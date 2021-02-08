  • MORE MARKET STATS

IndiaFirst Life launches Long Guaranteed Income Plan with Lifetime Guaranteed Income – Check features

By: |
February 8, 2021 3:00 PM

The plan offers guaranteed long term benefits by paying for a shorter period to support the policyholder's financial goals, along with enhanced protection by availing an option of adding IndiaFirst Term Rider and IndiaFirst Life Waiver of Premium Rider.

life insurance, year end financial checklist, term insurance, Panic-Buy life insurance, COVID-19 pandemic, term life insurance, ulip, endowment plan, review life insurance, Your Money in 2021, smart money moves, healthier financial life, financial resolutions, new year, emergency fund, credit score, insurance cover, debt, insurance, health insurance, life insurance, Insurance purchases in India, shifting rapidly, online modes, Swiss Re study, Indian consumers, digital purchase, digital platforms

IndiaFirst Life Insurance, promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, today announced the launch of its Long Guaranteed Income Plan. This plan will ensure financial stability and provide guaranteed income to the family to secure the certainties of life.

The company says, with an aim to offer simple and guaranteed solutions, this customer-centric protection plan provides a steady return to ease the fulfilment of financial goals while minimising risk.

Related News

This non-linked, non-participating, limited premium, endowment life insurance plan offers guaranteed regular income to ease the fulfilment of financial goals. IndiaFirst Life offers a diversified suite of 42 need-based offerings including products and riders catering to varied customer segments, leveraging multiple distribution capabilities, and augmenting various investment options.

Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited says, “It is always exciting to buy a product that offers a lifetime guarantee. With this ethos in mind, we launched the IndiaFirst Life-Long Guaranteed Income Plan, which guarantees a tax-free income till 99 years of age of the life assured. This multi-generation plan provides guaranteed returns for as long as 59 years to take care of both you and your loved ones.”

IndiaFirst Life-Long Guaranteed Income Plan offers protection coverage with two rider options – IndiaFirst Term Rider and IndiaFirst Life Waiver of Premium Rider, with the assurance of guaranteed lifetime income and return of all premiums at the end of the income benefit period. The plan also ensures a continued life cover despite missing the payment of a premium.

The plan also offers guaranteed long term benefits by paying for a shorter period to support the policyholder’s financial goals, definite income option for a fixed 20-year period to provide a boost to lifestyle needs, the whole of life income option by getting guaranteed uninterrupted income till 99 years of age, the return of total premiums paid at the end of the income benefit period, the flexibility of death benefit as a lump sum or as regular income for 5, 10, or 15 years, along with enhanced protection by availing an option of adding IndiaFirst Term Rider and IndiaFirst Life Waiver of Premium Rider.

Purshotam, Chief General Manager – Retail Liabilities, Wealth Management Services, Marketing, NRI Business and Capital Market Division, Bank of Baroda says, “IndiaFirst Life has been on the forefront in bringing about bespoke products and the Life Long Guaranteed Income Plan is a product that provides tax-free guaranteed regular income for a lifetime and beyond. The plan has several best-in-class features that meet customers’ requirements for the long-term.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. IndiaFirst Life launches Long Guaranteed Income Plan with Lifetime Guaranteed Income – Check features
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
15 reasons why top-up home loans are a better option to meet monetary shortfalls
2Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches DigiShield term plan – Check features, options and benefits
3Central Government Employee? Only few days left for you to complete that LTC journey