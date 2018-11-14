IndusInd Bank launches India’s first interactive credit card with buttons

This card is loaded with features that will elevate the shopping experience for customers through entertainment offers, concierge services, lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, reward earnings and reward redemptions.

Good news! IndusInd Bank has announced the launch of IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card, which empowers customers with a choice of payment options such as EMI, Reward Points or Credit at the push of a button, on the card, at the point of sale (POS). The bank claims it to be the nation’s first interactive credit card with buttons.

According to the bank, this card provides customers with the flexibility of 3 payment options at a POS terminal — Credit, Converting Transactions into EMIs with 4 tenure options (6, 12, 18 & 24 months) or using accumulated Reward Points, by simply pushing a button on the card. The card has been created in partnership with Dynamics Inc, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh USA, and designs and manufactures intelligent, battery powered payment cards.

The bank says that this card is loaded with features that will elevate the shopping experience for customers through entertainment offers, concierge services, lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, reward earnings and reward redemptions. The card also comes with the exclusive Nexxt Reward Points, which further add to the bouquet of customer benefits.

The card incorporates technology that is revolutionary for a payment card, and provides exceptional consumer functionality as well as value. It indicates a customer’s desired payment choice using LED lights associated with the three options. A customer does not need to fill any paperwork, or call their bank, or log in to any banking channel to convert their POS transactions into EMIs, or to redeem their rewards points, according to the bank.

On the launch of the card, Sumant Kathpalia, Head, Consumer Banking at IndusInd Bank, said, “With this card, our aim is to give the customer multiple options on how to make a payment using his or her credit card. The Power of Choice moves completely to the customer. For us, customer experience is the key touchstone, and our objective is to always elevate and enhance customer experience with our innovative products and service propositions.”

Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, MasterCard, said that using this card, customers can shop, take credit and also use rewards at a merchant terminal. “MasterCard has always put its customers first and our innovations are focused towards providing better shopping experiences and conveniences for our cardholders,” he added.