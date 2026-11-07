With markets becoming more unpredictable, equity investing should be all about being selective rather than simply chasing what’s performing well.

While India’s long-term growth story remains promising, high valuations, mixed performance across market segments, global uncertainties, and frequent market swings are some of the factors that cannot be ignored.

In this kind of environment, spreading investments across different market caps can make more sense than betting on just one segment.

That’s where flexi cap funds come in. These funds have the flexibility to invest across large, mid, and small-cap companies, allowing fund managers to adjust their portfolios as valuations, business prospects, and market dynamics change.

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This can be particularly useful when market trends shift or when attractive opportunities start emerging beyond the larger, more established companies.

In this editorial, we have shortlisted 3 flexi cap funds that are on our watchlist for 2027 based on combined quantitative score that evaluates rolling returns and risk ratios.

#1 WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund

Launched in August 2022, WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund aims to construct an active portfolio comprising companies across major industries, economic sectors, and market caps, that offer an acceptable risk-reward balance.

Despite being among the younger funds in the category, fund has registered strong returns since its inception, outpacing many of its peers.

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WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund follows a bottom-up approach to stock selection with a focus on creating a diversified portfolio with no sector and style bias.

Unlike its some of its popular peers, the fund avoids heavily tilting its portfolio towards large caps and maintains a substantial exposure across market caps depending on available opportunities.

It prefers an agile portfolio strategy, often churning a portion of its portfolio to improve the alpha potential.

In the last 3 years, WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund delivered returns at a CAGR of 14.4%, outperforming the 10.9% CAGR delivered by the benchmark Nifty 500 – TRI.

The fund has registered volatility (standard deviation) is largely in line with the benchmark and category. Meanwhile, its risk-adjusted returns (denoted by Sharpe and Sortino ratios) are currently higher than the benchmark category.

Performance Snapshot – WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund

Scheme Name 3-Yr Returns (%) SD Annualised Sharpe Sortino WOC Flexi Cap Fund 14.36 13.83 0.18 0.33 Category Average 12.39 14.39 0.14 0.26 NIFTY 500 – TRI 10.85 13.81 0.10 0.19

Source: ACE MF

As of September 2026, the fund had assets under management worth Rs 93 billion (bn).

WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund holds a large portfolio of over 150 stocks spread across market caps and sectors.

As of September 2026, the fund held 155 stocks with top holdings in ICICI Bank (8.5%), Bharti Airtel (4.6%), HDFC Bank (3.8%), Nestle India (3.7%), and SBI (2.6%). Barring the top couple of holdings, the fund usually restricts allocation in each stock to under 5%.

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It carries a high turnover ratio of 150-180% to capitalise on available opportunities. Sector wise, the portfolio is dominated by banking & finance stocks, forming about 29% of its assets. Pharma, auto & ancillaries, engineering, IT, and FMCG are among the other core sectors in its portfolio.

The fund usually invests 50-54% of its assets in large caps, along with 6-9% in midcaps, and 22-29% in small caps.

#2 Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund

Launched in August 1998, Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund, earlier Aditya Birla SL Equity Fund, is one of the oldest schemes in the flexi cap fund category.

While the fund’s portfolio tilts towards large caps, it also carries substantial exposure to mid and small caps to benefit from the higher growth potential.

The fund looks for companies with rising market share, improving margins and improving ROCE/capital efficiency.

It emphasises sectors that have the potential to witness strong growth over the medium to long-term, even if they are under pressure in the near term, and at the same time trims exposure in overheated segments.

Moreover, it has been agile enough to shift exposure between market caps to capitalise on the various opportunities.

In the last 3 years, Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund generated returns at a CAGR of 15.5% compared to 10.9% in the benchmark Nifty 500 – TRI.

The fund’s volatility is lower than the benchmark and category average, while it scores high on risk-adjusted returns compared to the benchmark and most of its peers.

Performance Snapshot – Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund

Scheme Name 3-Yr Returns (%) SD Annualised Sharpe Sortino Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund 15.48 13.17 0.20 0.38 Category Average 12.39 14.39 0.14 0.26 NIFTY 500 – TRI 10.85 13.81 0.10 0.19

Source: ACE MF

As of September 2026, the fund has an AUM of Rs 280 bn, the fourth largest in the category.

Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund usually holds around 85 stocks, restricting exposure in most stocks to under 5%.

The top 10 stocks comprise 27.3% of the fund’s portfolio with top holdings in ICICI Bank (5.6%), HDFC Bank (3.9%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (3.6%), Reliance Industries (2.4%), and SBI (2.1%).

Its top sectors are banks (19.2%), auto & ancillaries (9.8%), and pharma & healthcare (9.7%).

The fund holds most of its stocks with a long-term view as is evident by its low turnover ratio of around 20-30%.

In the last year, it allotted 55-67% of its assets to large caps, 17-27% to midcaps, and 13-18% to smallcaps.

#3 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, formerly known as HDFC Equity Fund, is one of the pioneering schemes in the Indian mutual fund industry, having launched way back in January 1995.

The fund holds the flexibility to dynamically adjust its allocation across market capitalisations and sectors based on market outlook and valuations, though it generally maintains a large-cap bias.

It builds its portfolio around fundamentally strong, long-term potential winners and remains invested through market cycles, a strategy that has helped it generate meaningful alpha over time.

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The fund follows a balanced investment approach, combining growth and value strategies while steering clear of momentum-driven bets. This helps the fund maintain relatively lower volatility and ensures a reasonable margin of safety.

In the last 3 years, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund’s NAV grew at a CAGR of 16.2%, outpacing the benchmark by a margin of about 5%.

The fund’s volatility is among the lowest in the category and its risk-adjusted returns are currently among the best in the category.

Performance Snapshot – HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

Scheme Name 3-Yr Returns (%) SD Annualised Sharpe Sortino HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 16.19 12.37 0.22 0.40 Category Average 12.39 14.39 0.14 0.26 NIFTY 500 – TRI 10.85 13.81 0.10 0.19

Source: ACE MF

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund is the second largest scheme in the flexi cap fund category, with an AUM of nearly Rs 1.1 trillion. It usually holds around 45-55 stocks spread across market caps and sectors.

Popular large-cap banks such as ICICI Bank (8.8%), Axis Bank (6.1%), HDFC Bank (6%), SBI (3.9%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (3.4%) currently form part of its top holdings. The fund usually limits the exposure to individual stocks in the mid-cap and small-cap segments to under 2%.

In terms of sectors, its portfolio is skewed towards Banking & Finance (31.8%), pharma & healthcare (13.7%), and auto & ancillaries (12.2.%).

In the last one year, the fund held around 70-75% of its assets in large caps, along with an allocation of 3-15% in midcaps, and 7-10% in small caps.

Conclusion

Flexi cap funds invest across largecap, midcap, and smallcap companies, offering fund managers the flexibility to explore opportunities across different market segments.

This approach can help balance stability and growth potential while allowing portfolios to adapt to changing market conditions.

However, the flexibility to invest across market caps does not make these funds risk-free, as they remain exposed to market volatility and the risks associated with equity investments.

Thus, flexi cap funds are better suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon of at least 5-7 years and the willingness to stay invested through market ups and downs.

#Table Note: Data as of November 03, 2026

The securities quoted are for illustration only and are not recommendatory

Past performance is not an indicator for future returns.

Returns are on a point-to-point basis and in %. Direct Plan-Growth option considered.

Those depicted over 1-Yr are compounded annualised.

Risk ratios are calculated over a 3-year period assuming a risk-free rate of 6% p.a.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary

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