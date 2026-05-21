I recently attended an event where some of the sharpest minds in investing were presenting to their peers. Ironic? Not at all. The people entrusted with managing your money are constantly learning, challenging one another, and refining their thinking.

As the event drew to a close, a simple question lingered: if this culture of questioning comes so naturally to great money managers, why doesn’t it come just as naturally to investors themselves?

The reasons vary. Perhaps investors hesitate to admit gaps in understanding. Perhaps the industry keeps creating increasingly complex products. Perhaps the people selling them don’t fully realise that the buyer hasn’t grasped what they’re buying. Or perhaps it’s something else entirely.

Whatever the reason, the one who pays the price is always the investor.

In a world where information is abundant and available at a fingertip, not knowing feels almost like a self-inflicted wound.

One of the lessons reinforced at the event was something we’ve known for centuries, yet often forget — Pursue knowledge, and wealth will follow.

When entrepreneurs start a new business, they go through their own journey of discovery. They ask questions freely, regardless of titles or years of experience, because the responsibility rests with them. Any gap in understanding wouldn’t just affect them personally — it could affect everyone involved. The unknown is only a question away from being solved.

This mindset extends beyond professional roles and accomplishments and into the domain of personal finance. As every investor is, in a sense an entrepreneur. The buck stops with you.

Keep questioning — because you are the boss of your money.

Many accomplished people dedicate enormous energy to creating wealth, yet devote far less attention to protecting it and helping it grow thoughtfully. This imbalance can be costly. Your financial life deserves the same care and scrutiny you give to other meaningful decisions — whether it’s choosing a home, planning a vacation, or making a career move.

Wealth should not exist in isolation. It should be an extension of your everyday life, aligned with your values, needs, and long-term purpose.

More activity does not mean better outcomes. In fact, when it comes to investing, hyperactivity often works against you. Buying products based on hearsay, market noise, or social proof — and then trying to force them into your life — rarely ends well.

A better approach is to reverse the process: first clarify your objectives, then select products that best serve those objectives. Given the sheer number of options available today, professional guidance can be helpful. But guidance works best when paired with awareness.

If you understand your broader financial picture, remain clear about your goals, and continue to ask questions, the odds shift meaningfully in your favour. The goal is not to avoid investing, but to invest with intention.

Idle wealth does decay, so it must be put to work — but always within well-defined guardrails.

Over the years, meeting clients and prospects across geographies and businesses, a recurring pattern has emerged. Only a small number of investors truly understand the philosophy and purpose behind their asset allocations. Even fewer are fully aware of the costs, the risks, and the post-tax returns of the products they hold.

The idea of a “risk-free” product offering high double-digit returns resurfaces far too often. If it were true, investing would be easy — and none of us would still be having these conversations.

So before choosing any investment, it helps to pause and ask the right questions. While no list can be exhaustive, a few principles matter consistently:

Asset allocation – Ensure the right balance across asset classes such as equity, debt, and real estate and the role each one plays in your portfolio.

– Ensure the right balance across asset classes such as equity, debt, and real estate and the role each one plays in your portfolio. Alignment – Align investments with your age, goals, time horizon, and realistic return expectations — after accounting for taxes and fees

– Align investments with your age, goals, time horizon, and realistic return expectations — after accounting for taxes and fees Risk/Return – Understand expected returns and the risks involved; no instrument is truly risk-free, including government securities

Understand expected returns and the risks involved; no instrument is truly risk-free, including government securities Manager quality- Assess the quality, philosophy, and track record of the managers handling your money

Assess the quality, philosophy, and track record of the managers handling your money Fee transparency – Be clear on how fees are structured — fixed, performance-based, direct, or regular

Be clear on how fees are structured — fixed, performance-based, direct, or regular Incentives- Examine the incentives of your wealth manager and ensure recommendations are not driven by product tie-ups

Examine the incentives of your wealth manager and ensure recommendations are not driven by product tie-ups Life stage fit – Ensure the investment fits your current life stage, recognizing that needs evolve over time

At the end of the day, it is your money. Asking questions — even uncomfortable or seemingly obvious ones — is not interference; it is ownership. A trustworthy manager will welcome those questions and answer them transparently.

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And if you are just beginning your investment journey, young and without a sharply defined objective, start simply. Choose flexible schemes with strong track records and minimal constraints and allow clarity to develop over time.

Pursue Knowledge… and wealth will follow.

Khushboo Joshi is President – PPFAS Wealth.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are personal and are intended for general information only. They do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell any security, or a solicitation of any kind. Readers should consult their own financial advisors before acting on any information contained herein.