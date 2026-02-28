Let me start with something we have observed over the years.

Most investors don’t struggle because they chose the wrong stock. They struggle because they chose the wrong investing structure for themselves.

There are two primary vehicles within the mutual fund ecosystem: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and traditional Mutual Funds.

Both look similar as they pool money and invest in financial markets. Both are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and are widely used to build wealth.

Yet the experience of investing in them feels very different once you actually start using them…and that difference matters more than people realise.

ALSO READ Use lifecycle funds separately for planning bigger expenses

Over the past decade, ETFs have quietly gained ground, driven by lower costs, the rise of passive investing, and the penetration of smartphones.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), assets under passive strategies (ETFs + Index Funds) reached Rs 15.02 trillion (tn) in January 2026.

Passive funds now account for 19% of the total mutual fund industry AUM, up from just 1.4% in 2015.

At the same time, mutual funds continue to dominate retail portfolios, largely because of the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) culture, distributor reach, and sheer simplicity. SIP AUM rose 24% to Rs 16.36 tn, accounting for 28.2% of total equity AUM.

So, which is better? The answer is rarely direct. It depends on how you invest, what you value, and your behavioral attitude in markets.

This editorial compares ETFs and mutual funds to help determine which investment vehicle may be more suitable under different circumstances.

ETF Versus Mutual Funds

An ETF is listed and traded on the stock exchange, similar to equity shares. It can be bought or sold through a demat and trading account during market hours. ETF price moves throughout the day.

Unlike ETFs, mutual funds are not bought and sold on exchanges. You invest directly with the fund house or via an intermediary, and transactions are processed at the applicable NAV.

The price you get is the end-of-day Net Asset Value (NAV), depending on the cut-off time. The cut-off time is generally 3 pm for most equity and debt schemes. If received after the deadline, the next business day’s NAV becomes applicable.

NAV is the per-unit value of the fund, and it reflects the underlying market value of the securities held in the portfolio. The NAV of a scheme is determined daily and updated by 11 pm on the same day on both the mutual fund’s official website and AMFI’s website.

Now this might sound like a small operational detail. But in reality, this one difference completely changes investor behaviour. While ETFs provide flexibility, mutual funds offer discipline and better structure.

Neither is superior by default. Each suits a different type of investor.

Active vs Passive Investing

ETFs just track an index. For instance, a Nifty 50 ETF aims to replicate the underlying index by holding the index’s stocks in their respective weights.

Fund managers manage active mutual funds. So, the fund’s performance becomes highly dependent on the fund manager’s experience and past track record.

As active funds depend on the fund manager’s strategy and execution, they carry manager risk.

Additionally, in efficient segments like large-cap funds, where information is widely available, beating the benchmark consistently after fees has proven difficult for many active funds.

According to a report (SPIVA India Scorecard) by S&P Dow Jones Indices, 74% of Indian large-cap equity funds underperformed their respective benchmark over the last 10 years ending 2024. So, in such categories, passive ETFs often make a strong case for investors who prefer index-linked exposure.

On the other hand, in the mid and small-cap segments, skilled fund managers have historically generated alpha over market cycles in the long-term.

But even such outperformance is not consistent across funds. Some funds outperform in certain periods, while some may underperform consistently.

Very few outperform constantly across cycles. According to Apollo Academy, about 90% of active public equity funds globally underperform their benchmarks.

Thus, if you’re investing in large-cap equities, passive exposure may make mathematical sense depending on your cost sensitivity and return expectations.

In small and mid-cap segments, paying for active management may be reasonable if an investor believes in the fund manager’s ability and is comfortable with associated risks.

The key is to understand that you are paying for the possibility of alpha, not a guarantee.

Flexibility of the Systematic Investment Plan

If you look at how most Indian households invest, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) model stands out.

Every month, money automatically flows into mutual funds without trying to time the market. This automation works well because it builds habit and discipline, removing hesitation and the urge to time the market.

They integrate seamlessly with features like Systematic Transfer Plans, Systematic Withdrawal Plans, and Goal-based dashboards. ETFs do not provide this.

For investors building long-term wealth, retirement, children’s education, and home purchase, this structure works smoothly.

The Silent Erosion: How Fees Impact Long-Term Wealth

ETFs are among the most cost-efficient ways to access markets, particularly in passive index strategies.

If you look at a broad index ETF tracking something like the Nifty 50, the expense ratio may be as low as 0.05% to 0.2%. For instance, certain Nifty 50 ETFs have a total expense ratio (TER) of around 0.05%.

Compare that to an actively managed large-cap mutual fund charging 0.5% to 2%, depending on whether you invest through a direct or regular plan. That difference compounds.

And compounding works both ways. If you’re investing for 15-20 years, even a 1% difference in annual cost can shave off a noticeable amount from your final corpus. The incremental return can significantly increase the final corpus.

For instance, assume an investor invests Rs 5 million (m) today at a 12% return for 10 years in an active fund. The TER is 0.5%.

He will receive Rs 14.85 m at the end of the tenth year, with around Rs 0.68 m in expenses paid.

Particulars Equity Active Fund ETFs (Passive) Total Expense Ratio 0.5% 0.05% Investment (Rs m) 5.0 5.0 Years 10.0 10.0 Return Expected (%) 12.0 12.0 Expenses Paid (Rs m) 0.68 0.07 Net Gain (Rs m) 14.85 15.46

Now, compare the same amount invested in an ETF at 0.05% expense ratio.

The ETF will generate around Rs 15.46 m, with just Rs 0.07 m in expenses paid. This 0.45% difference in expense ratios results in a meaningful Rs 0.61 m difference in the final corpus.

Over a 15 to 20-year period, even a 0.5% higher cost can lead to a noticeable reduction in end corpus. This shows that ETFs, with their low expense ratios, allow investors to retain a larger portion of market returns.

But here’s the part many people overlook. When you buy ETFs, you also pay brokerage fees.

There is a bid-ask spread, which is the difference between the bid and ask prices. In highly liquid ETFs, this spread is tiny. In less liquid ones, it can quietly eat into returns.

The Hidden Cost of ETF Investing

Additionally, there is tracking error, which refers to the deviation between the ETF’s returns and the underlying index it seeks to replicate.

Tracking error can vary across funds depending on liquidity, expense structure, cash drag, and execution efficiency. For instance, a Nifty 50 ETF with a tracking error of around 0.02% indicates very tight replication relative to its benchmark.

This means the fund’s return has deviated from the Nifty 50 index by just 0.02% over the measured period, indicating very tight replication and minimal slippage from the benchmark.

An ETF is designed to replicate an index. Ideally, if the index delivers 12%, the ETF should also deliver 12% (before expenses). But in reality, the ETF may deliver slightly less, say 11.96% or 11.98%. The shortfall is tracking error.

While tracking error is not a fee like the expense ratio, it represents performance leakage. From an investor’s standpoint, any consistent deviation below the index is effectively a cost.

Thus, the lower the tracking error, the more closely an ETF tracks its underlying index. And the better it is from investors point of view.

On the other hand, in mutual funds, especially through SIP, you don’t think about brokerage or spreads. You just invest and pay an annual TER.

Liquidity Can be a Double-Edged Sword

ETFs trade like stocks. That means you can buy and sell instantly as the market moves.

Market crashes at 11 AM? You can exit at 11:05 AM.

Want to deploy cash during a dip? You can do it immediately.

For tactical investors, this flexibility allows them to invest as per market conditions. However, timing the market constantly can still be challenging.

And liquidity may also be limited, depending on the fund. The same flexibility that empowers experienced investors often harms retail investors. When markets fall sharply, the temptation to sell intraday becomes very real.

A research paper titled “Abusing ETFs” that used data from a large German brokerage shows that investors lost 1.69% in net portfolio returns per year relative to a MSCI World buy-and-hold strategy.

This is where mutual funds have an advantage. In behavioral finance, friction is often an underrated aspect, but it can sometimes be an ally.

You don’t have that instant exit button. You submit a redemption request, and it’s processed at the end of the day. That small friction protects many investors from emotional decisions.

If you are disciplined and can stay invested, ETF flexibility works in your favour. If you tend to react emotionally to market swings, mutual funds might quietly protect you.

Taxation

For equity-oriented investments, both ETFs and equity mutual funds follow similar tax rules in India.

If held for less than one year, short-term capital gains are taxed at 20%. Beyond one-year, long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5% on gains above Rs 1.25 lakh.

Structurally, there is no major tax advantage to one over the other in equity. However, practical differences exist.

Internal portfolio churn in the mutual funds does not trigger tax for you until you redeem. While in ETF, capital gains tax applies only if there is a gain. Brokerage and STT may apply regardless.

The fund manager can buy and sell within the portfolio without passing tax events to investors.

Risk Comes from the Asset Class, Not the Structure

Many investors assume ETFs are safer because they are passive. That’s not accurate. An ETF tracking a volatile small-cap index can be riskier than a conservative hybrid mutual fund.

Risk depends on underlying exposure, equity, debt, gold, sector concentration, and not on whether it is an ETF or a mutual fund.

Before choosing a structure, define your asset allocation. The structure comes second.

Conclusion

ETFs and mutual funds are tools. Your temperament decides which tool works better.

ETFs offer lower cost, transparency, and flexibility. Mutual funds offer automation, accessibility, and behavioral discipline.

Neither guarantees higher returns. Neither prevents losses. Both can build substantial wealth over time if used consistently.

In the end, long-term investment success does not come from selecting the trendiest structure. It comes from clarity of goals, sensible asset allocation, cost awareness, and emotional discipline during volatility.

Staying invested, calmly and consistently, is what truly builds wealth over decades.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary