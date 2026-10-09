The RBI commenced the rate hiking cycle with a 25 basis points hike in key policy rates today. The RBI’s message can be summed up as follows – India’s growth engine remains resilient, but the inflation outlook and global environment has become sufficiently uncertain to warrant a recalibration of monetary policy.

The 25-basis-point rate hike itself was hardly a surprise. With the bond market and swaps already pricing a significant amount of tightening, the policy decision was largely discounted.

What mattered more perhaps was the policy stance, RBI’s assessment of growth-inflation trade-off and its action on liquidity.

Stance to affirm Credibility

The RBI changed the policy stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’. On face of it, this is a hawkish shift for the fixed income markets as it indicates further rate hikes going forward.

Looking beyond the immediate effect though, the shift in policy stance will strengthen RBI’s inflation fighting credibility and should help anchor inflation expectations in an otherwise inflationary world. This in turn should anchor long term bond yields over period.

Additionally, the ‘calibrated tightening’ stance should not be interpreted as a pre-commitment to the length of the rate hiking cycle. The RBI emphasized that both the pace and magnitude of future rate hikes will remain data-dependent, driven by evolving growth, inflation dynamics, and the broader economic outlook.

Inflation: Supply Shock vs Persistence

The inflation challenge has become more complicated in last few months. Headline CPI inflation moved up to 4.8% in August 2026. Upside in headline CPI was expected given the lower base from last year.

However, elevated crude oil prices, uneven monsoon, food-price pressures and rising input costs are creating clear upside risks to headline inflation.

Having said that the underlying inflation picture, remains considerably more benign when one looks beyond volatile food, fuel and precious metals. In August this measure of inflation stood at 2.9%.

This distinction is important. The RBI does not need to respond mechanically to every supply shock. But it does need to prevent temporary supply shocks from becoming embedded in inflation expectations and broader pricing behaviour.

That explains the somewhat hawkish tone.

The central bank appears to be saying that inflation may currently be driven significantly by supply-side factors, but the risk of second-round effects cannot be ignored.

This is perhaps the most important change in the policy reaction function.

Overall, Inflation will remain the key determinant of monetary policy going forward with focus on the second-round effect from the input cost increases.

Growth – resilient but risks on Horizon

One of the strongest features of the Indian economy has been the resilience of domestic growth despite a difficult global environment.

Growth has surprised on the upside so far, supported by strong domestic demand, investment and surprising pickup in exports. High frequency indicators of economic activity suggest continued strong momentum.

The RBI can therefore afford to be less worried about the immediate growth impact of a modest increase in policy rates.

But that confidence is unlikely to be unconditional. The global environment remains extremely fragile. Geopolitical tensions, elevated commodity prices, disruptions to global supply chains and tightening of global monetary policy pose significant risks to the growth outlook.

Liquidity Glut now behind us

One of the more interesting aspects of the current policy environment has been the influx and drain of banking-system liquidity over the last few months.

The surge in FCNR-related inflows initially created a significant increase in domestic liquidity with banking system liquidity peaking near Rs.11 trillion in early September. However, this surplus subsequently moderated to around Rs. 5 trillion due to tax-related outflows and RBI liquidity absorption measures – Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) operations, Open Market Operation (OMO) sales and FX sell-buy swaps.

Ahead of the policy announcement, some market participants had expected the RBI to announce additional liquidity absorption measures, such as a CRR hike or further OMO sales. The absence of any such announcement was mildly supportive for the bond market.

Going forward, the RBI reiterated its commitment to using a mix of liquidity management tools to keep the Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) closely aligned with the policy repo rate.

Importantly, surplus liquidity is expected to decline naturally over the next few months due to a seasonal rise in currency demand and the maturity of the RBI’s short forward positions in the foreign exchange market. As a result, the need for more durable liquidity tightening measures appears limited.

In this environment, we expect the RBI to rely primarily on VRRR operations and short-tenor FX sell-buy swaps to manage liquidity, while the probability of additional OMO sales has reduced significantly.

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This should help keep overnight funding rates well anchored, limit money-market volatility and create a relatively supportive backdrop for short-duration fixed-income assets.

So, what should Investors do?

The RBI is expected to continue its policy normalisation process and deliver an additional 50-75 basis points of rate hikes over the current tightening cycle.

Importantly, a meaningful portion of the expected tightening has already been priced into the market, particularly at the shorter end of the yield curve.

A hawkish RBI does not necessarily mean investors should abandon fixed income. It means duration needs to be managed carefully.

Short term upto 3 years maturity corporate bonds appear relatively better placed in the current environment. It offers good balance of high accrual yield and mild duration.

Three-year AAA corporate bonds are currently trading close to yields of 7.8%, implying a yield spread of around 230 basis points over repo rate of 5.50%. It looks quite high when compared with its long-term average of around 150 basis points.

This offers an attractive carry and roll-down opportunity for investors without requiring investors to make a large duration bet.

Disclaimer

Source: RBI and Bloomberg

Pankaj Pathak is Senior Vice President – Fixed Income at UTI AMC.

The views expressed are the author’s own views and not necessarily those of UTI Asset Management Company Limited.

All illustrations/ examples are purely meant for ease of understanding of the concepts and aid in planning by the investor. All illustrations/ examples that depict future values or other estimated numbers are based on reasonable assumptions and in no way give any guarantee or assurance or indication of the future performance. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product made reference to directly or indirectly in this article, will be suitable for your portfolio. Please note that past performance may or may not be sustained in future and is not a guarantee of any future returns. The reader is urged to consult his or her financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) or UTI Mutual Funds (UTI MF) along with its affiliates assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise these estimates.

Current Outlook Disclaimer:

The views and opinions expressed in this article are based on current market conditions and available information and are subject to change.

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