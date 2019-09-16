Inflation eats into your FD money: Here is how to keep your corpus as well as its purchasing power intact

Keeping purchasing power intact is very important to meet expenses over the years as inflation will pushe the price levels up.

Bank fixed deposits (FD) are the biggest investment avenue in India, because people consider it safe as capital invested doesn’t fluctuate and the maturity value is predetermined due to fixed rate of interest during the period of investment. Due to very low capacity to tolerate fluctuation in their principal, retired people are understandably very risk-averse and depend on FD to park their retirement corpus and meet their expenses by withdrawing the interest earned.

However, FD provides rate of interest just over the prevailing rate of inflation and fail to beat the inflation after the interest is taxed. Moreover, if the interest earned is withdrawn for consumption, the capital invested will gradually lose its purchasing power, although the principal would remain intact.

So, losing purchasing power is a grave but hidden threat that FD investors – especially retired persons who depend on interest for day-to-day expenses – face.

Let’s take an example to describe how grave the threat of inflation is and how to keep the purchasing power of capital intact.

For example, a 60-year-old person, having life expectancy of 100 years, invests his retirement corpus of Rs 50 lakh in bank FD with interest rate of 7 per cent, when the current rate of inflation is 5 per cent. He doesn’t have any other income and depends on FD interest for his livelihood post retirement. Assuming that both FD interest rate and rate of inflation would remain constant throughout his retired life till he turns 100 years old, the purchasing power of Rs 50 lakh after 40 years – even ignoring the taxation part – will become Rs 6,42,561 as 5 per cent inflation eats into the capital invested. Or to keep the same purchasing power of Rs 50 lakh intact, he would need Rs 3,51,99,944 after 40 years, which is over Rs 3 crore more than the current principal amount.

Keeping purchasing power intact is very important, as the annual interest of Rs 3.5 lakh would become inadequate to meet expenses over the years as inflation will pushe the price levels up.

Now the question is how to earn Rs 3,01,99,944 in 40 years without risking the original retirement corpus of Rs 50 lakh?

It may be done by saving a part of the interest earned and investing it in higher interest generating instruments. But you may wonder, out of annual interest of Rs 3,50,000 (i.e. 7 per cent of Rs 50 lakh) how much to be invested to get over Rs 3 crore in 40 years to keep purchasing power of the retirement corpus intact throughout the retired life.

While you are not taking any risk with the retirement corpus, by taking risks at the time of reinvesting the part of interest saved, you may generate over Rs 3 crore by investing only about 10 per cent of the annual interest in equity mutual fund (MF) assuming a conservative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent. To be exact, you have to invest Rs 35,151 in the beginning of every year to accumulate Rs 3,01,99,944 (Rs 50,00,000 is already there in retirement corpus) in 40 years.

On the other hand, if you want to generate the amount by reinvesting part of interest in the 7 per cent FD without taking any risk, you have to invest about Rs 1,41,380 at the beginning of every year for 40 years, which is over 40 per cent of the annual interest of Rs 3.5 lakh and may not be spared conveniently. Whereas, by investing half of this amount or Rs 70,000 per year (i.e. 20 per cent of the interest earned) in equity MF, you may generate Rs 2,47,955 extra in 5 years over and above Rs 2,50,108 needed to keep the purchasing power intact (i.e. total Rs 4,98,063) in that period, a part of which may be used to meet increasing cost of living, without compromising the purchasing power of the corpus.

So, while you need not take any risk with your retirement corpus, but taking risks at the time of reinvesting a part of the interest earned, you may conveniently keep purchasing power of the corpus intact over the years. Moreover, by spending less in initial years and investing a bit more that what needed to keep the purchasing power intact, you may meet the requirement of additional expenditure in later years, which is needed as cost of living increases over the years due to inflation.