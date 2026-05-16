As Indian investors look beyond domestic markets for wealth creation, global mutual funds are gaining importance. The reason is simple. Relying entirely on one country’s economy can limit diversification.

Global funds, on the other hand, provide access to international businesses, multiple economies, and broader growth opportunities.

This is where the DSP Global Equity Fund comes into focus. Launched in September 2025, DSP Global Equity Fund is designed to enable participation in long-term capital appreciation by investing in global equity markets.

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In this editorial, we take a detailed look at the DSP Global Equity Fund, its investment strategy, portfolio composition, strengths, risks, and whether it deserves investor attention.

DSP Global Equity Fund Overview

DSP Global Equity Fund Class A is managed by DSP Asset Managers Private Limited.

Its primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in global equity and equity-related instruments, including derivatives

The fund is benchmarked against the MSCI All Country World (ACWI) ex USA USD Index.

This benchmark allows the scheme to position itself across multiple international markets rather than concentrating solely on one geography.

The fund managed Assets Under Management (AUM) of approximately US$ 2.72 million (m) as of September 2025.

The minimum initial investment required to invest in this fund is US$ 5,000, with an additional investment of US$ 500. The no-exit-load structure improves liquidity.

However, the higher minimum investment requirement could make the fund less accessible to smaller retail participants.

How Does DSP Global Equity Fund Invest?

The Fund follows a geographically diversified strategy. Its regional allocation currently includes…

Region-wise Allocation

Region Allocation Greater Asia 42.50% Americas 39.76% Greater Europe 17.74%

Source: Fund Factsheet

The diversified allocation allows the fund to balance mature markets with emerging growth opportunities.

Asia offers access to high-growth economies and rising consumer trends. The Americas provide participation in global innovation and established corporate leadership. Europe contributes to developed market diversification.

Country-wise exposure

Country Allocation Emerging Asia 42.50% United States 17.74% Canada 4.76%

Source: Fund Factsheet

This broad exposure suggests that the DSP Global Equity Fund is not simply a US-focused global strategy. Instead, it seeks wider participation across multiple economies.

If we look at the sector’s composition, it reveals the fund’s aggressive growth orientation.

Sector-wise Allocation

Sector Allocation Consumer Cyclical 54.15% Communication Services 31.61% Technology 9.48% Financial Services: 4.76%

Source: Fund Factsheet

The sector allocation shows that the scheme is positioned to capture global economic expansion, digital transformation, and consumer spending trends.

Its top 10 holdings account for over 63% of total assets, and key holdings include Amazon, Tencent Holdings, Trip.com Group, Adyen, PDD Holdings, Meta Platform, and Alphabet.

These companies represent global leaders in technology, communication, digital commerce, and consumer behaviour. An important feature of the portfolio is its significant liquidity allocation.

Also, around 29.43% of assets are invested in the HSBC US Dollar Liquidity Fund, which shows that the fund manages flexibility in portfolio creation.

DSP Global Equity Fund primarily invests in large global businesses where it allocated 73.02% in giant-cap stocks, 19.8% in largecaps, and the rest in midcaps.

Performance History of DSP Global Equity Fund

Since the DSP Global Equity Fund was launched only recently, historical performance data remains unavailable.

This means investors must primarily evaluate the scheme based on strategy and portfolio construction rather than a proven track record.

Risks of Investing in DSP Global Equity Fund

Currency Risk: As the portfolio is USD-denominated, investors may be exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations.

As the portfolio is USD-denominated, investors may be exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Sector Concentration Risk: Heavy concentration in cyclical sectors increases portfolio sensitivity to economic slowdowns.

Heavy concentration in cyclical sectors increases portfolio sensitivity to economic slowdowns. Lack of Defensive Allocation: Zero defensive sector exposure may amplify downside during uncertain periods.

Zero defensive sector exposure may amplify downside during uncertain periods. New Fund Risk: The absence of long-term performance history increases uncertainty.

Is DSP Global Equity Fund Worth Attention?

DSP Global Equity Fund offers investors an opportunity to diversify globally through a professionally managed strategy.

Its broad geographic spread, concentration in global growth businesses, and tactical capital deployment make it an interesting proposition.

However, this is not a low-risk global allocation product. Its cyclical concentration, currency exposure, and limited track record require careful consideration.

That is why investors should align such opportunities with their own financial goals, risk appetite, and broader portfolio strategy before investing.

Happy investing.

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