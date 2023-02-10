Infrastructure development giving boost to real estate in Golf Course Extension Road area

Gurugram’s Golf Course Extension Road is the newest hotspot for high-end real estate due to a slew of developments. This growing area has briefly made a name for itself, thanks to its convenient proximity to the international airport and major highways. Real estate investors have found this section attractive due to its convenient location, modern conveniences, and rising demand for high-end homes.

Many prestigious real estate developments have been released recently. Golf Course Road Extension is the next best option for home buyers compared to the oversaturated micro markets because of its accessibility, newer projects, and attractive pricing.

While the Golf Course Extension area is primarily known as a residential and commercial hub in South Gurgaon, it is also home to several thriving micro-markets. Affluent Golf Course Extension Road is lined with large townships and mixed-use properties, including both finished and unfinished high-rise and builder floor projects. Golf Course Extension Road is a highly trafficked residential and commercial thoroughfare, and in the past year, properties there have appreciated by an average of 6%.

DLF Ltd, India’s leading real estate developer, plans to launch a luxury housing project in this area in the coming months owing to the positive growth prospects of the area.

“Golf Course Road Extension is one of Gurgaon’s most promising micro-markets. Golf Course Road Extension has become the nerve centre of Gurgaon due to a flurry of infrastructure developments, luxury residential projects, office spaces, retail spaces, entertainment, and recreation options. Its proximity to NH8, Golf Course Road, and Delhi via the Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway has fueled the Gurgaon walk to work movement. This has made it a popular residential address for corporate professionals, HNI, UHNI, and ex-pats,” said Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers.

To date, over 18,000 housing units have been built or are scheduled for Golf Course Extension, suggesting that a sizable number of families will call this area their home in the future. Multiple high-quality commercial, retail, and office developments are already established there, and more are on the way. With vacancy rates in completed projects as low as 4%, premium and luxury developments account for the bulk of both supply and absorption.

Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India, said, “The enhanced infrastructure positively affects the local residential real estate market. The ongoing expansion of the Golf Course Extension Road is a prime example of how infrastructure development significantly shapes the real estate market. Due to the improved accessibility to transportation, amenities, and other essential services, properties near Golf Course Extension Road are becoming more desirable to prospective buyers and investors.”

“The increased demand for these properties drives up prices and allows developers and builders to construct new homes and communities, positively affecting the area’s overall livability and quality of life. In addition, the improved accessibility to amenities and services can increase the area’s appeal to families and those seeking an excellent place to raise children,” he added.