing open-ended schemes to claim goal-based status without structural design, the category has been discontinued.

Existing investments will not disappear, but they will be merged into appropriate schemes that match their actual asset allocation.

This is an important philosophical shift. The regulator is effectively saying that a mutual fund scheme should be defined by its portfolio construction, not by its marketing theme.

#2 Introduction of Life-Cycle Funds

Rather than simply removing the category, SEBI is pushing the industry toward a more scientifically designed goal-based structure — life-cycle investing.

A life-cycle approach recognises a basic financial principle: risk capacity changes with age. A young investor may tolerate equity volatility because the investment horizon is long, while a person approaching retirement needs stability.

Life Cycle Fund Allocation Structure:

Investor Stage Approx Age / Time to Goal Equity Allocation Debt Allocation Purpose Early Accumulation Stage Long time to goal (20–30 yrs) Very High (around 80–100%) Very Low Maximum growth & wealth creation Mid Accumulation Stage Moderate time (10–20 yrs) High (around 65–80%) Moderate Growth with partial stability Pre-Retirement Stage Nearing goal (5–10 yrs) Balanced (around 40–65%) Increasing Protect accumulated wealth Preservation Stage Close to goal / post-retirement Low (0–40%) High Income & capital protection

(Source: SEBI Circular Feb 26, 2026)

Under this framework:

Younger investors hold higher equity exposure

Equity allocation gradually reduces over time

Debt allocation increases closer to the goal

Unlike the earlier retirement funds which kept relatively static allocations, life-cycle funds automatically adjust risk over time.

This aligns mutual fund investing more closely with financial planning and retirement planning practices followed globally.

#3 Permission for Equity Funds to Allocate to Gold and Silver up to 35%

Another key aspect of the reform is diversification flexibility. SEBI has allowed equity mutual funds to invest part of their non-equity allocation in gold and silver instruments, typically through ETFs.

While schemes must continue to maintain the minimum equity exposure required for classification, the revised norms effectively enable fund managers to allocate roughly up to 35% of the portfolio to these alternative assets.

Traditionally, investors created diversification separately by holding equity funds for growth and gold (ETFs or physical) for stability. The new framework allows this diversification to occur within the mutual fund itself.

Why does this matter?

Gold often moves differently from equities and tends to hold value during market corrections, inflation or currency weakness, while silver also benefits from industrial demand such as solar and electronics.

By incorporating precious metals, fund managers gain an additional tool to manage downside risk instead of relying only on cash or debt.

In effect, equity schemes begin to function more like multi-asset portfolios, allowing part of the portfolio hedging to happen automatically for investors.

#4 Stricter Identity for Value and Contra Funds

SEBI also addressed a long-standing issue within equity categories — the blurred distinction between value funds and contra funds.

Asset management companies are now permitted to offer both a Value Fund and a Contra Fund simultaneously, but with an important restriction — the portfolio overlap between the two schemes cannot exceed 50%.

This condition ensures that the two categories remain genuinely distinct in strategy. A value fund is expected to invest in fundamentally strong companies trading below intrinsic worth, while a contra fund typically takes positions against prevailing market sentiment.

By capping portfolio similarity, SEBI aims to prevent multiple schemes from holding nearly identical stocks under different labels and to make category selection more meaningful for investors.

The rule effectively pushes fund houses to maintain true strategy differentiation rather than launching look-alike schemes within the same AMC.

Impact on Investors

For retail investors, the reforms have practical implications.

Better transparency – Scheme categories will be easier to understand. A fund’s name will more closely reflect its investment style.

– Scheme categories will be easier to understand. A fund’s name will more closely reflect its investment style. Reduced mis-selling – Products positioned emotionally as retirement or children’s solutions will no longer exist without structural backing.

– Products positioned emotionally as retirement or children’s solutions will no longer exist without structural backing. Improved diversification – Equity funds may provide internal hedging through gold and silver exposure.

– Equity funds may provide internal hedging through gold and silver exposure. Simpler portfolio construction – Investors may need fewer schemes to achieve diversification.

However, investors must also adjust expectations. No mutual fund category guarantees outcomes. Even life-cycle structures manage risk, not returns.

The responsibility shifts from choosing the highest-return fund to selecting funds aligned with financial goals and time horizon.

What it Means for the Mutual Fund Industry

The reforms are equally significant for asset management companies.

Launching multiple similar funds to capture flows becomes harder. Each scheme now requires a clear positioning and measurable differentiation.

Distributors will also need to adapt. Instead of selling thematic narratives, advice must increasingly focus on asset allocation and suitability.

Over time, this may strengthen trust in the mutual fund ecosystem.

Final Thoughts…

SEBI’s 2026 mutual fund reforms are not merely technical adjustments; they represent a shift in philosophy. The regulator is gradually steering the industry away from a marketplace of products and toward a framework of financial solutions.

By discontinuing solution-oriented labels, tightening category definitions and enabling diversification through gold and silver, the regulator is encouraging investors to think in terms of portfolio design rather than isolated schemes.

For investors, the message is clear: mutual funds should not be selected only on past performance tables. They should be chosen as building blocks of a financial plan.

As the industry matures, the success of these reforms will ultimately depend on whether investors begin to see mutual funds not as individual bets, but as coordinated components of long-term wealth creation.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary