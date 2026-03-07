Over the past decade, mutual funds have cemented their strong grip among retail investors. It has now emerged as a first choice for investors aiming to create long-term wealth.

But in recent months a new development has caught the fancy of investors – Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs).

Investors often assume SIFs and mutual funds to be identical as they are offered by the same Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and are regulated by SEBI.

To be sure mutual funds and SIFs pool money from multiple investors and are managed by professional fund managers. They also follow similar taxation.

ALSO READ Beyond Bluechips: Top 5 thematic funds for your 2026 portfolio

Yet, beneath the surface, they differ meaningfully in structure, risk profile, accessibility and strategy.

In this editorial, we help you understanding these essential differences before you decide which vehicle aligns with your financial objectives.

What are Mutual Funds?

Mutual funds are investment vehicles that pool money from investors and deploy it across equities, bonds, or other asset classes as per their defined mandate.

These funds operate within the framework of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.

A mutual fund is constituted as a Trust and it requires a sponsor with a net worth of at least Rs 50 crore and a financial services track record of 5-years with a positive net worth in all immediately preceding five years.

Key features of mutual funds include:

Low Entry Threshold: Investors can begin with small amounts, sometimes even as low as Rs 100, offering better accessibility.

Investors can begin with small amounts, sometimes even as low as Rs 100, offering better accessibility. Defined Categories: Funds fall into clearly regulated classifications such as large-cap, flexi-cap, mid-cap, hybrid, ELSS, or debt to enable investors to choose suitable schemes.

Funds fall into clearly regulated classifications such as large-cap, flexi-cap, mid-cap, hybrid, ELSS, or debt to enable investors to choose suitable schemes. Diversification Norms: SEBI mandates diversification and risk management standards, including spreading assets across sectors, stocks, and market caps, reducing the concentrations risk.

SEBI mandates diversification and risk management standards, including spreading assets across sectors, stocks, and market caps, reducing the concentrations risk. Derivative Usage: Primarily for hedging or efficient portfolio management, with defined limits.

Primarily for hedging or efficient portfolio management, with defined limits. Transparency: Portfolios, performance, and expenses are disclosed regularly (e.g., daily NAV, monthly portfolio disclosures).

Portfolios, performance, and expenses are disclosed regularly (e.g., daily NAV, monthly portfolio disclosures). Long Positions: Mutual funds usually avoid taking short position and they sell position in only those stocks that are part of the portfolio, and to the same extent as the exposure.

Their structure makes them suitable for retail investors seeking diversified exposure with moderate to high risk and disciplined asset allocation.

What are Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs)?

A Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) is a relatively new structure introduced by SEBI under mutual fund regulations. SIFs are launched and managed by AMCs that operate registered mutual funds.

However, not every AMC can introduce an SIF, SEBI has prescribed the following eligibility conditions:

An AMC can qualify through either of the following routes:

The AMC must have operated for at least three years. It must maintain an average asset under management (AUM) of at least Rs 10,000 crore over the preceding three years.

Or…

It must appoint a Chief Investment Officer with at least 10 years of fund management experience, managing average AUM of Rs 5,000 crore and an additional fund manager with at least three years of experience managing Rs 500 crore average AUM.

Additionally, the AMC must not have faced regulatory action under specified sections of the SEBI Act in the previous three years.

Key features of SIFs include:

Product Positioning: SIFs are positioned as a bridge between traditional mutual funds and more complex offerings such as Portfolio Management Services (PMS).

Higher Investment Threshold: Unlike PMS that requires a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh, SIF allows a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh per PAN, aggregated across all strategies. They are targeted at high-networth individuals, family offices, and institutions.

Advanced Strategies: SIFs are allowed to have short position even in stocks where they do not have exposure. This allows fund managers to deploy strategies, beyond buy-and-hold, so that portfolios can respond more dynamically to changing market conditions.

SIFs are allowed to have short position even in stocks where they do not have exposure. This allows fund managers to deploy strategies, beyond buy-and-hold, so that portfolios can respond more dynamically to changing market conditions. Leverage: SIFs can also take unhedged derivative exposure of up to 25% of net assets and may adopt more concentrated portfolios aimed at generating alpha.

Example of SIFs include:

Equity Long-Short Fund – These funds generally invest at least 80% in equities, with up to 25% short exposure through unhedged derivatives.

Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund – These funds focus on mid and small-cap stocks, aiming for alpha beyond large caps, with up to 25% short exposure.

Sector Rotation Long-Short Fund – These funds concentrate on a maximum of four specific sectors, allowing managers to capitalise on market cycles, using up to 25% short exposure.

Hybrid Long-Short Fund – These funds dynamically allocate between equity, debt, and derivatives.

Strategy and Risk Differences: Mutual Funds vs SIF

Feature Mutual Fund SIF Minimum Investment Minimum investment can be as low as Rs 100-Rs 1,000 Minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh Complexity Uses relatively simple strategy to balance risk-reward Uses complex strategies to enhance alpha Investment Strategy Mainly follows long-only strategies May employ long-short strategies Derivatives Limited use of derivatives Can take unhedged derivative exposure of up to 25% of net assets Diversification Operate within strict diversification norms May adopt more concentrated portfolios Target Investors Retail Investors + HNIs HNIs/Sophisticated Investors Risk Moderate to High High

In terms of liquidity and structure, SIFs can be structured as open-ended, close-ended, and interval funds. Its subscription and redemption frequency depends on the strategy and underlying assets, and may occur daily, weekly, fortnightly, quarterly or at defined intervals.

The subscription/redemption interval may be longer for complex strategies to allow fund managers to adequately manage liquidity of the fund.

Mutual funds offer more predictable liquidity. Open-ended schemes generally allow daily subscription and redemption at closing Net Asset Values (NAVs).

Conclusion

Both mutual funds and SIFs serve important roles within India’s evolving investment ecosystem.

Mutual funds offer disciplined, diversified, and accessible option for wealth creation. SIFs introduce advanced strategy execution within the mutual fund regulatory framework, albeit with higher minimum investment and potentially higher risk.

The choice ultimately depends on capital available for allocation, investors’ risk appetite, and understanding of complex strategies. For most retail investors, mutual funds offer sufficient diversification and professional management.

On the other hand, SIFs may appeal to experienced investors seeking more tactical and sophisticated exposure, provided they fully understand the risks involved.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary