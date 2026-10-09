Retirement planning often starts with a target corpus. But a corpus that looks comfortable at 60 may prove inadequate at 75 or 80, when the nature of spending and care needs can change. Medical treatment, rehabilitation, attendants, home nursing and assisted living can become significant expenses just when regular income has stopped.

The issue is becoming more important as India ages. A 2025 UNFPA India–ORF report projects the country’s elderly population to reach nearly 193 million by 2030, while government projections indicate that the number of Indians aged 60 and above could rise to around 23-crore by 2036. Longer lives are welcome, but they also mean savings may have to support more years of both living and care.

The financial risk goes beyond hospitalisation. Government data citing the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India shows that 23.8% of people aged 60 and above have at least one limitation in activities of daily living. That can mean needing help with mobility, bathing or other routine activities—costs that conventional retirement calculations may not capture.

So the question is no longer simply, “Have I saved enough to retire?” It is also, “Have I saved enough to grow old?”

1. The Expense Pivot: Spending Shift, It Doesn’t Shrink

Retirement may eliminate commuting costs, work wardrobes, and children’s education fees, but spending does not necessarily keep falling as people age. Aging introduces an entirely new expense basket: daily medicines, ongoing physiotherapy, domestic help, and home nursing support.

As Chirag Muni, Executive Director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, points out, long-term care is a major blind spot because expenses such as rehabilitation or attendant care do not end after a few days in a hospital—they can persist for months or years.

Consider a household expecting monthly spending to drop from ₹1 lakh to ₹75,000 post-retirement. If ongoing physical therapy and home care later add ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 a month, the expected “retirement savings gap” completely vanishes. Plan for a fundamental change in your cost categories, not merely a blanket reduction.

#2. Medical Inflation Can Quietly Upset Your Retirement Math

Most people assume a 4% to 5% inflation rate covers everything in retirement. That is a dangerous mistake. According to Aon’s 2026 Global Medical Trend Rates Report, India’s medical inflation is set to hit 11.5%—more than double general inflation. The compounding effect is substantial. A treatment costing ₹1 lakh today would cost roughly ₹8.8 lakh after 20 years if costs rise by 11.5% annually. Even without any change in the treatment, the bill can grow nearly nine-fold over two decades.

Healthcare therefore needs its own inflation assumption rather than being clubbed with groceries, utilities and other household expenses.

Takeaway: Medical inflation deserves its own place in your retirement calculation.

Longevity adds another layer to the risk. Someone retiring at 60 may need the corpus to support them for another 25 to 35 years. The longer the retirement, the greater the possibility that healthcare and caregiving costs will put pressure on the corpus.

#3. Keep Enough Money Accessible For Sudden Expenses

A retirement portfolio can look sizeable on paper and still create trouble if too much of it cannot be accessed quickly. An unexpected expense may otherwise force a retiree to sell long-term investments at an unfavourable time.

Saurav Basu, Chief Business Officer – Wealth, Tata Capital Limited, recommends maintaining a dedicated healthcare emergency reserve alongside adequate insurance. The objective is to meet immediate needs without disturbing assets intended to generate retirement income over many years.

Suppose ₹5 lakh is needed when equity markets are down 20%. Selling investments at that point can lock in losses that might otherwise have recovered. A liquid reserve gives the retiree the option of leaving those long-term assets untouched.

Takeaway: A retirement plan needs liquidity, not just a large corpus.

#4. Don’t Calculate Future Healthcare From What You Spend Today

A healthy person may spend very little on healthcare today. Simply inflating that amount into the future can therefore produce a misleading estimate of old-age requirements.

Chirag Muni cautions against this approach. Someone spending ₹3,000 a month on medicines and routine check-ups today may find that amount rising to roughly ₹20,000 after 20 years at 10% inflation. The bigger risk is therefore not just higher medical inflation, but an unexpected change in the level of care a person may need.

That is the important distinction: current spending measures what you use today; it does not measure the financial risk you may face later. Healthcare planning should therefore consider insurance cover, potential treatment costs and an adequate safety buffer—not merely today’s medical budget.

Takeaway: Don’t use your current medical bill as the sole basis for estimating your old-age healthcare corpus.

#5. How You Withdraw Money Can Matter As Much As How Much You Save

Building a retirement corpus is only half the exercise. Once retirement begins, the order and source of withdrawals can influence how long that money lasts.

Saurav Basu recommends incorporating tax-efficient withdrawals into the retirement plan. Consider a retiree who needs ₹12 lakh a year. Taking the entire amount from one investment may create an avoidable tax liability or require selling an asset at the wrong time. Drawing strategically from pension income, interest, liquid assets and investments with different tax treatments can make the same corpus work more efficiently.

This becomes particularly relevant when a large, unplanned expense arises. The question is not merely how much to withdraw, but which asset should fund it and when.

Takeaway: Retirement planning should include a withdrawal strategy, not just an accumulation target.

6. Caregiving May Become A Recurring Household Expense

Retirement plans generally account for household expenses and medical bills. What they often miss is a third category: paid care.

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NITI Aayog’s 2026 Reimagining Care report calls for a more organised and professional caregiving ecosystem in India, including trained caregivers and stronger institutional support. For households, the implication is significant: assistance that may traditionally have been provided informally could increasingly have to be arranged and paid for.

At ₹30,000 a month, three years of professional caregiving would cost ₹10.8 lakh. At ₹50,000 a month, the bill rises to ₹18 lakh—before hospitalisation, medicines or rehabilitation are added.

For some retirees, caregiving may therefore become less like an occasional medical expense and more like a second monthly household budget.

Takeaway: Budget separately for paid care instead of assuming insurance or family support will absorb it.

Retirement and old age are not quite the same financial challenge. A corpus built primarily to replace salary may come under pressure as healthcare costs rise, care needs change and life expectancy increases.

Saving for retirement prepares you for life after work. Planning for old age prepares your finances for how that life may change.

Disclaimer

Aanya Desai

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.

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