Small-cap funds have a way of making a year feel like a lifetime. Between January and March 2026, Nippon India Small Cap Fund lost 11.84% in a single quarter. The very next quarter, April to June, it gained 22.99%.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund, its closest rival for investor attention, went through almost the same ride: down 12.53%, then up 21.88%. An investor who sold in March and one who held through June had very different years from the same fund.

That volatility is the price of owning the part of the market where companies are small enough to double and fragile enough to halve. It’s also why choosing between small-cap funds matters a lot.

Here, two schemes holding broadly similar stocks can differ sharply in the size they manage, how much cash they keep, which sectors they lean on, and who is running them.

Nippon India Small Cap and Bandhan Small Cap are the two most discussed names on that list.

Nippon is the veteran, launched in 2010 and now managing about Rs 825.8 bn. Bandhan launched in February 2020, just before the Covid crash, and has grown from about Rs 14.1 bn in March 2022 to about Rs 341.76 bn by August 2026.

Let’s compare both on returns across periods, how those returns were earned year by year, the SIP experience, what each fund actually owns, the risk it carries, and the cost and rules of getting in.

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Two Funds, Two Temperaments

Samir Rachh has run Nippon India Small Cap fund since January 2017. The fund describes its approach as looking for stocks with high growth prospects and relatively lower valuation, spread across a very wide portfolio of 254 stocks in 35 sectors.

Its top holdings read like a bet on India’s capex cycle: Bharat Heavy Electricals (1.85%), TD Power Systems (1.82%) and Apar Industries (1.73%), alongside private banks such as HDFC Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.

Capital goods is the largest sector at 14.5%, followed by automobiles and ancillaries at 9.66%.

Manish Gunwani and Kirthi Jain have managed Bandhan Small Cap since June 2023. The scheme is older, but everything from February 2020 to May 2023 was earned under previous management. The current team follows what it calls a growth-at-reasonable-price approach, and the portfolio shows it.

Finance is the biggest sector at 11.25%, with REC (2.42%), Sobha (2.4%), and LT Foods (2.1%) leading the holdings, and realty alone at 6.36%. SBI is the only top-10 name the two funds share.

Returns Over Last Five Years

Bandhan is ahead of Nippon over the last three months, six months, one year, three years and five years, though the five-year gap is only half a percentage point.

The table below measures both funds against the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI.

Period (as on 1 Oct 2026) Nippon India Small Cap Bandhan Small Cap Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI 3 months -1.08% 2.05% -0.91% 6 months 18.62% 20.54% 19.72% 1 year 7.11% 9.18% 4.86% 3 years (annualised) 13.38% 21.54% 13.50% 5 years (annualised) 17.10% 17.61% 14.16% Category rank, 3 years 14 of 24 1 of 24 –

Data Source: Ace MF, as of 5 October 2026

Bandhan has compounded at 21.54% a year against 13.38% for Nippon, and Nippon has slightly trailed its benchmark over that stretch.

Over five years, both beat the index, with Nippon at 17.10% and Bandhan at 17.61%.

Year by Year Showdown

Financial year Nippon India Small Cap Bandhan Small Cap Nifty 50 returns FY22 41.80% (rank 6/25) 30.18% (rank 21/25) 17.47% FY23 5.29% (rank 4/25) -6.15% (rank 24/25) -1.76% FY24 54.61% (rank 5/27) 67.86% (rank 1/27) 28.33% FY25 3.89% (rank 16/30) 15.92% (rank 2/30) 4.71% FY26 -1.94% (rank 19/36) -0.09% (rank 10/36) -3.60%

SIP Returns

For most investors, the fund’s SIP result matters. Here’s the outcome of investing Rs 5,000 a month.

Period Amount invested Nippon India Small Cap Bandhan Small Cap 1 year Rs 60,000 Rs 63,212 Rs 64,181 3 years Rs 180,000 Rs 199,741 Rs 215,089 5 years Rs 300,000 Rs 433,184 Rs 492,227 10 years Rs 600,000 Rs 1,746,789 NA

A five-year SIP of Rs 5,000 a month would be worth about Rs 59,000 more in Bandhan than in Nippon, roughly 14% more. Nippon’s ten-year figure is something Bandhan cannot yet match: Rs 6 lakh invested over a decade became Rs 17.47 lakh, against Rs 14.43 lakh for the benchmark.

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What Both Funds Actually Own

Portfolio feature Nippon India Small Cap Bandhan Small Cap AUM (31 Aug 2026) Rs 82,580 crore Rs 34,176 crore Number of stocks / sectors 254 / 35 258 / 37 Large / mid / small cap 14.21% / 13.07% / 69.22% 6.08% / 10.73% / 68.75% Equity / others (incl. cash) 97.17% / 2.74% 86.59% / 13.44% Top-10 holdings share 14.47% 17.87% Portfolio P/E / P/B 49.14 / 6.75 32.44 / 3.67 Top sectors Capital goods 14.50%, Auto 9.66%, Healthcare 8.64% Finance 11.25%, Healthcare 8.84%, Banks 8.66%

Bandhan holds about 13.4% of its portfolio outside equity, against 2.7% at Nippon. That should cushion a falling market.

Size matters too. Nippon holds 14.21% in large caps and 13.07% in midcaps, close to three times Bandhan’s large-cap share.

A fund of Rs 825.8 bn cannot buy meaningful positions in the smallest companies without moving their prices, so part of the portfolio has to sit in bigger, more liquid names.

Risk

Nippon India Small Cap looks marginally calmer: beta of 0.86 against 0.96 for Bandhan, and a standard deviation of 0.96 against 1. Both are one-year figures.

The more important risk difference is the history. Nippon’s worst 1-year stretch was a fall of 36.82% between March 2019 and March 2020, and its worst month was minus 39.75% in the Covid crash.

Bandhan launched on 25 February 2020, so its record includes only the tail end of that fall and its worst one-year stretch shows minus 11.35%.

Bandhan has not yet lived through a long, grinding small-cap bear market under its current team, which makes its relatively mild drawdown figures hard to project forward.

Which One Is Better?

The answer depends on what you value in a track record. Bandhan has the better numbers where it counts for a new investor. Nippon has something Bandhan cannot offer yet, which is proof across a full cycle, a manager in the seat since 2017 and a 10-year SIP result that beat its benchmark.

What stands in the way of calling Bandhan the clear winner is the manager change. A fund with a 21.54% 3-year return and an FY23 rank of 24 out of 25 is really two different funds under one name.

Equally, what stands in the way of choosing Nippon is that its 3-year return has only matched its benchmark, its category rank has slipped for 3 years, and its portfolio is more expensively valued.

Bandhan has the stronger long term recent case and the lower entry valuation.

Nippon is the more established fund with a diversified portfolio across 254 stocks.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully. Past performance is not indicative of future returns.

The returns and portfolio details shown are point-in-time figures as of the dates stated and have moved by the time you read this.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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