If you have been investing for a reasonable amount of time you would know by now that the markets are prone to ups and downs.

But when markets witness sharp corrections such as the one we have seen recently, it is natural to worry about its impact on your financial goals.

As you may be aware, the sharp market correction is the result of the escalating war and the resultant instability in the Middle East.

Investors are worried about trade disruptions, rising oil prices, and their economic consequences likely to be caused by the war.

ALSO READ 5 ways Indian investors can shield their wealth in a 2026 global crisis

Indian equity markets have seen high volatility over the last few weeks. The Nifty 50 has slipped 8% in the current calendar year, while the Nifty Midcap 150 index and Nifty Smallcap 250 index are down 7% and 9.7%, respectively.

Should you stop SIPs now?

The sharp volatility and market correction may have you wondering whether you should continue your systematic investment plans (SIPs) of mutual funds or pause investments till the situation improves.

In my opinion, stopping SIPs now can prove to be a mistake as you will lose out on the subsequent recovery in the market.

History suggests that equity markets stage smart recovery after a every slump. A case in point is the market crash during the global financial crisis of 2008 and Covid-19 pandemic of 2020.

Despite the severity of correction on both instances, the market has grown manifold and has rewarded long-term investors for their patience.

Even during normal years, it is common to see drawdowns of 10% or more over a span of few months.

Although markets have frequently faced such corrections, they have ended with positive gains in 9 out of last 10 calendar years as markets recover over time.

ALSO READ How Mutual Fund Investors Can Navigate War-Driven Market Uncertainty

The graph below shows that if you stay invested even during market corrections, over the long run it can help you create significant wealth to achieve your various financial goals.

SIP Performance of Nifty 500 – TRI index

Past performance is not an indicator for future returns

Data as of March 08, 2026

Source: ACE MF

Thus, it makes sense to continue your SIPs during this difficult phase.

Since markets across large, mid, and small caps have corrected sharply, investing in mutual funds via SIP may help you to accumulate more units for the instalment value.

Over a period, the higher number of units accumulated through SIPs during market downturn will rise sharply in value when the bullish trend returns.

How to approach equity mutual funds now?

The tensions in the Middle East are likely to keep investors on the edge in the foreseeable future.

Sharp market corrections can make you uncomfortable, especially if you are a new investor, but you would be better off if you avoid pausing or selling your mutual funds.

Market correction is an important part of wealth creation through equity mutual funds as it allows fund managers to pick quality stocks at attractive valuations.

Remember the wise words of Benjamin Graham, known as the father of value investing, ‘Ssuccessful investing is about managing risk, not avoiding it’.

While your portfolio may be in red, it is not an actual loss, unless you sell it. The most effective approach to deal with market correction is to continue SIP investment in well-managed equity mutual funds with a long-term view.

Categories such as large cap funds, flexi cap funds, value funds, and hybrid funds are better placed to handle market volatility and correction.

But this does not mean you should completely avoid risker categories that carry higher downside risk. If you have a high risk profile and a long-term investment horizon you can still continue to maintain exposure in mid cap funds and small cap funds.

Besides, if you have investible surplus, you can consider topping-up your investment through the lump sum mode to make the most of market correction.

Meanwhile, if you are nearing your financial goals, consider gradually shifting your investment to less risky avenues such as debt funds and bank FDs.

Conclusion

Uncertainty and volatility are an integral part of equity investing.

But if you choose the right mutual funds and hold them over the long run, you will be better positioned to benefit from the growth potential of equities.

Investing in mutual funds via SIPs is a great way to ignore the market noise as the investments are done at regular interval regardless of the market conditions.

Over a period, SIP investments help average out the cost of investment, thereby helping you compound your wealth meaningfully over time.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary