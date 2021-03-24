Indians most interested in future travel: Report

Indians rank highest (87 per cent), in wanting to be digital nomads - meaning someone who lives and works while travelling the globe.

Indians rank ‘most interested’ in future travel with 84 per cent of respondents daydreaming about travel at least once a week, according to the American Express Global Travel Trends Report 2021.

The report was compiled following a survey in seven countries across the globe (United States, Australia, India, Canada, Mexico, Japan and the United Kingdom), and shows insight into consumer sentiment towards travel nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Insights from the report state that consumers are most interested in future travel, with 79 per cent of them daydreaming about travel at least once a week in the UK, 74 per cent the U.S., 70 per cent Mexico, Canada 67 per cent, Australia 45 per cent, Japan 45 per cent, and India 84 per cent. 38 per cent of Indians top motivation for travelling this year is to go somewhere new. Indians also rank highest (87 per cent), in wanting to be digital nomads – meaning someone who lives and works while travelling the globe.

The report states that the majority of respondents in India, 69 per cent, are planning for one big international trip, while Japan (71 per cent) UK (70 per cent) and Australia (66 per cent) are planning for multiple, smaller domestic trips.

91 per cent of respondents in India are interested in choosing a trip or experience that supports the local community, ranking higher than their global counterparts. 36 per cent of respondents across the seven countries surveyed, 63 per cent in India will more frequently use travel credits or points to pay for all or part of a trip in 2021 than they did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manoj Adlakha, CEO and SVP, American Express Banking Corp. India says, “Amex Trendex highlights pent up travel demand and some behaviours unique to our market. 91 per cent respondents in India are interested in choosing a trip or experience that supports the local community, showing an understanding of the pandemic’s impact on the travel industry and their intention to support recovery.”

According to the Global Travel Trends report, preferences for luxury travel entails high cleanliness standards (81 per cent), Privacy (79 per cent), Unique culinary and gastronomy options (80 per cent), Personalized experience (82 per cent), along with Spa and wellness amenities (77 per cent).

Adlakha further adds, “According to the survey, Indians are most keen to plan future travel and we have been seeing similar trends in Cardmember enquiries to our concierge desks. The survey also throws light on the changing paradigm of luxury, especially in the travel and hospitality space.”

It also shows that millennials are the most interested in theme-based travel with 75 per cent agree they want to take a nature-based vacation, 71 per cent adventure, 66 per cent foodie, and 68 per cent wellness/spa. 80 per cent of consumers also indicate they are willing to travel to destinations during the offseason so that it’s less crowded.

President of American Express Travel, Audrey Hendley, says “Our latest global trends report shows that there is a pent-up demand for travel among consumers, with many people longing for and beginning to plan future trips.” She further adds, “In addition, the pandemic environment is giving rise to emerging trends, such as the increasing appeal of working from anywhere while travelling globally, luxury being defined as more personalized experiences, cleanliness and privacy as the ultimate luxury amenities, as well as a growing interest in the environmental and social purpose of their trips and travel companies.”

Key global themes from the report: