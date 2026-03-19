Investing is rarely about choosing between equity and safety. More often, the challenge lies in knowing when to lean toward growth and when to step back as markets move through cycles.

During bull runs, investors comfortably hold high equity exposure to earn higher returns. But when volatility rises, the same portfolios can feel risky. Then, allocation to debt helps maintain the balance.

This constant balancing act between growth and stability is where certain hybrid strategies aim to fill.

Here we examine the HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund that employs this strategy.

What are Balanced Advantage Funds?

Balanced Advantage Funds, often referred to as Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds, fall under the hybrid mutual fund category.

These schemes invest across both equity and debt instruments but follow a flexible allocation structure.

The fund manager has the flexibility to increase or reduce exposure to equities or fixed-income securities depending on market valuations and economic conditions.

This provides greater stability in times of volatility, as we are witnessing today. This flexibility sets them apart from other funds that maintain a relatively stable equity mix.

Balanced Advantage Funds actively adjust the portfolio composition as per changing market dynamics. One of the defining aspects of these funds is their flexible asset allocation approach.

The equity and debt mix is actively managed, allowing the fund to raise equity exposure when valuations appear attractive and reduce it when markets seem overheated. This dynamic allocation helps the fund navigate different market cycles.

Another important feature is lower volatility relative to pure equity funds.

As the portfolio is diversified across both stocks and debt instruments, the debt component can help cushion the impact of market declines, offering a smoother return profile over time.

From a tax perspective, these funds can qualify for equity taxation in India if the portfolio maintains at least 65% exposure to equities, including hedged positions.

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Another key characteristic is portfolio diversification. By spreading investments across equities, debt securities, and sometimes other instruments, these funds reduce reliance on a single asset class.

This diversification helps manage risk while still providing exposure to equity-driven growth.

In essence, Balanced Advantage Funds aim to strike a balance between growth and stability. Due to this adaptive approach, investors use them as part of a diversified portfolio across market cycles.

About the HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund

The HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, launched in February 1994, is an open-ended mutual fund scheme.

The fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation through a dynamic mix of equity and debt.

Source: HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Presentation

At any given time, the mix of debt and equity will be determined by interest rates, equity valuations, the medium- to long-term outlook for the asset class, and risk management.

The fund aims to achieve the twin objectives of capital growth through equities and stability through debt, making it comparatively less volatile than pure equity schemes.

Asset Allocation

Balanced funds invest in a mix of equity and debt to provide capital appreciation with lower volatility than pure equity funds.

The scheme maintains a minimum equity allocation (hedged and unhedged combined) of 65% at all times. However, unhedged equity exposure is limited to a maximum of 90% of the portfolio value.

Source: HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Presentation

Alongside equities, the scheme can allocate 0% to 35% in debt securities, which may include securitized debt and money market instruments to manage risk and provide stability.

Source: HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Presentation

In addition, the fund may invest up to 10% in REIT and InvIT units, as well as non-convertible preference shares. This allows it to diversify and capture income opportunities beyond traditional equity and debt.

Fund Managers

A fund’s performance is closely tied to its fund managers and their experience. The HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund is actively managed by an experienced team of professionals who oversee the portfolio’s various segments. The core management team took over their current roles for the fund on 29 July 2022.

Gopal Agrawal and Srinivasan Ramamurthy are senior fund managers.

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Agarwal has over 21 years of experience in fund management and equity research. He holds a B.E. and an MBM degree. He joined HDFC AMC in May 2022 and has previously worked with SBI Mutual Fund, DSP Investment Managers, Tata Asset Management, and Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Ramamurthy has over 15 years of experience in equities across research and fund management. He holds an engineering degree from Jadavpur University and an MBA from IIM-Calcutta. Prior to joining HDFC AMC in October 2020, he worked with Mahindra Manulife, IDBI Federal Life Insurance, and IIFL Securities.

Anil Bamboli manages the debt portion and has over 30 years of experience. Before joining HDFC, he worked with SBI Funds Management. His qualifications include being a Qualified Cost Accountant, a CFA Charter holder, and holding an MMS degree in Finance.

The arbitrage assets of the fund are managed by Arun Agarwal (who started in October 2022) and Nandita Menezes (who joined the management team in March 2025).

Investment Strategies

The fund follows a structured framework to decide its equity exposure and investment choices.

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First, it looks at valuations. The fund evaluates market valuations using indicators such as the trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (PE) ratio and the earnings yield relative to the government bond yield.

Source: HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Presentation

This helps determine whether equities appear expensive or attractive at a given time. Next comes the macro overlay. The fund studies broaden economic indicators, including economic growth, inflation trends, monetary and fiscal policy, and the global environment.

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These factors help the manager understand the direction of the economy and potential market risks.

Based on these insights, the fund manager adjusts portfolio positioning. The equity allocation can be increased or reduced by up to 10% depending on the macro outlook and market opportunities.

Finally, the fund focuses on stock selection. Equity investments are chosen based on three key factors: the quality of the company, the earnings outlook, and valuation.

Meanwhile, the debt portion of the portfolio prioritises safety, liquidity, and reasonable returns, ensuring stability alongside growth.

Portfolio Positioning

As of 28 February 2026, the fund manages an Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs 1.08 trillion.

The fund’s expense ratio (direct plan) is 0.77%. Current asset allocation is 65% total equity and 35% allocation in debt and money market instruments as of 31 January 2026.

With 52.4% allocation, largecaps dominate the portfolio, followed by midcaps (8.9%) and smallcaps (6.7%). Financials accounted for 22.71%, followed by Technology (10.35%), Energy & Utilities (9.44%), and Industries (8.25%).

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of 144 stocks, with the top 10 holdings accounting for 30.24%. HDFC Bank had the highest weighting (4.48%), followed by ICICI Bank (4.09%), Reliance Industries (3.67%), SBI (3.53%), and Bharti Airtel (2.8%).

In the debt portfolio, the fund holds 305 securities with an average maturity of 7.34 years and a Yield-to-Maturity of 7.05%.

AAA-rated securities accounted for 16.3% of the portfolio, followed by Sovereign securities (9.51%), AA-rated securities (0.24%), and Cash Equivalents (4.42%). This indicates that the fund’s fixed-income portfolio largely consists of securities with strong credit ratings.

The price-to-earnings ratio is 17.83, indicating its lower valuation relative to the broader market. The fund follows a measured churn strategy, reflected in its low portfolio turnover ratio of 0.19. This indicates a preference for holding positions through the business cycle rather than frequent trading.

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With a standard deviation of 8.62, the scheme’s volatility exceeds the category average (7.58). A higher value indicates that the fund’s returns fluctuate more relative to the category average.

Despite that, the scheme outperforms the benchmark in mitigating drawdowns, with a Sortino ratio of 2.15, higher than the category average (1.2). A higher Sortino ratio indicates that the fund generates stronger returns while taking relatively lower downside risk during market declines.

That is why, with a Sharpe ratio of 1.29 against the category average of 0.82, the fund also outperforms on a risk-adjusted basis. A higher value indicates the fund delivers better risk-adjusted performance across all market conditions.

This is reflected in its performance. The fund has delivered a CAGR of 15.3% over the last 10 years.

Historical Performance

The fund has demonstrated a strong long-term track record of wealth creation.

As of 31 December 2025, an initial investment (about 32 years ago) of Rs 10,000 made at inception has grown to approximately Rs 1.98 million (m), at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 18%.

Source: HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Presentation

Historical distribution data show that as the holding period increases, the risk reduces, and the fund has delivered a positive return in 100% of instances when held for more than 5 years.

Source: HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Presentation

However, these returns are contingent upon remaining fully invested throughout the investment horizon.

If an investor missed the 10 best days, the total corpus would have halved to Rs 0.82 m. Missing the 20 best days would cause the return to collapse to just Rs 0.55 m, and missing the 30 best days would have resulted in a value of only Rs 0.38 m.

Source: HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Presentation

Ultimately, this underscores that time in the market, rather than market timing, is the fundamental driver for long-term wealth creation.

Source: HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Presentation

This is achieved with lower volatility. As the holding period increases, the risk decreases. ‘Standard Deviation’—the measure of risk—falls to a mere 2% over 20 years, compared to 27% in the first year.

Bottomline

The HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund illustrates how dynamic asset allocation can help investors navigate changing market cycles without taking concentrated equity risk.

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By actively adjusting its equity exposure in response to valuations and macro conditions, the fund seeks to balance capital growth with downside protection. Its long operating history, experienced fund management team, and diversified portfolio structure add to its credibility.

Over time, the strategy has delivered consistent wealth creation while moderating volatility relative to pure equity funds.

Happy investing.

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