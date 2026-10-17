At a time when the Indian equity market has been going through a challenging phase, the latest AMFI data for September 2026 reflects investor confidence, particularly via the SIP route.

The inflows in equity mutual funds jumped 31% to Rs 383.1 billion (bn), compared to inflows of Rs 293.3 bn in August 2026.

Contributions via SIP hit an all-time high of Rs 324.9 bn during the month with around 6.3 million (m) new SIP registrations.

Mutual fund SIP stoppage ratio fell for the fifth consecutive month to 78.53% in September 2026, although the ratio was above its year-ago level.

This highlights that investors are sticking to regular investments despite sharp market volatility which is constructive for long-term wealth creation, provided the investments match their goals and risk tolerance.

High Risk Categories Continue to Attract High Inflows

Small-cap funds attracted inflows worth Rs 90.4 bn during the month, the highest among equity categories. Mid-cap funds followed closely with inflows of Rs 78.4 bn.

Together, the two categories attracted inflows worth Rs 168.7 bn, accounting for 44% of total equity inflows.

The sustained interest in these segments suggests that investors remain confident about the prospects of emerging businesses.

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However, the continued inflows also warrant attention as there are valuations concerns in certain pockets of the broader market.

Multi-cap-oriented funds such as flexi cap funds, multi cap funds, and large & mid cap funds too received strong inflows, which reflects the preference for diversification and risk mitigation amid market uncertainties.

Meanwhile, large cap fund inflows turned positive (with net flows of Rs 8.6 bn) after a gap of two months, which could mean that investors are seeking attractive entry points in large-cap equities after the recent correction.

Certain Hybrid Funds and ETFs too Shined

Hybrid mutual funds categories, mainly multi asset allocation funds and aggressive hybrid funds too received significant inflows of Rs 36.7 bn and Rs 18.6 bn.

At the same time, Gold ETFs attracted Rs 44.5 bn up 71% from August 2026, while Silver ETFs received Rs 19.74 bn, up 55% from August 2026.

Investments in hybrid and commodity ETFs suggests that investors are seeking a hedge against the high volatility seen in the equity market.

What Should Investors Do?

Geopolitical risks, higher crude oil prices, foreign investor outflows, higher global bond yields continue to be some of the key risk for the Indian equities.

As such as investors would be better off opting for disciplined and staggered investing and focusing on asset allocation based on their goals and risk tolerance.

Avoid aggressive market timing or indiscriminate buying at every market dip.

If you have already invested in mutual fund SIP continue them regardless of the market volatility.

That said, if your portfolio is heavily-tilted towards riskier categories such as small-cap funds and mid-cap funds you may have to review your holdings. Consider gradually shifting exposure to less volatile categories such as flexi-cap funds and large-cap funds.

Avoid adding schemes in the category simply because they have received high inflows.

If you have a lump sum to invest, consider staggering over a period of few months instead of investing everything in one go.

In the case of Gold and Silver ETFs, note that rising inflows mean that gold prices will keep climbing. Assess your existing exposure to gold, and avoid letting its recent rally influence your asset allocation decisions.

The Bottom Line

The latest AMFI numbers show that investors are displaying considerable commitment to systematic equity investing.

However, the preference for small and mid-cap funds and the simultaneous rush into gold suggest that investors should pay attention to risk and investment objectives, not just investment momentum.

Consider rebalancing the portfolio if the investments have deviated significantly from the desired asset allocation.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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