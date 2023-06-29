Independent floors gaining traction among homebuyers in Gurugram

Gurugram, a rapidly growing city in India, has transformed into a haven for homebuyers seeking luxury living. With its exceptional amenities, strong connectivity, and thriving social infrastructure, Gurugram has emerged as the perfect destination for those in search of opulent and comfortable living spaces. The limited availability of luxury independent floor apartments in this bustling city has further fueled the interest of discerning buyers who recognize the value and investment potential of the city.

Gurugram’s limited inventory of luxury independent floor apartments presents an enticing opportunity for homebuyers looking for the perfect blend of opulence, connectivity, and social infrastructure. The amenities offered in these apartments elevate the living experience to new heights, while Gurugram’s well-developed connectivity and flourishing social infrastructure make it an ideal location to invest in a dream home. Gurugram has succeeded in establishing itself as the premier destination for luxury homes, and several key factors have contributed to its emergence as one of the the best areas for such residences.

One of the major attractions is the Dwarka Expressway, which connects Gurugram to the capital city of Delhi and offers excellent connectivity for residents. This 18-kilometer stretch not only provides excellent connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport but also offers easy access to prominent business hubs, making it an ideal location for professionals seeking luxurious residences.

Additionally, Gurugram’s proximity to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) provides residents with unparalleled access to thriving commercial and industrial zones, creating abundant employment opportunities. The presence of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway further enhances connectivity within Gurugram, facilitating seamless travel and making it an ideal location for luxury living. The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Sohna Road are other key arteries that provide excellent connectivity and access to various entertainment, dining, and shopping options.

These factors combined make Gurugram the prime choice for luxury homes, offering residents a lifestyle that encompasses convenience, economic growth, and an abundance of amenities.

Besides luxury apartments, Gurugram also has something for those looking for affordable or mid housing. In this regard, the Haryana government has introduced the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY), which aims at fulfilling individuals’ dreams of owning their ideal homes. Developers like Signature Global have launched projects under the DDJAY that offer luxury independent floor apartments complying with the scheme’s regulations. This provides homebuyers with the opportunity to invest in their dream homes at competitive prices, without compromising on the quality and features associated with luxury living. The last slot of DDJAY floors is still available for homebuyers in Gurugram.

Commenting on the same, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said, “Gurugram’s limited inventory of luxury independent floor homes presents a unique opportunity for homebuyers to invest in opulent living spaces in the mid-housing segment. The excellent connectivity, world-class amenities, and the potential for gaining high ROI make Gurugram an ideal destination for real estate investment. This is the perfect time for potential homebuyers to invest in Gurugram.”

“Gurugram’s independent floors offer boundless potential in real estate, transforming ambitions and lifestyles. These luxury floors provide opulence, connectivity, and social infrastructure, making it a premier destination for independent floors. Sohna has experienced a remarkable rise in independent floor living popularity, offering privacy, spaciousness, and luxurious amenities in Gurugram. With well-developed infrastructure and flourishing social infrastructure, these apartments elevate living experiences and make Gurugram a paradise for investors and homeowners seeking luxury where creativity meets reality,” said Jatin Lohia, Director, LID (Lion Infra Developers).

According to a recent report released by CREDAI, Colliers, and Liases Foras, the Delhi-NCR region experienced the highest increase in housing prices among the top eight cities during the January-March period. The prices rose by 16 percent due to strong demand and increased construction costs.

The report, titled ‘Housing Price-Tracker Report Q1 2023,’ highlighted that housing prices in Delhi-NCR have been consistently rising for the past 11 quarters. One notable finding was the significant price surge of 59 percent year-on-year in Dwarka Expressway, which was mainly driven by the opening of Central Peripheral Road and the connection of Dwarka Expressway with NH-8.

Additionally, housing prices on Golf Course Road in Gurugram witnessed a 42 percent year-on-year increase, surpassing the rates in Delhi and becoming the highest in the NCR region.