2026 has been a muted year for most equity investors. The Nifty 50 TRI is down 2.2% so far this year, and the median diversified equity fund has returned only about 3%.

But of the 237 diversified equity funds with a 2026 return, just six have given more than 20%.

All have one thing in common. Every one of the top five is a small cap fund, and each has far outpaced the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI, which is up 8.5% in 2026.

Small cap funds as a group did well too. Of the 33 small cap funds we looked at, the median return is 13.3%, and 22 have beaten the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI.

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With that in mind, here are the five best performing mutual funds of 2026 so far.

Please note – returns are year-to-date for regular plans, as of 12 November 2026, and we have looked only at diversified equity fund categories.

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#1 Bank of India Small Cap Fund

First on the list is Bank of India Small Cap Fund, with a return of 30.09% in 2026.

The fund has returned 30.09% so far in 2026, which is 21.6 percentage points (pp) more than the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI at 8.46%. Its NAV is Rs 58.36.

The fund manages about Rs 36.7 bn and is run by Alok Singh (since October 2024) and Nav Bhardwaj (since July 2025).

At the end of September 2026, its top stocks included Hero Motors (2.8%), Sky Gold and Diamonds (2.7%), City Union Bank (2.7%), Sterlite Technologies (2.5%), Raymond (2.5%), and Sigma Advanced Systems (2.2%). Sterlite and Sigma are among the biggest stock gainers of 2026.

The largest sectors were electrical capital goods (8.6%), pharma (8.3%), and auto ancillaries (7.4%). About 7.2% was in cash and money market instruments.

Overall, the top spot owes a lot to the fund owning some of this year’s best stocks, which also means the return depends on those stocks continuing to do well.

#2 TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund

Next on the list is TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund, with a return of 26.66%.

The fund has returned 26.66% in 2026, which is 18.2 pp more than the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI. Its NAV is Rs 13.54.

The fund was launched in late 2024, so it has no three-year record yet. It manages about Rs 38.8 bn. The fund managers are Saurabh Kataria, Mihir Vora and Aakash Manghani.

In October 2026, about 69% of the portfolio was in small cap stocks and 19% in midcaps, with about 7% in cash and debt.

Financial services, industrials, and healthcare each made up about 19% to 20%.

Its top stocks were Lenskart (2.4%), RBL Bank (2.2%), and Sansera Engineering (2.2%). Its portfolio turnover is high, at about 198%.

#3 Samco Small Cap Fund

Third is Samco Small Cap, with a return of 24.85%.

The fund has returned 24.85% in 2026, which is 16.4 pp more than the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI. Its NAV is Rs 12.51.

This is the youngest fund on the list. It was launched on 4 December 2025, so 2026 is effectively its first full year.

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It’s also the smallest, with about Rs 2.7 bn in assets. The fund managers are Dhawal Dhanani, Nirali Bhansali and Umeshkumar Mehta, joined by Vishal Shinde in July 2026.

At the end of October 2026, its top stocks were ESDS Software Solution (6.5%), Welspun Corp (3.6%), Syrma SGS Technology (3.5%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (3.5%), and Ather Energy (3.5%).

Financial services was the largest sector at about 25%.

Overall, the fund has a strong first year, but it is small and is concentrated in a few names, with ESDS alone close to 7% of the portfolio.

#4 Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund

Fourth on the list is Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund, with a return of 23.48%.

The fund has returned 23.48% in 2026, which is much higher than the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI. Its NAV is Rs 17.21.

It was launched in December 2023 and is the largest of the five, with about Rs 81 bn in assets. Several managers run it, including Ajay Khandelwal and Rakesh Shetty since launch.

At the end of October 2026, it was about 96% in equity. Its top stocks were Rubicon Research (4.3%), VA Tech Wabag (3.8%), CCL Products (3.6%), Aditya Infotech (3.4%), and Karur Vysya Bank (3.4%).

Healthcare, banks, and pharma were among its largest sectors.

#5 Union Small Cap Fund

Last on the list is Union Small Cap Fund, with a return of 22.2%.

The fund has returned 22.20% in 2026 against 5.78% for its benchmark, the BSE 250 SmallCap index, a gap of 16.4 pp. Its NAV is Rs 59.61. Note that this benchmark is a price index, and not a total return index like the others.

This is the oldest fund of the five, launched in June 2014. It manages about Rs 27.3 bn and is run by Gaurav Chopra (since November 2024) and Pratik Dharmshi (since December 2024).

It’s about 98.5% in equity. Industrials (25.6%), financial services (20.1%), and consumer cyclicals (17.4%) are the biggest sectors.

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The top stocks are Navin Fluorine (3.4%), Gabriel India (3.1%), and Karur Vysya Bank (3.1%). It’s also the only fund here with a five-year record.

The direct plan has returned 16.7% over one year, 15.1% over three years and 16.2% over five years, annualised, as of 6 November 2026.

Overall, it has the longest history, and its three and five-year returns are steady and in line with its 2026 gains.

Here is how all five funds compare:

Fund NAV (Rs) 2026 return Benchmark return Gap (pp) Assets (Rs bn) Bank of India Small Cap 58.36 30.09% 8.46% 21.6 36.7 TRUSTMF Small Cap 13.54 26.66% 8.46% 18.2 38.8 Samco Small Cap 12.51 24.85% 8.46% 16.4 2.7 Motilal Oswal Small Cap 17.21 23.48% 8.46% 15.0 81.0 Union Small Cap 59.61 22.20% 5.78% 16.4 27.3

Conclusion

Small-cap funds are placed at the high-risk end, and most of them charge a 1% exit load on redemptions within a year.

Also, a 30% return in one tranche describes the year that was best and what has already happened.

It would be interesting to track their performance and see how the coming year fares for them.

Investors should take cognisance of their investment objectives and risk-taking ability before deciding the suitable allocation in small cap funds.

Maintaining a well-diversified portfolio of equity mutual funds spread across sub-categories can reduce the impact of market fluctuations, enabling better risk-adjusted returns over a period.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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