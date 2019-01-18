India Post Payments Bank changes validation norms for QR card transactions

Expensive PoS infrastructure is not required as the QR cards may be used easily across IPPB mobile apps and counters.

Following the Supreme Court’s September 26, 2018 verdict on use of Aadhaar cards, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has changed the process for validation of transactions made through QR cards and incorporated one-time password (OTP) for verification and officially valid documents (OVD) validation instead of biometric authentication.

Earlier, the transactions through quick response (QR) cards were validated in two steps, that is scanning of the card and biometric, like finger print scanning. Now it will be done in three steps – QR card scanning, OTP verification and OVD validation.

While the OTP will be sent to the registered mobile of the customer, for OVD validation, a customer may produce Passport or Driving License or Voter’s Identity Card or PAN Card (with Photo printed on PAN card and supported by proof of address as per bank’s policy) or NREGA Job Cards or Letter issued by the National Population register containing Details of Name and Address or Aadhaar Card as a valid document.

Although IPPB has discontinued the Aadhaar-based biometric validation, but the bank is accepting Aadhaar card as a valid document, unlike some other organisations like LIC of India, where the card can no longer be used for ID proof or address proof or for date of birth proof.

According to IPPB, “In case of a lost or stolen QR card, the money will still be safe in your account as each transaction is authenticated through OTP & OVD validation.”

Despite the steps for validation process having been increased from two to three, use of the QR card still remains a unique, secure and convenient way to access your account as you still don’t have to remember the account number or PIN.

Moreover, expensive point of sale (PoS) infrastructure is not required as the QR cards may be used easily across IPPB mobile apps and counters.