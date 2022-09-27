India Sotheby’s International Realty forays into Bengaluru’s luxury market, targets listings worth Rs 500 cr

India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR), a leading real estate consultancy firm, has entered the Bengaluru luxury market with an exclusive marketing mandate from Agrocorp Landbase (P) Limited for the company’s unique living-cum-investment concept of managed vineyard farms.

Agrocorp Landbase (P) Limited in association with Grover Zampa Vineyards, India’s leading producer of premium wines, is developing ‘The Vineyard’, a plotted development project spread over 25 acres, with a vision to create an exclusive vineyard farm community. The project is strategically located on NH 648 in a high potential growth zone, at a 45-minute driving distance from Hebbal, making this an exciting investment opportunity for ISIR’s high net-worth clients.

“We are delighted to add a residential practise to our commercial and capital markets transaction practice, in Bengaluru,” said Ashwin Chadha, President, India Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The Vineyard is an ideal project for us to debut with in Bengaluru’s residential market. This unique concept of creating a luxury vineyard lifestyle resonates with our iconic brand. The Agrocorp team has hands-on experience of developing and managing 300 acres of farms in and around Bengaluru and we are confident, this living-cum-investment opportunity will be well received by our growing clientele of luxury buyers,” added Chadha.

“When it comes to reaching the truly discerning Indian luxury real estate buyer, the network of India Sotheby’s International Realty remains unmatched. This is the kind of community we wish to create at The Vineyard and look forward to this winning partnership,” said Ayan Nagpal, Managing Director of Agrocorp Landbase (P) Limited.

Attractively priced, excellently located, and very accessible from central Bengaluru, India’s first-managed vineyard farms are a unique portfolio opportunity for HNIs and techpreneurs looking for investments in land with a distinctive urban farming experience.

“The desire to own open green spaces has gone up significantly post-pandemic. We believe this will be a ‘sold out’ project in no time. At ISIR, we look forward to facilitating property listings worth INR 500 crore in the next one year in Bengaluru’s luxury residential real estate,” said Chadha.