India Post Mobile App: How to activate, benefits, usage, all you need to know

India Post offers 9 small savings investment schemes, which include Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD), Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS), Post Office Savings Account, and 5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD), among others. As an investment option, these schemes are quite popular in India, as most of these schemes can be started with a minimal amount and also offer a comparatively higher interest rate.

To open a post office savings account, the depositor needs to visit his/her nearest post office or the official website of India Post and get the application form. Either way, the application form needs to be filled in, furnished with relevant documents, and submitted with the deposit amount.

However, for the tech-savvy individuals to made it convenient to access their post office savings accounts, the Indian Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) has introduced a mobile app, ‘IPPB Mobile App’. Through the app, new Post Office accounts can also be opened now. Additionally, using the mobile app, account holders can also view account balances and statements, transfer funds within the bank or to other accounts, request for a checkbook, stop payment on a cheque, use sweep-in sweep-out facilities, and pay utility bills. Note that a PPF account opened with banks cannot be accessed yet using the app.

Find out how to open a new account using the IPPB mobile app;

The IPPB mobile app is available on both Android and IOS platforms. This app, however, can only be used by only those individuals who have an account in core banking enabled post office. KYC of the account should also be completed in advance. Additionally, internet banking and mobile banking services should also be enabled for that account. If it is not done yet, the investor needs to enable them by filling up a form and submitting it in the post office.

For existing customer, after activation of the mobile and internet banking services, can log in to their account. He/she can use the app to access the account by feeding their login details and OTP. The account holder will be able to set a four-digit MPIN to log in, after authentication, and access their accounts.

For new customers, however, a new post office savings bank account can be opened using the app.

After downloading and opening the app, click on the ‘open your account now’ tab. The account holder then needs to enter his/her mobile number and PAN details. For verification, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number. The account holder will then have to give the Aadhaar details for further Aadhaar authentication. After this, the account holder can follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with opening the account.