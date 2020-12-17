IndusInd Bank launches PIONEER Heritage credit card for HNIs

This card claims to offers a combination of niche banking solutions and carefully curated lifestyle privileges.

In partnership with Mastercard, IndusInd Bank has launched a metal credit card – ‘PIONEER Heritage’ – for its ultra-high net worth segment of customers. It is equipped with features and privileges across an array of categories like travel, wellness, and lifestyle, among others. The all-new credit card has been specially curated to match the requirements of affluent Indian professionals and entrepreneurs.

It is also part of the ‘World Elite’ platform by Mastercard comprising privileges that complement the lifestyle of the discerning few. The ‘World Elite’ platform is Mastercard’s signature global program that offers the choicest benefits to HNI cardholders across their passion points.

With the launch of the ‘Pioneer Heritage Credit Card’, the Bank has joined the ranks with few other banks globally, that offer credit cards that have been crafted with metal.

IndusInd Bank Head of Affluent Banking, Samir Dewan, says “With the launch of the PIONEER Heritage Credit Card, we are strengthening as well as broadening our card proposition for the PIONEER banking customers, providing them access to world-class services by leveraging on our wide network and relationships. We believe, the new credit card is a compelling proposition that offers best-in-class privileges and indulgences across travel, wellness, lifestyle, and luxury categories, thereby offering our wealth customers with an unmatched banking experience.”

Key benefits of the ‘IndusInd Bank Pioneer Heritage Credit Card’ include:

Travel: Unlimited complimentary access to participating in international and domestic airport lounges.

Financial: Waiver on card annual fee if the cardholder meets the minimum spends criteria of Rs 10 lakh or more during the period. Lifetime waiver of late payment charges, cash advance fee as well as over-limit fee.

Lifestyle: Unlimited complimentary golf games and lessons at select golf courses in India. 4 complimentary movie tickets per quarter as well as a 20 per cent discount on events on Bookmyshow. Complimentary membership for the cardholder and his/her spouse to the Club ITC Culinaire.

Insurance: Complimentary personal air accident cover of Rs 2.5 crores. Insurance cover for a sum up to the credit limit on the card. Lost baggage insurance of Rs 1 lakh. Loss of travel document insurance of Rs 75,000.

Aman Ahuja, VP Product, and Innovation, South Asia, Mastercard say “India has over a million millionaires, and the number is growing by 12-13 per cent every year. These HNWIs exhibit an increasing demand for services, experiences, and differentiated products. Mastercard is committed to bringing customized experiences to this elite, affluent segment.”

He further adds, “This metal credit card is specially designed for the ultra-high net worth segment of customers to meet their diverse preferences with meticulously customized offerings. This card offers a combination of niche banking solutions and carefully curated lifestyle privileges.”