This April, billionaire Cyrus Poonawala paid ₹167.2 crore, roughly $17.98 million, for a Raja Ravi Varma painting at Saffronart’s Spring Live Auction. The estimate had been ₹80 to ₹120 crore. He blew past it setting the highest price ever paid for Indian art at any auction in the world.

Poonawalla’s purchase does not exist in a vacuum. It is the latest, and loudest, signal in a sequence of record-breaking transactions that are beginning to look less like outliers and more like a trend. Indian art across centuries, across mediums, across price points is being repriced. And the asset class that stands to gain most unexpectedly from this shift may not be the newest work in the room. It may be the oldest.

Consider what happened in a Christie’s London auction room last October, when a family of cheetahs changed the conversation entirely.

The 14x Multiplier: How a 16th-Century Miniature Rewrote the Record Books

The painting was small enough to be cupped in both hands. A rocky landscape. A bent tree. Gold light warming the stone. Spotted bodies arranged with the easy authority of animals that know they are not prey. Cubs caught mid-movement, alert, unsymbolic. No emperor in the frame. No throne, no parade, no sword held at the correct ceremonial angle.

The work A Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape, attributed to the Mughal master painter Basawan, dated around 1575 to 1580 sold at Christie’s London for ₹120 crore. The estimate for the auction had been ₹7-8.5 crore.

A Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape.

It made fourteen times the estimate and set a world auction record for a Classical Indian or Islamic painting. The broader sale, drawn from the collection of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan, totalled at £45.76 million, sold entirely, drew bidders from twenty countries across four continents, and counted 19 percent as first buyers at Christie’s.

For decades, miniature painting had suffered from the politeness of admiration. People called it refined. They called it beautiful. They called it exquisite. All true, all slightly fatal and perhaps that is why the auction result feels more like a reckoning.

Indian art has been gathering price heat steadily over the years. In March 2025, M. F. Husain’s Untitled Gram Yatra sold at Christie’s New York for ₹118 crore, setting a new high for Modern Indian Art at auction, 321% above the low estimate, double the previous record for any modern Indian work.

M. F. Husain’s Gram Yatra

Then came Basawan, from a completely different century, brushing almost the same altitude. And Poonawalla’s Ravi Varma nineteenth century, not Mughal, not modernist went further still, at ₹167.2 crore. The record for the highest price ever paid for Indian art at auction, set and smashed within a matter of months.

Look at the sequence. Husain at roughly ₹118 crore. Basawan at roughly ₹120 crore. Ravi Varma at ₹167.2 crore. Three very different Indias but one market argument.

The Scarcity Premium: Why Ancient Art Decouples from Equity Markets

For investors, these high priced investments are all about the timing. Art is not a liquid market. It does not offer quarterly dividends or transparent pricing. But it does offer something increasingly rare: genuine scarcity, low correlation with public equity markets, and the kind of provenance-driven pricing that rewards early conviction. The collectors who bought Husain in the 1990s and Gaitonde in the 2000s are sitting on returns multiple times of their investment, huge enough to embarrass most portfolios.

ALSO READ Tuning into tech: How artistes are employing digital tools to practise Indian classical music

For context, the IIMA Aura Art Indian Art Index reported that Indian art prices hit a record high in 2025 Q3, with 35 percent year on year return, while the average returns over one and two decades were 7.5 percent and 14 percent, and the five year CAGR was 18 percent.

From Modernism to Miniatures: The 2026 Repricing Trend

The question now is where the next chapter of that story begins. For years, the safest high-value bet in Indian art was modernism: Husain, Souza, Raza, Gaitonde, Tyeb Mehta, names with an established auction grammar and a clear place in the story of post-Independence India. That chapter is now richly priced. The market is looking for the next one.

But as the top end of modern Indian art has repriced sharply, collectors are beginning to look for value in older, rarer, less obvious corners of the market. Miniatures sit exactly there. They are scarce, portable, intellectually rich, globally legible and still, in many cases, under owned by the new Indian collector class.

The attraction is not that every miniature will suddenly become a trophy asset. Art investment is not for everyone: it is illiquid, unregulated, and deeply dependent on expertise that most buyers do not yet have. But for those who do, or are willing to build it, the investment case rests on a specific logic.

Attribution, condition, provenance, publication history, subject matter and rarity will separate the serious works from the pretty ones. In that sense, artworks are less like decorative collectibles and more like specialist assets.

A buyer is not simply buying pigment on paper, in the case of miniatures, they are buying a court, a workshop, an album history, a chain of ownership, and sometimes, the only available chance to own a fragment of a world that no longer exists. That combination of cultural density and genuine supply constraint is exactly what drives long-term price appreciation in any asset class.

Sotheby’s Arts of the Islamic World & India sale in London on April 29, 2026 arrives inside this charged atmosphere. Works by the Mewar masters Bagta and Chokha. The Sikh artist Bishan Singh. Company School botanical studies of such precision that the plants seem to be posing for their own records.

One of Sotheby’s lots, The Emperor Jahangir with Asaf Khan, late seventeenth or early eighteenth century, with borders from the Late Shah Jahan Album carries an estimate of ₹1.6 to ₹2.1 crore.

Emperor Jahangir with Asaf Khan

A second Sotheby’s work Jahangir instructing his son, possibly Prince Khurram, in the art of falconry, circa 1620, estimated at ₹53 to ₹75 lakh carries a small complication. The inscription on the reverse mistakenly identifies the figures as Akbar and Jahangir.

Even though the inscription is a mistake it has lent to the intrigue of the artwork. It reminds you that these paintings have had long and complicated lives, that they have passed through hands and albums and annotations and dealers and auction rooms, that their identities have been argued over and corrected and republished and quietly disputed in footnotes for a century.

Jahangir and his son

The pricing of the Sotheby’s lots is exactly what makes this moment interesting for a new collector. In art market terms, this is still an accessible entry point into a category with rarity, imperial association, provenance and scholarship behind it. The opportunity is not that every miniature will suddenly become a Basawan. What it does mean is that expecting a 30-45 percent return on your investment over a five or ten yearhorizon might be a realistic view.

Indian art is entering a phase where emotional resonance and genuine scarcity are beginning to attract serious capital that previously looked elsewhere. Sotheby’s coming sale may or may not produce another spectacular result. Not every work becomes a Basawan moment, but the market mood has changed in a way that is not easily reversible. Indian art is moving from appreciation to price assertion and showing that the return on investment is significant enough for it to be taken seriously. For now, miniature painting sits at the edge of a larger repricing, where small works can carry enormous cultural and financial consequence.

Ankit Gupta has spent almost two decades working with India Today, NDTV and Times Internet. He is a senior creative lead at Hook Media Network within the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. He writes on the business of entertainment, fashion and lifestyle, bringing a producer mindset to reporting and analysis.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.





