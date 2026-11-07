—Mukul Awasti

Under the Act, acquiring property via gift or inheritance is not treated as a taxable transfer. On a subsequent transfer, the capital gain, being the difference between the net sale consideration (after deducting eligible transfer expenses) and the cost of acquisition, would be chargeable to tax in accordance with the provisions of the Act. For such transfer, the cost of acquisition is deemed to be the cost at which your grandmother acquired the property and holding period includes the period held by your grandmother; if it exceeds 24 months, the resultant gain will be taxable as Long-Term Capital Gain (LTCG) at 12.5% (excluding applicable surcharge and cess). Additionally, in case of a resident individual if a property, was acquired before July 23, 2024, the individual may opt to tax the LTCG at 20% with indexation benefits or at 12.5% without indexation benefits (excluding applicable surcharge and cess) whichever is more beneficial. The resulting capital gain should then be apportioned between you and your brother based on your respective ownership shares under the relevant title documents. Each co-owner must independently compute and report their share of the capital gains in their respective income-tax return and pay tax at the applicable rate.

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I have paid Rs 20 lakh to my brother to buy a property. He will return the amount in 25 instalments. Do I have to report it under exempt income in my ITR?

—Anshul Kumar Gupta

From an income-tax perspective, lending money out of your tax-paid capital constitutes a capital transaction, not an accretion to wealth. Similarly, receiving the principal back in 25 instalments represents the recovery of the amount lent rather than an accrual of income and, therefore it is neither taxable nor reportable as an exempt receipt.

However, if there is any interest component on the loan that would constitute taxable income in your hands and should be offered to tax under the head ‘Income from other sources’ in the year of accrual or receipt, as applicable. Further, you should retain documentary evidence including a loan agreement specifying the repayment terms and bank statements evidencing the disbursement and repayment through banking channels to establish the genuineness of the transaction and substantiate the source and movement of funds in the event of a tax enquiry.

The writer is managing partner, AKM Global. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com