Comparing mutual funds often begins with returns, but that is rarely enough to make a sound decision.

At first glance, the choice feels simple. One fund shows 18% returns, another shows 14%, and the higher number naturally pulls your attention. The decision almost makes itself.

But this is exactly where things start to go wrong. The moment you look a layer deeper, that seemingly clear comparison begins to fall apart.

Returns tell you what a fund delivered, not how they got there. They don’t show the risks taken, the volatility endured, or whether that performance can sustain when market conditions change.

And that’s where most investors get stuck. Not in choosing mutual funds, but in comparing them the right way.

Over time, factors like volatility, drawdowns, portfolio strategy, and costs quietly shape your experience and final returns.

Here we explain the right way to compare mutual funds…

Are you comparing funds within the right category?

Before comparing mutual funds, ensure you are comparing funds within the same category.

A large-cap fund, a mid-cap fund, and a small-cap fund are built for very different purposes. They operate in different risk environments, follow different strategies, and behave differently across market cycles.

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Comparing them purely on returns can lead to incorrect conclusions. A small-cap fund may outperform in a bull market, but it will also fall more sharply during corrections. That does not make it a better fund. Rather, it simply reflects the nature of the category.

A practical way to approach this is to first align the category with your risk appetite and time horizon. Only then should you compare funds within that category.

Without this step, even the most detailed comparison can lead to the wrong investment decision.

What should you compare first: Returns or consistency?

The instinctive starting point for most investors is the fund’s returns.

It feels logical after all, the objective is to grow money. But in mutual funds, looking at returns in isolation often leads to misleading conclusions.

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A fund that has delivered 25% in the last year may appear attractive. But that number, without context, tells you very little.

Was the performance driven by a one-off rally in a specific sector? Did the fund take concentrated bets? Or did it consistently outperform across cycles?

This is where consistency becomes the first filter. Instead of focusing on trailing one-year returns, examine performance across timeframes, 3 years, 5 years, and ideally across different market cycles.

A fund that has delivered steady outperformance relative to its benchmark over multiple periods signals process strength, not luck.

More importantly, look at rolling returns rather than point-to-point returns. Rolling returns help you understand how the fund has performed across different entry points.

If a fund consistently beats its benchmark across most rolling periods, it suggests that investors had a higher probability of earning reasonable returns regardless of when they invested.

This becomes even more relevant for SIP investors. As SIP investments are spread over time, the entry point keeps changing. Rolling returns, therefore, provide a more realistic picture of what an SIP investor may experience compared to point-to-point returns.

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A fund that performs well across rolling periods increases the probability of delivering stable outcomes for disciplined investors investing regularly. In essence, returns tell you what happened. Consistency tells you how reliably it happened.

Does your time horizon match the fund you are evaluating?

A fund cannot be evaluated in isolation from the time horizon for which it is designed.

For instance, small-cap and mid-cap funds tend to go through extended periods of underperformance, followed by sharp recoveries.

Evaluating them based on short-term returns can create a misleading picture. A fund that appears inconsistent over a 1-2 year period may actually be delivering strong performance over a full market cycle.

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This is why your evaluation period should match your investment horizon. If your goal is long-term wealth creation, short-term volatility should not influence your comparison.

In many cases, investors exit funds not because the fund underperformed structurally, but because their time horizon does not align with the fund’s nature.

Are you comparing the fund with the right benchmark?

A common mistake investors make is comparing funds across categories or non-aligned benchmarks.

A large-cap fund and a mid-cap fund operate in completely different risk environments. Comparing their returns directly is like comparing two different asset classes.

Each mutual fund category has a defined benchmark. Large-cap funds are typically benchmarked against indices such as the Nifty 50 or the Sensex. On the other hand, mid-cap and small-cap funds track broader, more volatile indices like Nifty 500, Nifty Small-Cap 250, and Nifty Mid-Cap 150.

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To ensure a meaningful comparison, every mutual fund scheme should be measured against its designated category benchmark. When you evaluate a fund, always ask a simple question: Has the fund beaten its benchmark, and by how much?

But even here, the context matters more than the headline outperformance. A fund that marginally beats its benchmark with significantly higher volatility may not be a good choice.

On the other hand, a fund that slightly underperforms but does so with lower drawdowns could still be valuable in a portfolio.

Benchmark comparison is not about outperformance alone. It is about risk-adjusted outperformance.

How much risk did the fund take to generate returns?

Two funds can deliver the same return, but the journey to that return can be very different.

This is because one may have taken aggressive sector bets, held concentrated positions, experienced sharp drawdowns, and later recovered. The other may have followed a more balanced approach with smoother performance.

This is where risk metrics become critical. The first aspect to check in risk metrics is the standard deviation.

Standard deviation tells you how volatile the fund’s returns have been. A higher standard deviation indicates greater volatility relative to the benchmark or category. A fund that delivers similar or better returns with lower standard deviation is typically more efficient.

However, high volatility does not inherently make a fund a poor option. If a fund is beating its benchmark meaningfully despite that volatility, then it should not be ignored either.

This is where the Sharpe ratio provides essential clarity. It helps you determine whether that higher volatility is actually translating into superior, risk-adjusted returns.

It measures the excess return the fund has generated per unit of risk taken. A higher Sharpe ratio indicates better efficiency; more return per unit of volatility.

Another important factor is the drawdown. Look at how much the fund fell during market corrections. Funds that protect capital more effectively during downturns tend to deliver better long-term outcomes.

For this, check the Sortino ratio, which measures the fund’s excess return relative to the downside risk. A higher sortino ratio means the fund has delivered superior return for a given level of downside risk.

All in all, risk cannot be avoided; however, the key question is whether the returns justify the volatility.

What is the fund manager’s strategy and is it consistent?

Behind every mutual fund is a strategy.

Some funds follow a growth-oriented approach, focusing on companies with high earnings visibility. Others lean towards value investing, buying stocks that are temporarily undervalued. Some funds take concentrated bets, while others diversify widely.

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The key is not to judge which strategy is better, but whether the strategy is clearly defined and consistently followed. A fund that frequently shifts its style can introduce unpredictability. Such shifts may boost short-term returns but make long-term performance harder to assess.

Look at the portfolio composition. Are there recurring themes? Does the fund stick to its mandate? Has the strategy remained stable even during market extremes?

Consistency in strategy often translates into consistency in outcomes. And this consistency ultimately reflects the fund manager’s discipline.

How long has the fund and its manager been around?

Track record matters, but context matters more.

A fund with a long history provides more data to evaluate. But equally important is the tenure of the fund manager. A change in fund manager can alter the strategy and the performance over time.

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If a fund has delivered strong returns but the current fund manager has been in place only for a short period, the historical performance may not fully reflect the current approach.

Look for stability in management and continuity in strategy. If there are frequent changes among the fund managers, the fund’s performance may be affected by shifts in investment style.

The importance of the expense ratio

Costs matter more than most investors realise. The expense ratio (what the fund charges annually) directly eats into your returns.

At first glance, the difference between 1% and 2% may seem small. But over long periods, this difference compounds meaningfully. In isolation, a fund with a lower expense ratio is typically the ideal choice.

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That said, the lowest-cost fund isn’t always the best choice. Cost alone doesn’t determine outcomes. A low-cost fund that consistently underperforms its benchmark can still destroy long-term value. Similarly, a fund with a higher expense ratio may be justified if it consistently delivers superior risk-adjusted returns.

The goal is not to minimise cost at all costs. It’s to ensure that the cost is justified by performance.

Expense ratios also vary across direct and regular plans, and investors should compare costs within the same plan type. In actively managed funds, cost should be evaluated alongside consistency and risk-adjusted returns.

Does the size of the fund impact its performance?

The size of a mutual fund, often measured by its assets under management (AUM), can influence how the fund operates.

A very large fund may face limitations in deploying capital efficiently, especially in mid-cap and small-cap segments where liquidity is lower. This can impact its ability to take meaningful positions in emerging opportunities.

On the other hand, very small funds may face challenges with stability and scalability.

While AUM should not be the primary factor in fund selection, it provides additional context when comparing funds within the same category.

What does the portfolio actually hold?

Many investors select funds based on past performance without understanding what they own. This can lead to unintended concentration.

Start by evaluating the portfolio’s sectoral and stock-level allocation. Review the top holdings of the fund.

Are there concentrated bets? Is the portfolio skewed towards specific sectors? Has the allocation changed significantly over time?

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Also, compare the portfolio valuation relative to its benchmark to understand positioning. Then check for portfolio overlap. This way you can see what percentage of stocks is similar across funds in your portfolio.

The lower the overlap, the better. Normally, an overlap exceeding 20-30% is considered high.

This is important because if multiple funds in your portfolio hold similar stocks, your diversification may be weaker than it appears. It also prevents duplication of funds that essentially do the same thing.

How has the fund behaved in market downturns?

Bull market performance often gets the spotlight. But it is during downturns that a fund’s true character is revealed. Look at how the fund performed during corrections. Did it fall more than the benchmark, or did it offer some degree of downside protection?

Funds that manage drawdowns effectively tend to recover faster. This has a compounding effect on long-term returns. A fund that falls 50% needs to gain 100% to recover. A fund that falls 30% needs far less gain to bounce back.

The difference may not be visible in short-term return comparisons, but it becomes significant over time.

Downside protection is an underrated but critical component of fund selection.

Are you overcomplicating the comparison?

With the amount of data available today, it is easy to overanalyse. Investors often get lost in metrics, rankings, and short-term performance tables.

But effective fund comparison does not require complexity. It requires clarity.

Start with a few core questions:

Has the fund delivered consistent performance over time?

Has it beaten its benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis?

Does it align with your investment objective?

Is the strategy clear and consistent?

If a fund answers these questions well, it’s worth considering. If not, no amount of short-term outperformance should change that conclusion.

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The Bottom Line

Comparing mutual funds is not about finding the highest return. It’s about understanding the quality of those returns.

The right approach moves beyond headline numbers and focuses on consistency, risk, strategy, and alignment with personal goals. It is a shift from chasing performance to evaluating process.

Over time, this shift makes a meaningful difference. In investing, what you earn is shaped less by what you pick once than by how consistently you pick right.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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