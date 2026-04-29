Periods of heightened uncertainty often force investors into difficult trade-offs, and the current environment is a classic example. The ongoing conflict in the Gulf region has added new layers of uncertainty to the macroeconomic outlook. It could lift inflation, weigh on growth, strain external balances, and increase pressure on government fiscal positions.

At the same time, fixed income valuations have become more attractive. Bond yields have risen, offering meaningfully better income than what was available through most of the past year. Even on a real (inflation-adjusted) basis, bonds look more compelling.

This sets up a familiar “fear versus greed” dilemma—fear driven by macro risks and potential volatility, and greed supported by higher yields and improved income potential.

So how should investors approach fixed income allocation in this environment. The answer lies not in taking extreme positions, but in adopting a balanced, disciplined approach.

Ignore the noise

The Gulf conflict remains unresolved, and the critical energy corridor through the Strait of Hormuz continues to face disruption. As a result, market narratives are being shaped more by headline-driven news flow than by underlying economic fundamentals—often adding to investor confusion. In such an environment, investors should look past the noise and assess funds on their risk and return characteristics.

While risks to the inflation outlook and the monetary policy path have increased, fixed income categories are not all exposed to these risks in the same way. The asset class offers a broad range of risk–return trade-offs, allowing investors to select funds aligned with their risk appetite—including options that are less sensitive to inflation-related shock

Focus on accruals

Interest accruals—the periodic coupon income earned on bonds—are the foundation of debt returns, especially in volatile rate environments where capital gains are uncertain. As yields have moved higher, the accrual component of fixed income returns has become meaningfully more attractive. For context, high-quality AAA corporate bonds in the 1–2 year maturity segment are currently offering yields of about 7.2%–7.4%. This looks particularly appealing when compared to bank fixed deposit rates that are broadly between 6.0%-6.5% for 1 year deposit.

Keep duration risk under check

Higher yields are attractive, but interest-rate uncertainty remains elevated. While the RBI is currently in wait-and-watch mode, it could turn more cautious if inflationary pressures build-up. In this backdrop, long-duration bonds—which are more sensitive to changes in interest rates—may see sharper price swings and therefore carry higher risk, especially for investors with shorter investment horizons.

Investors seeking lower volatility and more predictable outcomes may prefer funds with lower modified duration. Meanwhile, investors with longer time horizons who want to capture value in the long end—where bonds have sold off meaningfully—may be better served by funds that have the flexibility to actively shift exposure across the yield curve.

Align investment horizon with fund duration

One of the most effective ways to manage uncertainty in fixed income investing is to match the investment horizon with the duration of the underlying portfolio.

For instance, if an investor purchases a 3-year bond yielding 7.5% and holds it till maturity, the interim fluctuations in bond price become largely irrelevant. The investor effectively earns an annualised returns close to 7.5% over this period.

This principle is equally applicable to debt mutual funds. Investors with shorter investment horizons should stick to funds with lower portfolio duration where volatility is minimal and predictability is high. On the other hand, longer-duration funds should only be considered if the investor has a sufficiently long holding period to ride out interim fluctuations.

Ignoring this alignment often leads to disappointment—especially when investors enter longer-duration funds with short-term expectations and are unsettled by temporary losses.

Conclusion

The current landscape offers a nuanced opportunity for fixed income investors. While geopolitical risks and macroeconomic uncertainty remain elevated, bond yields have moved higher and valuations across fixed income assets have turned more attractive. Rather than framing this environment as a simple trade-off between risk and return, investors can navigate it effectively by prioritising accrual income, managing duration with discipline, aligning investments with their time horizons, and setting realistic expectations.

By doing so, fixed income can continue to fulfil its core role in portfolios—not only as a dependable source of income, but also as a stabilising anchor during periods of heightened uncertainty.

Pankaj Pathak is Vice President – Fixed Income at UTI AMC.

Disclaimer

The views expressed are the author’s own views and not necessarily those of UTI Asset Management Company Limited. All illustrations/ examples are purely meant for ease of understanding of the concepts and aid in planning by the investor. All illustrations/ examples that depict future values or other estimated numbers are based on reasonable assumptions and in no way give any guarantee or assurance or indication of the future performance. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product made reference to directly or indirectly in this article, will be suitable for your portfolio. Please note that past performance may or may not be sustained in future and is not a guarantee of any future returns. The reader is urged to consult his or her financial advisor before making any investment decisions. UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) or UTI Mutual Funds (UTI MF) along with its affiliates assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise these estimates.

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