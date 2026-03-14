You thought the next bet would fix everything, the losses had piled up, but the logic felt convincing in the moment. One big win could turn things around, wipe the slate clean, and make the pressure disappear.

So, you did what many people do when panic sets in. You took out a personal loan.

The plan felt simple enough. Borrow the money , place the bet, recover the losses, and move on. But the win never came.

Now the game is over, and the consequences are still very much here. Every month, your salary arrives, and a major chunk of it disappears into EMIs . What started as a single gamble has quietly become a long-term financial burden.

When Easy Credit Meets a Losing Streak

Gambling in India has grown dramatically in the digital age. According to the EY-FICCI Media and Entertainment Report 2025, India had 488 million online gamers in 2024, making it one of the largest gaming markets in the world. Of those, over 155 million played real-money games like fantasy sports, poker, and rummy. That is a 10% increase from the previous year.

Around 110 million Indians play online games every single day. Smartphones, cheap mobile data, and regional language platforms have all made it easier to participate. Major sporting events like the IPL and the ICC Cricket World Cup add even more fuel to the fire.

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At the same time, personal loans have never been more accessible . Banks and fintech platforms now approve them in minutes over the phone. That is genuinely useful for people with real financial needs. But it also creates a problem when borrowing collides with speculative behaviour.

When someone loses money gambling, easy credit can become a trap. Rather than stepping back, they borrow more and keep playing. The loan feels like a lifeline, but when the expected windfall does not come, the debt is still waiting for you.

Personal Loans Often Come With A Hefty Price Tag

Personal loans are unsecured , meaning no assets are pledged; lenders offset their risk by setting higher interest rates. These rates usually range from 12% to 24%.

The exact figure hinges on the borrower’s creditworthiness and the lender’s specific criteria.

To understand what that actually means in practice, consider what happens when these repayments land in a real household budget.

Monthly Salary Loan Amount Interest Rate EMI % of Salary going towards Loan Rs. 50,000 Rs. 5 lakh 18% / 5 yrs ~Rs. 12,700 25% Rs. 40,000 Rs. 5 lakh 18% / 5 yrs ~Rs. 12,700 32% Rs. 30,000 Rs. 5 lakh 18% / 5 yrs ~Rs. 12,700 42%

Losing a quarter or even a third of your monthly income to a single loan puts enormous strain on a household. If the money had gone toward education, a medical emergency, or something that generates returns, the cost might be easier to absorb.

But when the loan was taken to chase a gambling loss, the borrower ended up carrying debt with nothing to show for it.

The Real Problem Starts a Few Months In

At first, the EMI might feel manageable . But over time, it starts competing with everything else. Rent. School fees. Groceries. Insurance. Utility bills. The squeeze gets tighter with each passing month.

Missing payments brings penalties and damages your credit score. Bureaus like TransUnion CIBIL track repayment behaviour closely, and repeated delays make future borrowing more expensive and harder to access.

In some cases, people take out new loans just to keep up with the existing ones. That is how short-term financial stress quietly becomes a debt spiral.

The First Step Out Is to Stop Digging

Breaking the cycle starts with one difficult but necessary decision. Stop taking on new loans.

Borrowing more to recover gambling losses almost never helps. Now that will only increase the interest, and you will continue to take on more loans. Financial advisors consistently recommend a complete pause on borrowing once debt stress appears.

The goal is to stop things from getting worse before figuring out how to make them better.

Talk to Your Lender Before You Fall Behind

Many borrowers avoid contacting their lender when repayment gets difficult. That hesitation can harm you. So schedule a call with the lender and try to come up with a workable solution.

Banks and NBFCs may offer loan restructuring or tenure extensions. Try to extend the repayment period and reduce the monthly EMI, though it does increase the total interest paid over time. That trade-off is not ideal, but it can stabilise the budget and prevent an outright default.

The Financial Problem Has a Behavioural Root

Managing the debt is only part of the recovery. The harder work is often internal.

The World Health Organization classifies gambling disorder as a behavioural addiction. That means it may require psychological support alongside financial discipline. Professional counselling or addiction therapy can help someone identify their triggers and develop healthier ways of coping with stress.

Without addressing the underlying behaviour, cleared debts have a way of returning through the same cycle.

Rebuilding Takes Time, But It Is Possible

Once the loan burden is under control and the behavioural patterns are being addressed, the focus shifts to rebuilding.

The first priority is an emergency fund. Financial planners generally recommend keeping enough savings to cover three to six months of essential expenses. That buffer reduces the need to reach for credit the next time something goes wrong.

Budgeting comes next. Tracking what comes in and what goes out makes it easier to identify unnecessary spending and build stability gradually. Making payments on time and acting responsibly will gradually improve your credit score, but it takes a while to see results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.

Chinmayee P Kumar is a finance-focused content professional with a sharp eye for investor communication and storytelling. She specializes in simplifying complex investment topics across equity research, personal finance, and wealth management for a diverse audience from first-time investors to seasoned market participants.