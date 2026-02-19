Most of India’s financial investors believe their largest risk comes from a market downturn. They worry about market news, falling Net Asset Values (NAVs), and whether they should stop their SIPs when markets decline.

In reality, however, portfolios rarely collapse because of markets themselves. They usually begin to weaken quietly — when life changes.

For instance, consider a 36-year-old professional who has been investing through SIPs for the past five years and believes she or he is financially stable.

Over the next couple of years, this person changes jobs, buys a house and has a baby. During this period, the broader market remains largely unchanged. Yet savings begin to slow, investments are broken for short-term needs, and priorities subtly shift.

This is where many Indian portfolios fail — not during market declines, but during periods of transition in one’s life. The problem is not the quality of the products or the returns they generate. Most portfolios are built only for markets, and not for the chaotic and unpredictable realities of life.

#1. Your Cash Flow Changes Before Your Portfolio Does

The structure of most portfolios is based on today’s income and today’s surplus. This structure works only as long as income remains stable.

When a life transition occurs (a job change, a short-term career break, relocation, or a reduction in pay), it immediately affects monthly cash flow. However, the portfolio continues to operate on earlier assumptions. SIPs, EMI payments and insurance premiums were set based on a version of life that no longer exists.

For example, when an individual moves from one professional role to a new job with a significantly lower in-hand salary, he or she usually maintains the same SIP commitments for a few months — until day-to-day expenses start tightening and investments begin to look like the easiest place to cut costs.

#2. Big Life Goals Quietly Turn Long-Term Money Into Short-Term Money

The majority of investors are able to mentally allocate their investments to meet their long-term needs (retirement, children’s college fund, building long-term wealth). However, when significant life events occur, the time frame of that money often changes—without the investor realising that this has happened.

Incidents like making a house down payment, a wedding or other family event, and relocation costs — all of which require a significant amount of cash at short notice.

Investors generally do not create a new pool of money for these goals. Instead, they access their existing investments that were originally intended to remain invested for long periods, and these investments quietly become short-term funding sources.

For example, an investor may plan to use a portion of her equity holdings to make a down payment on a home she intends to purchase in two years. She uses this money even though it was originally designated as long-term capital, simply because it is the only place where she currently has sufficient liquidity to draw from.

#3. Most Portfolios Are Built For Returns — Not For Access To Money

Most people create their investment portfolios with the goal of building wealth, rather than ensuring ready access to money when it is needed.

Investors tend to focus on performance when building a portfolio (for example, selecting good funds, improving returns, and deciding how long they will remain invested).

Little or no consideration is typically given to how quickly money can be accessed if a financial need arises in the future.

As a result, investors often withdraw from long-term equity investments simply because they are liquid and familiar, rather than from a clearly defined pool of money set aside for emergencies.

For example, if a person faces a sudden medical emergency, they may withdraw from an equity mutual fund meant for retirement, even though the need is temporary and short-term in nature. The equity fund contained growth assets, but the portfolio did not include a clear plan for liquidity.

#4. Life Changes Rarely Happen One At A Time

All too frequently, financial plans assume that there will be a “gap” between significant financial events.

However, many people experience multiple financial stressors simultaneously (for example, relocation, a job change, buying a house, and having children). Each event on its own may seem affordable, but taken together, they can have a significant impact on both monthly disposable income (surplus) and the ability to save.

For example, taking on a home mortgage and changing jobs in the same calendar year may lead an investor to try to maintain all of their existing SIPs. However, once the first few months pass, higher fixed expenses and lower-than-expected income reduce the margin for error.

Small cash shortfalls begin to appear regularly, and consistent investing becomes difficult.

As a result, portfolios usually deteriorate not because of a single catastrophic disruption, but due to a combination of moderate life changes—each of which may appear manageable on its own, but together create meaningful financial strain.

#5. Life Transitions Reduce Your Ability To Actively Manage Your Money

In times of stability, investors have the capacity to regularly assess their investment portfolios, monitor progress towards long-term objectives, and make minor adjustments as required.

However, life transitions add both physical and emotional burdens, and in doing so, shift priorities. There is less time for managing finances due to new work commitments, the logistics of relocation (for example, schools and housing), medical appointments, the process of enrolling children in schools or other programmes, paperwork associated with these changes, and caring for family members.

An investor who previously reviewed their portfolio each year may not do so at all during a year in which she relocates and has a new child. As a result, asset allocation can drift away from original targets, and previous investments may remain untouched without any adjustments to reflect the current financial situation.

The investment portfolio does not crash — it simply runs “on automatic” at the very time when it most needs attention.

#6. Life Transitions Change Your Real Risk Capacity — But Portfolios Stay The Same

The amount of risk you can reasonably take depends on the stage of your life. When you add new and greater responsibilities (such as a mortgage, elderly parents, or a new baby), your ability to take risk is different from what it was in earlier stages of your life.

However, most people do not alter their investments to reflect this change in risk capacity. Their portfolios continue to reflect an earlier, less complicated phase of life.

For instance, an investor who was comfortable maintaining a portfolio with a higher allocation to equities before taking a significant home loan may continue with the same portfolio even after monthly expenses rise sharply. While nothing appears out of balance on paper, the capacity to absorb uncertainty has reduced.

Over time, this mismatch does not show up in performance, but in increasing discomfort, reluctance to invest during normal market fluctuations, and rising stress around everyday volatility.

ALSO READ High Return Mutual Funds: 10 Warning Signs Investors Should Not Ignore

#7. Most Portfolios Are Goal-Labelled — Not Life-Aligned

Most portfolios are neatly labelled by purpose—such as “retirement” or “children’s future”—but are rarely designed with enough flexibility to absorb a break in income, an unexpected withdrawal, or multiple goals arising at the same time. The labels exist. The ability to adapt to real changes in life usually does not.

As a result, many investors appear well organised on paper, yet their portfolios become fragile when an unplanned personal event disrupts cash flows or priorities.

Indian investors rarely lose money because markets fall.

They lose momentum and long-term outcomes because their lifestyles change faster than their portfolios are redesigned to support those changes.

The biggest threat to portfolio success is not volatility. It is building portfolios for a static life, when real life is anything but static.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.