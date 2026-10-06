Introduction:

Retirement can look secure on paper and still feel financially tight in real life. A self-occupied house may be worth several crores, gold may have appreciated over the years and overall net worth may appear healthy. But none of that necessarily translates into money that arrives every month.

That distinction becomes more important as retirement periods get longer. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s Elderly in India 2021 report, India’s population aged 60 and above was estimated at nearly 138 million in 2021 and is projected to reach around 194 million by 2031.

For retirees, the more useful question is therefore not simply, “How much do I own?” It is, “How much of what I own can actually fund my lifestyle once my salary stops?” That is where a house, gold, property and financial investments begin to play very different roles.

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#1. Your Net Worth Is Not the Same as Your Retirement Income

A high net worth does not automatically translate into a comfortable retirement. You may own a ₹5-crore house and ₹1-crore worth of gold, but if the house is self-occupied and the gold is sitting in a locker, neither is generating the cash needed for groceries, utilities, travel or healthcare.

That is the difference between wealth and retirement income. A house may provide security and save rent, while gold may preserve value, but both generally have to be monetised before they can fund regular expenses. In retirement, what matters is not just the value of what you own, but how much of it can actually produce cash when needed.

Rahul Bhagat, CEO, DSP Pension Fund, sums it up well: “Net worth measures what you own; retirement is lived on what those assets pay you.”

The practical distinction, therefore, is between assets that add to net worth and assets that can actually provide retirement cash flow. Both may be valuable, but they play very different roles once regular salary income stops.

#2. Retirement Should Reduce Risk — Not Eliminate Growth

One of the most common shifts after retirement is to move most of the portfolio into fixed deposits or other low-risk instruments. The instinct is understandable: once salary income stops, protecting capital becomes more important. But becoming too conservative can create another problem if the money has to support you for another 20 or 30 years.

The key is to separate money needed soon from money needed much later. Funds required for the next few years may need stability and liquidity, while money that will not be used for a decade or more can still have room to grow. That helps the portfolio balance near-term security with the longer-term need to preserve purchasing power.

Saurav Basu, Chief Business Officer – Wealth, Tata Capital Limited, says retirement portfolios should combine income-generating assets with growth-oriented investments and be reviewed periodically as cash-flow needs and risk tolerance change.

The idea is not to take more risk after retirement. It is to avoid making the entire portfolio so conservative that it loses the ability to support future expenses.

#3. A Large Corpus Can Still Fall Short: Here’s How the Numbers Work

This is where retirement planning becomes more real. Suppose a 60-year-old retires with a ₹2-crore financial corpus and monthly expenses of ₹1 lakh. At 5% inflation, that same lifestyle would cost about ₹1.63 lakh a month after 10 years and roughly ₹2.65 lakh after 20 years.

Now assume, purely for illustration, that the corpus earns 6% a year. In the first year, the return on ₹2 crore is about ₹12 lakh — almost exactly equal to the retiree’s current annual spending. That may look comfortable initially. But as expenses rise every year, withdrawals begin to exceed the income generated by the portfolio, and the corpus starts getting used up.

Under these simplified assumptions, the ₹2-crore corpus could fall to roughly ₹1.64 crore after 10 years, about ₹98 lakh after 15 years, and may be largely exhausted around the 20-year mark. And this is before accounting for taxes, major medical costs or periods of weaker investment returns.

The lesson is not that ₹2 crore is necessarily too little. It is that a retirement corpus cannot be judged by its size alone. What matters is how much is withdrawn, how quickly expenses rise, what the portfolio earns and how long the money has to last.

#4. Retirement Has to Survive the Years You Can’t Predict

A retirement plan is not tested only in the early years. A 60-year-old may need the same corpus to support expenses well into their 80s, which means the real risk is not just spending too much early on, but having too little flexibility left later.

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Healthcare can make those later years more expensive and less predictable. The Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) found that among people aged 60 and above, the mean out-of-pocket expenditure for the last inpatient visit in a private health facility was around ₹31,933. The figure illustrates why healthcare needs should be planned separately rather than treated as part of routine monthly spending.

Hrishikesh Palve, Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says healthcare requirements should be factored in separately before deciding how much of the retirement corpus can be committed to other goals. In practical terms, that means keeping a dedicated liquid cushion for medical and emergency needs rather than depending entirely on the regular retirement portfolio.

The key point is simple: retirement planning is not only about making the corpus last longer; it is about keeping enough flexibility for expenses that become harder to predict with age.

#5. A Bucket Strategy Can Make Retirement Money Easier to Manage

Instead of treating a retirement corpus as one large pool, it can help to divide it according to when the money will actually be needed.

Take the earlier example of a retiree with a ₹2-crore corpus and annual expenses of ₹12 lakh. If the retiree wants to keep roughly three years of current expenses in the most liquid bucket, that would mean setting aside about ₹36 lakh for near-term spending and emergencies.

The remaining corpus can then be divided between medium- and long-term needs. For instance, money likely to be needed over the next several years can remain in relatively stable investments, while the portion that may not be required for a decade or more can retain some growth exposure, depending on the retiree’s risk profile.

Rahul Bhagat suggests keeping roughly two to three years of expenses in safer and more liquid options. Saurav Basu adds that this allocation should not remain static: the portfolio needs to be reviewed and rebalanced periodically as spending requirements and risk tolerance change.

The objective is not to create three rigid compartments. It is to match the investment approach to the time horizon: money needed soon should be stable and accessible, while money needed much later should still have the opportunity to grow.

In conclusion, retirement planning is therefore less about reaching a headline corpus and more about making that corpus work over time.

The numbers matter, but so does the structure: how much is kept liquid, how much continues to grow, how healthcare costs are absorbed and how often the portfolio is reviewed as circumstances change.

A retirement plan succeeds not when it looks large on the day you retire, but when it can keep supporting you through the years that follow.

Disclaimer

Aanya Desai

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.

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