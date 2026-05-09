Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) are a new investment category introduced by SEBI to bridge the gap between traditional mutual funds and high-investment products such as Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

Traditional mutual funds offer strong regulation, transparency, and accessibility, but their strategic flexibility remains limited.

On the other hand, PMS and AIFs provide more sophisticated investment approaches but usually require significantly higher minimum investments, often ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

This is where SIFs fit in. SIFs allow investors to access more flexible and advanced investment strategies within a regulated framework, with a minimum investment requirement of Rs 10 lakh.

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In this editorial, we take a detailed look at HSBC Mutual Fund’s newly launched RedHex SIF, understand its key specifications, compare it with other SIF offerings in the market, review early category performance, and examine the key risks investors should consider before investing.

HSBC Mutual Fund Launches RedHex SIF

HSBC Mutual Fund has named its SIF platform RedHex SIF. The platform is designed for investors who want more than what a traditional mutual fund offers, but still want to stay within the safe, transparent, and regulated structure of the mutual fund ecosystem.

Key Specifications of HSBC RedHex SIF

Minimum Investment: The minimum investment threshold is Rs 10 lakh, as mandated by SEBI for all SIF products. This positions RedHex SIF squarely for experienced investors, HNIs, and institutional participants.

The minimum investment threshold is Rs 10 lakh, as mandated by SEBI for all SIF products. This positions RedHex SIF squarely for experienced investors, HNIs, and institutional participants. Investment Strategy: The RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund uses a long-short investment approach. This means the fund manager can go “long” on stocks they believe will rise AND “short” on stocks they expect to fall. This is a major advantage over traditional mutual funds, which can only go long.

The RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund uses a long-short investment approach. This means the fund manager can go “long” on stocks they believe will rise AND “short” on stocks they expect to fall. This is a major advantage over traditional mutual funds, which can only go long. Theme-Based, Focused Approach: Unlike diversified mutual funds that spread across hundreds of stocks, RedHex SIF is built around specific investment ideas and themes. This focused approach allows sharper positioning across market cycles and is designed to generate alpha through differentiated thinking.

Unlike diversified mutual funds that spread across hundreds of stocks, RedHex SIF is built around specific investment ideas and themes. This focused approach allows sharper positioning across market cycles and is designed to generate alpha through differentiated thinking. Global Expertise: HSBC Mutual Fund is backed by HSBC Asset Management, one of the world’s largest financial groups. After acquiring L&T Mutual Fund in 2023, HSBC significantly expanded its Indian operations. RedHex SIF brings this global investment expertise to Indian investors, with strategies built for Indian market dynamics.

HSBC Mutual Fund is backed by HSBC Asset Management, one of the world’s largest financial groups. After acquiring L&T Mutual Fund in 2023, HSBC significantly expanded its Indian operations. RedHex SIF brings this global investment expertise to Indian investors, with strategies built for Indian market dynamics. Risk-Aware Framework: HSBC has designed RedHex SIF with strong risk management baked in. The fund maintains a risk-aware framework, ensuring that flexibility in strategy does not translate into reckless risk-taking.

How Does RedHex SIF Compare to Other SIFs in the Market?

HSBC is not alone, since SEBI opened the SIF framework in April 2025, several fund houses have received approvals and launched their own SIF brands.

Let’s look at who else is in this space and how they compare.

Major SIF Players in India

Fund House SIF Brand First Product SBI Mutual Fund Magnum SIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund Edelweiss Mutual Fund Altiva SIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund Quant Mutual Fund qSIF Equity & Hybrid Long-Short Tata Mutual Fund Titanium SIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund Bandhan Mutual Fund Arudha SIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund

Source: Fund House Factsheet

The SIF category has already crossed Rs 10,000 crore in AUM within just six months of the first launch in September 2025.

Risks of Investing in SIF Funds

Complexity Risk: SIFs employ advanced strategies such as long-short positioning and unhedged derivatives. If you don’t understand how these work, you may not fully grasp what your money is doing.

SIFs employ advanced strategies such as long-short positioning and unhedged derivatives. If you don’t understand how these work, you may not fully grasp what your money is doing. Derivatives and Leverage Risk: SIFs are allowed to use unhedged derivatives, a flexibility not available in traditional mutual funds. While this allows for higher potential returns, it also means higher potential losses if the market moves against the fund’s position. Leverage can amplify both gains and losses.

SIFs are allowed to use unhedged derivatives, a flexibility not available in traditional mutual funds. While this allows for higher potential returns, it also means higher potential losses if the market moves against the fund’s position. Leverage can amplify both gains and losses. Concentration Risk: Because SIFs are theme-based and focused (rather than broadly diversified), a single wrong call on a theme or sector can significantly impact the portfolio.

Because SIFs are theme-based and focused (rather than broadly diversified), a single wrong call on a theme or sector can significantly impact the portfolio. Liquidity Risk: Some SIF strategies may invest in less liquid instruments or have exit conditions that differ from regular mutual funds. Read the Investment Strategy Information Document (ISID) carefully before investing.

Some SIF strategies may invest in less liquid instruments or have exit conditions that differ from regular mutual funds. Read the Investment Strategy Information Document (ISID) carefully before investing. New Category Risk: SIFs are brand new. The first SIF was launched in India only in September 2025. There is no long-term performance data to evaluate. You’d be investing in an unproven strategy type in the Indian market context.

SIFs are brand new. The first SIF was launched in India only in September 2025. There is no long-term performance data to evaluate. You’d be investing in an unproven strategy type in the Indian market context. Minimum Investment Lock-In Consideration: With a Rs 10 lakh minimum, this is a significant commitment. If market conditions change rapidly, your ability to react may be constrained depending on exit loads and lock-in conditions specific to each SIF product.

Conclusion: Is HSBC RedHex SIF Worth Your Attention?

HSBC Mutual Fund’s RedHex SIF marks its entry into India’s growing SIF category.

With a Rs 10 lakh minimum investment threshold, hybrid long-short strategy, and SEBI-regulated framework, RedHex SIF is structured for investors looking beyond traditional mutual funds while avoiding the larger capital commitments typically associated with PMS and AIFs.

As the SIF market evolves, RedHex SIF represents one of several new options available to investors seeking diversified and strategy-driven portfolio solutions.

But Investors should carefully review all scheme-related documents, understand associated risks, and assess suitability before investing.

Happy investing.

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