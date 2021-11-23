IndiaFirst Life launches e-Term Plus Plan with 7 innovative coverage options

Policyholders can also avail tax benefits, on the premiums paid and benefits received, as per prevailing Income Tax Laws.

IndiaFirst Life Insurance today announced the launch of their e-Term Plus Plan. The term plan is a non-linked, non-participating, individual pure risk premium, life insurance plan.

The company says that the plan is designed to protect the certainties of life by promising the policyholders’ loved ones a financially secured and fulfilled future.

The IndiaFirst Life e-Term Plus Plan is a comprehensive product that has been designed to provide financial support in case of accidental total permanent disability, critical illness, natural or accidental death (ADB) for the insured and his/her family.

Additionally, the insured can choose to receive benefits of this policy in the form of a lump-sum or as regular income or a combination of both as per the chosen coverage option. Policyholders can also avail tax benefits, on the premiums paid and benefits received, as per prevailing Income Tax Laws.

Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance says, “With enhanced awareness on the need, there has been a distinct shift in consumer preference towards buying life insurance. The IndiaFirst Life e-Term Plus Plan with seven innovative coverage options is a pure protection plan that has been developed in consultation with PolicyBazaar.com and is one of the most flexible offerings in the term insurance space and is available at a competitive price. The plan also offers an exclusive first-year discount on premiums on purchase of this plan through digital mediums.”

Santosh Agarwal, Chief Business Officer – Life Insurance at PolicyBazaar.com says, “During the unprecedented pandemic times, there has been an upsurge in the awareness and demand for term plans. In line with this customer demand, the IndiaFirst Life’s e-Term Plus plan is an innovative, cost-effective plan with multiple offerings, such as special exit and premium break, which will help Policybazaar.com’s patrons financially secure their family’s future through a single plan.”

The Life insurance company also offers a diversified suite of 45 need-based products and riders offerings catering to varied customer segments, leveraging multiple distribution capabilities, and augmenting various investment options.