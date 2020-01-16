India handling credit with care, achieving life goals smartly: Report

With a 43.38 per cent growth in applications among people aged between 26 and 35, millennials were the primary drivers in the card segment.

Instead of putting their major life goals on hold in view of the current slowdown in the economy, Indians are achieving them by being smartly cautious in taking credit. This is the finding of a recent study by BankBazaar, an online marketplace for financial products, which recently came out with its second edition of ‘BankBazaar Moneymood 2020’ report. It highlights how different credit products such as personal loans, home loans, car loans, credit cards, etc., have fared across the last year.

According to the findings, the number of people opting for loans of lower ticket sizes has continued to increase, however, the demand for high-value loans has been sluggish. In the home loan segment, first-time home buyers have bought in the surge wherein the contribution of home loans under Rs 30 lakh has increased to 72 per cent of the total number of applications. On the car loan segment, even though the average car loan ticket size remains steady, the highest car loan ticket size has seen a significant dip.

In metros, the average personal loan ticket size was marked at Rs 2.61 lakh and Rs 2.79 lakh in non-metros. Similarly, for car loans, the average metro car loan ticket size was Rs 5.7 lakh while the average non-metro car loan ticket size was Rs 5.5 lakh.

The report states, when it comes to cards, Indians are increasingly becoming ‘credit card pros’ with an eye on maximizing card benefits and enjoying exclusive lifestyle privileges. Premium cards showed a 30 per cent growth across the board, stating cardholder increasingly turning towards the diverse benefits offered by premium cards. With a 43.38 per cent growth in applications among people aged between 26 and 35, millennials were the primary drivers in this segment.

Also seen, women applicants continuing to come out strongly in all categories, be it loans or credit cards. The gap between the average personal ticket size for women and men were low, while women stood at Rs 2.55 lakh, men were at Rs 2.67 lakh.

While in case of home loans, women continued to be higher than men, the average ticket size for women was Rs 25.64 lakh and Rs 23.72 lakh for men. Women also were the prime consumers for credit cards, and the number of women applicants for fuel grew by 49.07 per cent, premium 32.78 per cent, and travel cards 21.99 per cent.