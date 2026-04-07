Markets are shifting, and investors are increasingly looking for simple ways to stay aligned without constant churn. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are emerging as a practical route to capture market trends with discipline.

They trade on the stock exchange just like equity shares. They’re market-linked investment vehicles that track an index, commodity, or basket of assets and trade on exchanges like stocks. They offer diversification, liquidity, and relatively low costs, making them a preferred choice for passive investors.

However, the returns can slightly deviate from the underlying asset due to expenses, tracking differences, and liquidity constraints.

Here are five ETFs that could stand out in 2026…

#1 Kotak Silver ETF

Kotak Silver ETF is an open-ended scheme launched on 9 December 2022 and has an expense ratio of 0.35%. The scheme’s asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 41.48 bn as of 28 February 2026.

The scheme invests in silver-related instruments and Exchange-Traded Commodity Derivatives with silver as the underlying. Silver ETFs offer investors a safe and convenient way to invest in silver without dealing with the hassles of physical ownership.

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Such schemes seek to generate returns in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracking error.

Current asset allocation is 99.04% in the Silver and 0.96% in net current assets.

A 0.66% tracking error means the fund’s returns typically deviate from its benchmark by about 0.66%, indicating relatively close but not perfect replication.

The tracking error measures the consistency of returns relative to the benchmark, while tracking difference reflects the actual return gap. A negative return gap (tracking difference) indicates underperformance, while a positive gap suggests outperformance.

Performance-wise, over the last 3 years, the ETF has delivered a 52.99% CAGR.

#2 Axis Silver ETF

Axis Silver ETF is an open-ended scheme launched on 21 September 2022.

The scheme’s AUM stood at Rs 20.61 bn as of 28 February 2026. The scheme seeks to generate returns in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices.

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The current asset allocation is 98.19% in the Silver and 1.81% in debt, cash, and other current assets.

The scheme is small in size and has an expense ratio of 0.4%. The tracking difference of the Axis Silver ETF is -1.73%, indicating that the fund has slightly underperformed its benchmark.

This is also evident in its performance. Over the last 3 years, the ETF has delivered a 46.09% CAGR. This is lower than the Kotak Silver ETF.

#3 HDFC Silver ETF

HDFC Silver ETF is an open-ended scheme launched on 2 September 2022.

The scheme’s AUM stood at Rs 84.22 bn as of 28 February 2026 and has an expense ratio of 0.5%.

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The HDFC Silver ETF aims to track the performance of silver. It provides investors with a convenient and cost-effective way to invest in silver digitally, eliminating the need for physical storage and ensuring the quality of the underlying silver.

Current asset allocation is 98.18% in the Silver and 1.82% in debt, cash, and other current assets.

The tracking difference of -2.93% indicates that the fund has underperformed the benchmark since inception. Performance-wise, over the last 3 years, the ETF has delivered a 44.25% CAGR.

#4 DSP Silver ETF

DSP Silver ETF is also an open-ended scheme launched on 19 August 2022.

The scheme’s AUM stood at Rs 20.45 bn as of 28 February 2026 and has an expense ratio of 0.39%. The scheme seeks to generate returns aligned with the performance of physical silver at domestic prices.

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The ETF is almost entirely invested in silver (99.2%), with the remainder (0.8%) held in debt.

The ETF’s 0.72% tracking error indicates that its returns have closely tracked the index with relatively low deviation over time. Performance-wise, over the last 3 years, the ETF has delivered a 43.09% CAGR.

#5 Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF is an open-ended scheme launched on 6 May 2021.

The ETF tracks the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) FANG+ total return index, subject to tracking error and foreign exchange movement.

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FANG+ refers to a group of the world’s largest tech companies, including the FANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet), as well as Microsoft and Tesla.

The NYSE FANG+ Index is an equal-dollar-weighted index that tracks the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, consisting of 10 highly traded growth stocks and tech-enabled companies, such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google.

As such, this scheme invests in equal-weighted ratios in securities that are part of the NYSE FANG+ Index.

The scheme’s AUM stood at Rs 31.94 bn as of 28 February 2026 and has an expense ratio of 0.65%. True to its asset-allocation framework, the ETF is highly concentrated, with the top five stocks accounting for 51.27% of the portfolio.

Approximately 10.62% is allocated to NVIDIA, followed by 10.33% to Broadcom, Alphabet (10.27%), Amazon (10.16%), and Meta (9.89%). Other stocks in the portfolio include Microsoft (9.89%), Palantir (9.76%), Apple (9.74%), CrowdStrike (9.71%), and Netflix (9.63%).

The ETF’s 0.05% tracking error indicates that its returns have closely tracked the index with relatively very low deviation over time. Tracking difference is also just -0.92%.

Performance-wise, over the last 3 years, the ETF has delivered a 46.45% CAGR.

Scheme Name 1 Year 3 Years Sharpe Sortino SD Annualised Kotak Silver ETF 77.28 52.99 0.37 1.09 37.67 Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF 32.84 46.45 0.42 0.87 23.97 Axis Silver ETF 77.95 46.09 0.37 1.05 38.17 HDFC Silver ETF 76.62 44.25 0.37 1.06 37.89 DSP Silver ETF 77.05 43.09 0.37 1.08 37.19

Bottom line

ETFs offer a disciplined and accessible way to participate in both commodity and global equity trends without the complexities of direct ownership.

While silver ETFs provide exposure to a hard asset benefiting from cyclical and industrial demand, global indices like FANG+ offer participation in structural growth themes.

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However, investors must account for tracking differences, costs, and concentration risks.

The key lies in aligning ETF selection with portfolio objectives, risk appetite, and time horizon, rather than chasing short-term performance.

Data as of 01 April 2026

Returns over 1 year are compounded annualised.

Standard Deviation indicates risk, while the Sharpe ratio and Sortino ratio measure risk-adjusted return.

They are calculated over 3 years, assuming a risk-free rate of 6% p.a.

Please note that the returns here are historical.

*The top funds here in the table are based on past returns over 3-year returns. The list of schemes is not exhaustive.

Past performance is not an indicator of future returns.

The securities quoted are for illustration only and are not recommended.

Speak to your investment advisor for further assistance before investing.

Source: ACE MF

Happy investing.

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