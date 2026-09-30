If you ask mutual fund investors what makes a debt fund low risk, their answer usually stops at one idea… that these funds do not hold equities.

That is true for some part, but it does not give you the whole picture.

Two debt funds can carry very different risk profiles even when both fall under the debt category. This is because one fund might hold paper that matures in a few weeks while the other fund might hold corporate bonds that mature in five years or more.

In this case, the first fund will barely move when interest rates change. The second one will probably swing several percentage points on this single rate decision.

On top of that, their underlying credit quality can add a completely different layer.

So how should investors approach this? Which are some of the low-risk funds to watch out for?

Let’s look at four funds that sit at different points of that spectrum, from a liquid fund that turns over its portfolio in months to a corporate bond fund willing to hold duration for years.

#1 Union Liquid Fund

First is Union Liquid Fund, a fund that sits as close to cash as a mutual fund can.

A liquid fund’s mandate is narrow by design: SEBI requires it to invest only in money market instruments maturing within 91 days, things like treasury bills, certificates of deposit, and commercial paper.

Union Liquid Fund follows that mandate with an expense ratio of just 0.06%, among the cheapest ways to park money for a few weeks or months without equity exposure.

The fund, managed by Parijat Agrawal and Devesh Thacker, carries an AUM of Rs 75.78 bn.

Its return profile reflects what a liquid fund is meant to do: track short-term rates closely and rarely surprise.

Over the last year it delivered an absolute return of 6.5%, against 6.08% for the CRISIL Liquid Debt Index.

Period Union Liquid Fund CRISIL Liquid Debt Index 6 Months (absolute) 3.44% 3.14% 1 Year (absolute) 6.50% 6.08% 2 Years (CAGR) 6.71% 6.40% 3 Years (CAGR) 6.95% 6.72% 5 Years (CAGR) 6.39% 6.28%

Data Source: ACE MF, as of 27 September 2026

If you’re looking to park your money that you might need on short notice, an emergency buffer, or a parking spot before deploying into something else, this is the fund for you.

#2 ICICI Prudential Ultra Short Term Fund

Second is ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term fund.

If you move one notch up the duration ladder, you get ultra short duration funds, which SEBI mandates to hold a portfolio with duration between three and six months.

That is still short enough to limit interest-rate risk sharply, but long enough to pick up a bit more yield than a liquid fund typically offers.

ICICI Prudential Ultra Short Term Fund, managed by Manish Banthia and Ritesh Lunawat, runs an AUM of Rs 159.74 bn (Rs 15,974 crore) at a direct-plan expense ratio of 0.34%.

Its 1-year absolute return of 6.65% has outpaced the CRISIL Composite Bond Index’s 3.96% by a wide margin.

That said, the benchmark itself runs a longer average duration and is arguably not the closest comparison for a fund built to stay this short.

Period ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term Fund CRISIL Composite Bond Index 6 Months (absolute) 3.65% 2.80% 1 Year (absolute) 6.65% 3.96% 2 Years (CAGR) 7.24% 5.45% 3 Years (CAGR) 7.39% 6.64% 5 Years (CAGR) 6.76% 5.70%

Data Source: ACE MF, as of 25 September 2026

The consistent outperformance across every time frame shown above is what separates this fund.

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#3 Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund

Third is Kotak’s Banking and PSU debt fund.

Banking and PSU debt funds take a different route to low risk. SEBI requires them to put at least 80% of assets into debt instruments of banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions, and municipal bonds, entities that either enjoy implicit government backing or answer to tighter regulatory oversight than the average corporate issuer.

The category manages duration risk too, but issuer quality is the bigger lever.

Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund, run by Deepak Agrawal and Dharmesh Thakar, holds Rs 49.37 bn (Rs 4,936.81 crore) in AUM at a 0.34% direct-plan expense ratio.

Its portfolio leans heavily on public-sector banks (41.99% of holdings) and top-rated corporate debt (76.05%), with names like Power Finance Corporation, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, and Power Grid Corporation among its larger positions.

All these are CRISIL AAA rated.

Period Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund CRISIL Banking and PSU Debt Index 6 Months (absolute) 2.99% 3.03% 1 Year (absolute) 5.41% 4.75% 2 Years (CAGR) 6.60% 6.08% 3 Years (CAGR) 7.24% NA 5 Years (CAGR) 6.40% NA

Data Source: ACE MF, as of 25 September 2026

The fund’s 6-month return fall behind benchmark by a shade, while its 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year numbers are all ahead.

#4 ICICI Prudential Corporate Bond Fund

Last is ICICI Pru Corporate Bond fund – the category which carries the longest duration of all.

Corporate bond funds sit at the higher-duration, higher-credit-focus end of this group. SEBI requires at least 80% of the portfolio in AA+ and above rated corporate bonds, which keeps credit risk contained.

However, these funds are typically willing to hold longer-maturity paper than a banking and PSU or ultra short fund, which makes them more sensitive to interest-rate moves in either direction.

ICICI Prudential Corporate Bond Fund is the largest of the four by a wide margin, at Rs 296.88 bn (Rs 29,688 crore) in AUM, managed by the same Manish Banthia and Ritesh Lunawat pair behind the Ultra Short Term Fund.

It carries a 0.37% direct-plan expense ratio. Its benchmark is the CRISIL 10 Year Gilt Index, a longer-duration government bond index.

Period ICICI Pru Corporate Bond Fund CRISIL 10 Year Gilt Index 6 Months (absolute) 3.21% 1.36% 1 Year (absolute) 5.55% 1.26% 2 Years (CAGR) 6.98% 4.35% 3 Years (CAGR) 7.31% 6.19% 5 Years (CAGR) 6.70% 4.93%

Data Source: ACE MF, as of 25 September 2026

The gap between fund and benchmark here is the widest, partly a function of the benchmark itself. A 10-year gilt index carries meaningfully more interest-rate risk than this fund’s actual portfolio, which caps a large share of its holdings in AA+ and above corporate paper.

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Conclusion

None of these four funds are a substitute for each other.

Union Liquid Fund suits money you might need at short notice. ICICI Prudential Ultra Short Term Fund suits a slightly longer holding period. Kotak Banking and PSU Debt Fund suits an investor who wants to lean on issuer quality, banks and government-backed entities. ICICI Prudential Corporate Bond Fund suits someone willing to accept more interest-rate sensitivity in exchange for the return pickup that comes with holding duration.

The common thread between them is that low risk in debt funds is not a single dial. It is a combination of how long the fund is willing to wait to get paid back, and how confident it is in the entities it lends to.

These four make that trade-off differently, and are worth tracking for exactly that reason.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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