India needs regulations to encourage the construction of net-zero buildings

Net-zero buildings, also known as zero-energy or carbon-neutral buildings, are designed to produce as much renewable energy as they consume over a given timeframe. These energy-efficient structures prioritize sustainable construction materials, utilize renewable energy sources, and employ advanced technologies for energy management. Net-zero buildings play a pivotal role in combatting climate change by minimizing carbon footprints and reducing reliance on conventional energy sources.

One such example is the ITC Green Centre, located in Gurgaon, Haryana, which is recognized as India’s first commercial building to achieve net-zero energy certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). It serves as a prime example of sustainable construction and design practices in the country, showcasing how energy-efficient design, renewable energy generation, and advanced technologies can significantly reduce carbon emissions and operational costs.

The building has been widely recognized for its sustainable features and contribution to environmental conservation. It has received accolades and awards for its innovative design, energy efficiency, and commitment to sustainability. It has set a benchmark for sustainable commercial buildings in India and has been lauded for its positive impact on the environment.

There are several other net-zero buildings in India. Some of them include the Paryavaran Bhavan of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Surat Diamond Bourse, Surat, CII Godrej Green Business Center, Hyderabad, Centre for Sustainable Built Environment, TERI, New Delhi, Grid Corporation of Odisha building, among others.

Net-zero certifications

In order to enhance consumer and government confidence, the Indian government has implemented several certifications to acknowledge and encourage the development of net-zero buildings. Certifications and ratings within the real estate sector play a vital role in establishing trust among consumers and the government.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, introduced the Net Zero Energy Building Certification in 2018. This certification recognizes buildings that achieve net zero energy consumption over a year. The certification program evaluates various aspects, including energy-efficient design, energy conservation measures, renewable energy generation, and efficient energy management systems. It encourages the adoption of energy-efficient practices and renewable energy technologies to ensure buildings minimize their reliance on conventional energy sources.

GRIHA+ Net Zero, India’s national rating system for green buildings, focuses on certifying buildings that achieve net zero energy, water, and waste. It evaluates parameters such as energy efficiency, renewable energy generation, water conservation, waste management, and indoor environmental quality. This certification aims to promote holistic sustainability by addressing multiple aspects of building performance.

These certifications play a crucial role in promoting net-zero building practices in India by providing a recognized framework for evaluating and benchmarking sustainability performance. They incentivize and recognize the efforts of building owners and developers who adopt energy-efficient measures and integrate renewable energy systems into their projects. By obtaining these certifications, buildings can showcase their commitment to sustainability and contribute to India’s goals of reducing carbon emissions and achieving energy security.

The Need for Further Regulations in India

India’s ambitious goals of sustainable development and combating climate change demand a robust approach to constructing net-zero buildings. While India has made significant strides in renewable energy adoption, the construction sector’s sustainability journey needs regulatory support. By implementing regulations that encourage and incentivize the construction of net-zero buildings, India can accelerate its transition to a low-carbon built environment. Such regulations may include tax benefits, expedited permitting processes, and grants for research and development in sustainable building technologies. Additionally, incorporating energy efficiency standards and certification programs can further drive the adoption of net-zero building practices.

With the backing of federal and state governments, the nascent net-zero building industry has the potential for significant growth. Increased awareness within the industry, coupled with government incentives, can accelerate the adoption of net-zero buildings in the market. Many corporate entities are setting net-zero targets and incorporating net-zero buildings into their strategies. Although the concept of net-zero buildings is gaining traction, it has yet to become mainstream. While its full development will require time, the practical feasibility of net-zero buildings is undeniable.

(By Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, SpaceMantra. Views are personal)