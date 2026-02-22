Recently, headlines were dominated by the news that a well-known comedian and Bollywood actor landed in Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque-bounce case. Beyond the gossip, the episode triggered a familiar, uncomfortable conversation online: how can someone who appears “successful” still end up cornered by financial stress?
For regular earners, the lesson is even more relevant. A good income is not the same as a secure financial future. Security is built through planning especially for the one phase of life where your salary stops, but expenses do not.
Retirement planning is the process of putting your finances in order today so that you can maintain a secure and comfortable life after you stop working. It is not only about “saving money.” It is about building an asset base that can fund your lifestyle for years while inflation quietly raises the cost of everything.
And yet, many people in their early 30s brush it aside with the classic line: “Abhi toh bahut time pada hai” (There’s still a lot of time left).
That feeling is understandable and also expensive.
Why starting early matters more than people realise
When you start late, you are forced to compensate in two ways:
Inflation makes your retirement goal bigger every year.
Less time means less compounding, so you need to invest more out of pocket to reach the same target.
Starting early does not require extraordinary discipline. It simply gives your money more time to do the heavy lifting.
To see how powerful this can be, consider a simple illustration.
The “one-time investment” for your retirement life
Assume you are in your early 30s and you have 30 years until retirement starting at age 30 and retiring at 60. Let’s also assume a life expectancy of about 70, meaning you want your retirement corpus to support you for at least 10 years post-retirement (for simplicity in this example).
Now consider this: a one-time lump sum investment in mutual funds today that can potentially fund a monthly income of about Rs 1.75 lakh during retirement years.
It sounds unrealistic at first until you follow the math.
The 30-year math: From Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore
Step 1: Build the Retirement Corpus
Lump sum invested today: Rs 5,00,000
Time horizon: 30 years
Assumed return: 12 per cent CAGR
At 12 per cent compounded annually, Rs 5 lakh over 30 years grows to roughly:
Invested Amount (A): Rs 5,00,000
Estimated Value After 30 Years: ~Rs 1,49,79,961 (≈ Rs 1.50 crore)
So, a Rs 5 lakh one-time investment becomes a retirement corpus of about Rs 1.50 crore by age 60 (assuming the return holds over the period).
Transitioning to income: The systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) strategy
Step 2: Shift to a More Conservative Option and Set Up SWP for Monthly Income of Rs 1.75 Lakh
Once you have the corpus, the next step is not to chase high returns. The goal changes from “growth” to “income with stability.”
One common approach is to move the corpus into conservative hybrid mutual funds . These typically invest a majority in debt (around 75–90 per cent) and the balance in equity (10–25 per cent). Because they are debt-heavy, they are generally considered lower-risk compared to pure equity funds and are often used by conservative investors and retirees.
From here, you can use a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP).
SWP is a facility that allows you to withdraw a fixed (or variable) amount at regular intervals: monthly, quarterly, etc. while the remaining money stays invested.
The numbers above are an example to show the impact of starting early. In practice, you would adjust based on:
your retirement age
your expected expenses (and inflation)
your risk comfort
your return assumptions
how many years you want your retirement income to last
The principle remains the same: the earlier you start, the lighter the burden later.
