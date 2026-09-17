Midcaps occupy an awkward middle ground in Indian investing, and it is exactly that awkwardness that makes them interesting.

They are large enough to have proper businesses behind them, audited accounts, institutional shareholders and analyst coverage, but small enough that a company can still double or triple in size without needing the whole economy to cooperate.

A large cap company that wants to grow 20% a year has to find a great deal of new demand. A midcap can do it by taking share from someone bigger.

But the cost of that is volatility. Midcaps fall harder than large caps in every correction, and the past twelve months have been a reminder of it.

The Nifty Midcap 150 TRI returned 7.19% over the year to 10 September 2026, after three years of compounding at almost 15%. The segment has cooled, and a flat stretch is precisely when the difference between one fund and another stops being theoretical.

But the road ahead for midcaps looks promising as India’s growth is still strong. Keeping that in mind, lets look at 3 best midcap mutual funds in India.

Please note, these schemes have been shortlisted based on a combined qualitative score which includes 6-month, 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year rolling returns along with risk-reward ratios such as standard deviation, sharpe, sortino, and up/down capture ratios.

Out of 30+ funds we filtered, these three came through. All figures below are as of 10 September 2026, for direct plans.

#1 WOC Mid Cap Fund

First on the list is the newest fund of the three and, on every measure available, the best performing.

Over one year, WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap fund has returned 14.92% against the benchmark’s 7.19%, an outperformance of 7.74 percentage points.

Over two years, 10.52% against 2.98%, a gap of 7.54 points. Over three years, 21.73% against 14.92%, ahead by 6.82 points.

The fund also carries the best risk-adjusted numbers. Its Sharpe ratio of 0.33 and Sortino of 0.62 are the highest among established schemes in the category, and it achieves that at a volatility of 15.86, below both peers and the category norm.

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Higher returns at lower volatility is the combination that is hardest to produce.

Its portfolio is where the fund differs most from its peers. The fund is unusually diversified: its largest holding, Max Financial Services, is just 3.11% of the portfolio, followed by Bharti Hexacom at 2.9% and Federal Bank at 2.84%. Laurus Labs and Coforge round out the top five.

Most concentrated midcap funds run 6% to 9% in their largest position. WhiteOak is deliberately spreading risk across a wide list of names, which means the fund’s performance comes from many small correct decisions.

There is no star manager here. The fund is run by a team including Ramesh Mantri, Trupti Agrawal, Piyush Baranwal, Dheeresh Pathak, and Ashish Agrawal.

WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund launched on 7 September 2022. It’s four years old. Its entire life has been spent in a period that was, apart from the last 12 months, kind to Indian midcaps.

The fund has never managed money through a sustained midcap bear market, and that is the environment in which midcap funds are actually tested.

At around Rs 68 bn it is also the smallest of the three by a wide margin, which in midcaps is an advantage. A smaller fund can take meaningful positions in genuinely mid-sized companies.

The direct plan expense ratio of 0.49% is competitive, and the minimum SIP is Rs 100.

#2 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

Next is Edelweiss Mid Cap, the fund with the strongest long-horizon record in the entire category.

Over seven years Edelweiss returned 25.4% a year. That is the highest seven-year return of any midcap fund in this data, ahead of every peer including some far better known.

Over five years it returned 18.89% against the benchmark’s 16.52%, and over three years 20.65% against 14.92%, a gap of 5.74 percentage points. The one-year number of 8.71% is more modest, though still ahead of both the index and the category average.

In a year when midcaps went nowhere, a fund whose edge shows up most clearly over seven years is doing exactly what it is supposed to.

Its Sharpe ratio of 0.3 and Sortino of 0.56 are both comfortably above the category norm, though its volatility of 16.61 is the highest of the three.

Edelweiss has leaned heavily toward financial and exchange-linked businesses, with holdings including Multi Commodity Exchange, BSE, Federal Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, alongside consumer names such as Marico.

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Equity allocation has run near 97%, with a small cash buffer. That tilt is worth understanding. Exchanges and financials are businesses with operating leverage: when market activity rises, their revenue rises faster than their costs.

It has worked extremely well through a period of booming Indian market participation. It is also a concentrated sector view, and it would work considerably less well in a prolonged bear market for capital market activity.

Trideep Bhattacharya has managed the fund since October 2021, joined by Raj Koradia from August 2024 and Dhruv Bhatia from October 2024.

The fund was launched in December 2007 and has grown rapidly, with assets rising from about Rs 18.6 bn in June 2022 to roughly Rs 187 bn.

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 over ten years, totalling Rs 12 lakh, would have grown to about Rs 35.92 lakh at 20.98% annualised.

The exit load is 1% within 90 days, longer than the usual one-month window.

#3 Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund

Last on the list is Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund. It is the oldest fund here by decades and the most consistent in the plainest sense.

Nippon beat the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI over one, two, three, five and seven years, without topping the category on any of them: 8.44% against 7.19% over one year, 17.73% against 14.92% over three, 18.31% against 16.52% over five, and 24.11% against 22.68% over seven.

Margins of one to three percentage points a year do not make headlines. Compounded over a decade, they are the difference between a good outcome and an ordinary one.

Its Sharpe ratio of 0.27 and Sortino of 0.51 are the weakest of the three, meaning several funds achieved similar returns with less turbulence. Volatility of 16.07 sits between its two peers.

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Launched in October 1995, it has been through the dot-com collapse, 2008, the 2013 taper tantrum, demonetisation, Covid and the 2018 midcap crash. Very few Indian equity funds have that span.

A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP over ten years would have become about Rs 36.9 lakh at 21.39% annualised, against Rs 35.41 lakh for the index.

Rupesh Patel has managed the fund since January 2023, which means the long record above largely belongs to his predecessors. The fund’s assets have grown from about Rs 113 bn in mid-2022 to roughly Rs 391 bn, making this by far the largest of the three.

A midcap fund managing that much money finds it harder to take meaningful positions in smaller mid-sized companies without moving their prices. Its expense ratio of 0.81% is also the highest here.

Snapshot of the Three Funds

Scheme (Direct Plan, Growth) 1 year 2 years 3 years 5 years 7 years WOC Mid Cap Fund 14.92 10.52 21.73 No data No data Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 8.71 6.29 20.65 18.89 25.40 Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund 8.44 4.97 17.73 18.31 24.11 Nifty Midcap 150 TRI 7.19 2.98 14.92 16.52 22.68 Category average 8.84 4.17 16.68 16.02 22.20

Data Source: Ace MF, as of 10 September 2026

Scheme Volatility Sharpe Sortino WOC Mid Cap Fund 15.86 0.33 0.62 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund 16.61 0.30 0.56 Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund 16.07 0.27 0.51 Category median, roughly 16.2 0.25 0.46

Data Source: Ace MF, for the period 10 September 2023 to 10 September 2026

Conclusion

The three funds discussed answer different questions.

If you want the best current evidence and can accept a short history, WOC has the strongest numbers on every available measure.

If you want the deepest long-term record, Edelweiss has the best seven-year return of any midcap fund here.

If you want the longest history through the most market conditions, Nippon has thirty-one years of it.

As always, evaluate the scheme’s investment mandate, the fund manager’s track record, costs, portfolio composition, and your own asset allocation and risk tolerance before drawing any investment conclusions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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