In the world of investments, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund – an international asset management company – commands respect and repute. It made its debut in India in the early 1990s, recognising India’s long-term capital potential, shortly after the Indian market was opened to private domestic and foreign fund houses. The India operations were set up in late 1995 with the incorporation of Templeton Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd., and in early 1996, a trust was formally constituted and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Thereafter, the fund house launched its first scheme—the Templeton India Growth Fund —in September 1996. Over time, the scheme underwent a strategic pivot and was renamed the Templeton India Value Fund to formally reflect its core investment strategy centred on value-oriented equity selection, brought by Sir John Templeton.

Scale and Strategy: The 2002 Kothari Pioneer Acquisition

In the years that followed, the firm launched several other funds across categories and sub-categories. But to scale its India operations, in the year 2002 (to be precise, July 2002), it took a significant strategic step forward. It acquired a 100% stake in Kothari Pioneer Mutual Fund (renamed as Pioneer ITI Mutual Fund in August 2001) – India’s first private-sector mutual fund house, launched in 1993, as a joint venture between Chennai-based H.C. Kothari Group / Investment Trust of India (ITI) and the US-based Pioneer Group Inc. (an asset management company).

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With the acquisition, the premier schemes of Kothari Pioneer Mutual Fund, namely the Kothari Pioneer Bluechip Fund and the Kothari Pioneer Prima Fund, originally launched in December 1993, came into Franklin Templeton’s fold. Several other schemes, such as Kothari Pioneer Prima Plus Fund, Kothari Pioneer Pension Plan, and Kothari Pioneer Infotech Fund, among others, were rebranded and rechristened. Notably, the merger and acquisition created the largest private-sector asset management company in India at the time, boosting combined assets under management (AUM) to over Rs 8,000 crore.

In the years that followed, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund expanded its product basket – many of which fared well, demonstrating its ability to control downside risk rather than only topping the charts during market rallies. It established a reputation for a disciplined, process-driven fund house with star fund managers at the helm.

Even on the debt or fixed-income side, the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund earned its reputation for aggressive credit-accrual strategies and distinctive high-yield investments until the structural vulnerabilities exposed during the 2020 liquidity crisis.

Templeton had everything going for itself.

However, the 2020 liquidity crisis severely impacted the firm’s reputation

The 2020 Liquidity Freeze and High-Yield Exposures

In April 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in India, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund abruptly decided to wind up six of its yield-oriented debt schemes, namely the Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund, collectively managing nearly Rs 26,000 crore.

These debt schemes invested heavily in corporate bonds rated AA, A, or below, and in some cases in unlisted or illiquid instruments, exposing investors to various levels of credit risk. When the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, secondary-market liquidity froze, and the underlying portfolio’s securities could not be liquidated to meet redemptions.

Additionally, some schemes had exposure to debt papers of the then financially troubled Vodafone Idea, unlisted/structured debt papers of Essel Group , Reliance ADAG Group entities’ debt, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of DHFL, AT-1 bonds and NCDs of Yes Bank , as well as a significant position in other unlisted and thinly traded NCDs of companies such as Avantha Group, Future Group entities, Hinduja Leyland Finance/Clix Capital, etc. You get the picture.

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The idea was to take on additional risk for additional return. In portfolio management, this is called yield-hunting. And all of this was fully disclosed in the portfolio and in line with the schemes’ mandates. Remember, the ratings are given by credit rating agencies. So, in a way, this was all above board.

Unfortunately for Templeton, there was a financial crisis triggered by the pandemic, and such risk on the books was no longer kosher. Ultimately, this led to redemptions, which further complicated the situation and finally led to the closure of the schemes and what followed thereafter.

The closure was legal too (under Rule 39 of the SEBI (Mutual Fund) Regulations, which governs the winding up of mutual fund schemes). What Franklin Templeton didn’t, however, do was take the unitholders’ approval and abruptly wound up the six debt schemes.

Legal Battles and Supreme Court Intervention for Unitholders

The matter ultimately went up to SEBI; it intervened legally , and several investor groups brought cases against Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund in multiple High Courts. The High Court ruled that while trustees have the power to initiate a winding-up process, they cannot execute it without obtaining the prior consent of the unitholders via a formal vote. Franklin Templeton appealed to the Supreme Court of India, which also upheld the High Court’s decision requiring unitholders’ votes.

After obtaining an overwhelming share of the votes (96%) in favour of orderly winding-up of the six debt schemes, the apex court appointed SBI Funds Management (SBI MF) as an independent liquidator to collect incoming maturity proceeds/coupons and distribute the money to unitholders in tranches. Subsequently, over two to three years (by 2022-2023), the fund house returned around 100% to 113% of the AUM value (including the accumulated interest) to the affected unitholders of the six debt schemes, ensuring no overall principal loss to investors.

Post-Crisis Fallout: SEBI Penalties and the Two-Year Debt Ban

There was more regulatory action that was taken. SEBI barred Franklin Templeton Asset Management India from launching any new debt schemes for two years. Further, the capital market regulator also ordered Franklin Templeton Asset Management Company (AMC) to disgorge over Rs 512 crore (i.e., fees collected for managing those debt funds during the period of mismanagement, along with interest) and imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on the AMC, as well as Rs 3 crore on the trustees. It also levied penalties on certain other top officials.

After the regulatory ban period ended and unitholders received full repayment, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund launched only two debt schemes: Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund in August 2024 and Franklin India Short Term Fund in August 2026 (to rebuild trust in these subcategories after the 2020 episode). The portfolio construction approach was completely overhauled to include high-grade sovereign paper, AAA-rated corporate bonds, commercial papers (CPs), and T-bills, completely avoiding lower-rated credit accrual instruments.

A Cautious Comeback: Overhauling the Portfolio Construction Approach

“Franklin Templeton has become considerably more cautious in its approach to debt fund management since the 2020 episode. The experience appears to have reinforced the importance of liquidity, credit quality, and risk management over simply pursuing higher yields. There is now more emphasis on higher-quality instruments, adequate liquidity, and managing issuer concentration,” said Vivek Chaurasia, the Principal Officer and Head of Investment at Quantum Information Services Pvt Limited, a Mumbai-based investment advisory firm.

Despite this, both the new schemes launched in August 2024 and August 2026 reported only modest or lukewarm inflows from retail, HNI and even institutional investors. The Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund (now called the Franklin India Ultra Short Term Fund), after over two years of its existence, today manages assets worth only about Rs 300 crore (as per the September 2026 portfolio), whereas the recently launched Franklin India Short Term Fund’s AUM is around Rs 231 crore. Such funds typically manage thousands of crores, if not more. Not just that, these AUMs are small relative to the scale and international repute of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

According to Chaurasia, the low AUM of these schemes is largely a reflection of the lingering impact of the 2020 episode on investor confidence. He says, “Franklin Templeton enjoys considerable international recognition, but India’s debt mutual fund market is highly competitive, with investors and distributors having several established alternatives in the ultra-short duration and short-term categories.”

Investment advisers and mutual fund distributors have remained cautious about reallocating core debt capital to Franklin Templeton’s fixed-income desks

Institutional Reluctance? Why Post-Ban Inflows Remain Subdued

Because fixed-income investing prioritises safety and liquidity over high risk, investment advisers and mutual fund distributors have largely steered retail capital toward legacy debt funds managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund , HDFC , SBI , and others with established performance track records backed by robust underlying portfolios. Even corporate treasuries have been picky when choosing debt schemes to park money for the short term, preferring AAA-rated debt papers, T-bills, and G-secs, prioritising safety and liquidity.

Chaurasia points out that several existing debt schemes have struggled to attract meaningful incremental assets. That said, some older schemes are faring better (viz. Franklin India Banking & PSU Debt Fund , Franklin India Corporate Bond Fund , Franklin India Long Term Fund , etc.).

“While the overall credit quality of its debt schemes appears better than that of the portfolios that contributed to the difficulties in 2020, rebuilding trust takes time. I would not rule out Franklin Templeton’s debt schemes purely because of the 2020 episode. The current portfolios deserve to be evaluated on their present merits rather than judged entirely by past events. I would not recommend its schemes as a blanket proposition. Our evaluation would remain scheme-specific, considering portfolio quality, credit ratings, issuer concentration, duration risk, liquidity, yield-to-maturity, and the fund manager’s track record,” says Chaurasia.

The Silver Lining: Steady Faith in Franklin’s Equity Strategies

As regards equity strategies, investment advisers and mutual fund distributors continue to favour funds such as Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund , Franklin India Large Cap Fund , Franklin India Small Cap Fund , and Templeton India Value Fund , among others – due to strong bottom-up stock selection capabilities that have produced an appealing track record. Overall, the fund house follows robust investment processes and systems.

As regards managing the debt fund portfolios, per Chaurasia’s assessment, Franklin Templeton’s investment process appears more conservative today, which is encouraging.

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However, Chaurasia sounds caution and adds, “The real test will be how these portfolios behave when market liquidity comes under pressure.” He believes it is not just about avoiding lower-rated instruments; it also involves managing liquidity and concentration risks and ensuring portfolios can withstand adverse market conditions.

Regulatory Overhaul: How SEBI Secured the Debt Market Post-2020

Learning from the abrupt winding up of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, the regulator has amended the mutual fund regulations and introduced systemic debt market reforms.

It has now made unitholder consent mandatory before winding up any scheme. If unitholders vote to wind up a fund, an independent liquidator (such as another AMC or financial institution) now needs to be appointed under the SEBI/courts’ supervision to oversee the monetisation of assets and step-by-step distributions.

The regulator has also introduced other changes, such as making it mandatory for debt funds such as liquid, ultra-short, and short-duration funds to hold a minimum of 20% of assets in liquid cash, Treasury bills (T-bills), tri-party repos (TREPs) and Government securities (G-secs), to ensure that a debt fund withstands sudden redemptions. Investing in unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or structured papers with complex, unmarketable put/call options is strictly restricted. All corporate debt investments must be listed and transparently priced.

Fund houses are required to follow the guidelines for monthly liquidity stress testing.

AMCs now also have formal tools (like swing pricing during market stress) to prevent panic redemptions from hurting long-term unitholders.

To reduce concentration risk, there are also limits on single-issuer and sector exposures to reduce credit risk.

The regulator has also established a backstop facility to purchase investment-grade corporate debt securities from fund houses during times of systemic liquidity stress, preventing emergency fire sales. The regulator has also introduced a skin-in-the-game requirement. Key personnel at a fund house (CEOs, CIOs, and fund managers) must now receive at least 20% of their gross salary/compensation in units of the mutual fund schemes they manage or oversee, and these units remain locked in for a minimum of three years. This is done to align the interests of fund executives with retail investors.

Investor Playbook: Navigating Debt Mutual Funds Safely Today

What care should you, an investor, take when approaching debt mutual funds?

The safety of your capital, or hard-earned money, should be the primary objective when investing in debt mutual funds. Avoid expecting high returns from debt funds and don’t base your investment decision on historical returns, which are in no way indicative of what your investment would yield in the future.

It would be prudent to carefully evaluate the portfolio characteristics of the scheme under consideration (aspects such as type of instruments, their rating profile, the maturity profile, and yield-to-maturity of the portfolio, among others) as well as the risk the fund takes (as denoted by the standard deviation) and the risk-adjusted returns it generates (as denoted by the Sharpe and Sortino ratios).

Don’t assume debt funds are safe; they are not. Invest sensibly, considering your risk profile, investment objective, financial goals, and your liquidity needs rather than investing in any mutual fund scheme out there. Be thoughtful in your approach.

Happy investing!

Note: We have relied on data from www.valueresearchonline.com , www.financialexpress.com , and the factsheets published by the respective fund houses throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate but widely used and accepted source of information.

Portfolio data is as of 30 September 2026.

Standard deviation measures the fund’s total volatility. The Sharpe Ratio measures risk-adjusted return and shows how much excess return an investment generates for each unit of risk taken.

Disclaimer:

The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Past returns are not indicative of future returns. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.

Rounaq Neroy has over 20 years of experience in the financial markets and investments. He is a close observer of the Indian economy and writes deeply on the capital markets, mutual funds, stocks, precious metals, asset allocation, wealth management, and investment strategy. His editorials provide interesting, actionable investment ideas to guide readers in the journey of wealth creation and make wise decisions. Rounaq was the Head of Content at PersonalFN (Quantum Information Services Pvt. Ltd.), which also owns Equitymaster.com – India’s oldest and trusted equity research house.