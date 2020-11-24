  • MORE MARKET STATS

India Post Payments Bank launches Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana for customers

By: |
November 24, 2020 6:52 PM

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) in partnership with PNB MetLife India Insurance Company for its customers. The aim of PMJJBY is to provide protection and financial security to the poor and underprivileged, especially in unbanked and remote areas of India, in the unforeseen […]

fixed deposit, FD, DCB Bank, DCB Health Plus Fixed Deposit, free medical services, healthcare benefits, ICICI Lombard General Insurance CompanyThe low-cost insurance scheme seeks to bring large sections of the underserved and unserved population into the financial mainstream.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) in partnership with PNB MetLife India Insurance Company for its customers.

The aim of PMJJBY is to provide protection and financial security to the poor and underprivileged, especially in unbanked and remote areas of India, in the unforeseen and unfortunate event of the loss of a family member who is primarily the breadwinner. The low-cost insurance scheme seeks to bring large sections of the underserved and unserved population into the financial mainstream.

Related News

Key features of PMJJBY are:

Availability

Optional for all persons who have savings account with IPPB

Primary KYC

Aadhaar will be the primary KYC

Entry age

Min – 18 yrs (on the date of enrollment), Max- 50 yrs(Age near Birthday)

Maximum maturity age

Completion of 55 years (Age near Birthday)

Coverage terms

1 year (renewable) – June 1 to May 31 each year

Sum assured

Maximum coverage of Rs. 2,00,000 per life irrespective of multiple accounts/multiple certificates of insurance held under the PMJJBY scheme. The cover of Rs 2 lakh comes at less than one rupee per day.

Premium

Rs. 330

Premium payment mode

Annual. However, the 1st-year premium depends on the quarter in which the scheme is opted for.

The entry age has been set at a minimum of 18 years, to a maximum of 50 years. The maximum maturity age, however, is on completion of 55 years. On the sum assured front, the maximum coverage of Rs 2,00,000 per life irrespective of multiple accounts/multiple certificates of insurance held under the PMJJBY scheme, will be offered. The cover of Rs 2 lakh comes at less than 1 rupee per day.

J. Venkatramu, MD and CEO, India Post Payments Bank said, “PMJJBY takes forward the Government’s mission of creating a universal social security net for needy and disadvantaged sections. Products like PMJJBY help to inculcate a culture of buying affordable insurance amongst this segment of the population. Backed by our reach on a Pan-India basis through the extensive network of Department of Posts along with PNB MetLife’s expertise, we aim to fulfill the needs and aspirations of different segments of the population.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. India Post Payments Bank launches Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana for customers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Education loan: Why should you opt for a top-up loan?
2HDFC Life & HDFC Ergo launch Click 2 Protect Corona Kavach – a single policy with term & COVID-19 health cover  
3DCB Bank launches Health Plus Fixed Deposit with free medical services, healthcare benefits