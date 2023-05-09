Independent floors driving the growth of real estate in Delhi-NCR

The real estate market in Delhi-NCR has seen rapid growth in recent years, and one factor contributing to this growth is the growing demand for independent floors. These are individual units within a larger building that offer the privacy and independence of a standalone home, but with the added convenience and security of a shared complex. Independent floors have been the flagbearers of the real estate sector over the past few years. Due to their enormous facilities, a large number of developers and buyers have showed a keen interest in the configuration.

“Independent floors have emerged as a popular option for homebuyers in Delhi-NCR. They offer a combination of privacy, affordability, and security that’s hard to find elsewhere in the market. And with the rise of remote work and flexible schedules, many people are looking for homes that can accommodate their changing lifestyle needs. The trend is being driven by a growing number of young professionals and families who are looking for homes that offer more space, better amenities, and a sense of community,” says Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers.

Siddharth Katyal, Group Director, Omaxe Ltd, says, “Homebuyers today are looking for more than just a place to live. They want a home that reflects their lifestyle and values and that offers a sense of belonging to a community. Independent floors tick all these boxes, and that’s why they’re in such high demand. We need to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure to ensure that our independent floors meet these expectations while also providing a high level of comfort and convenience to residents.”

Also Read: Should you opt personal loan or loan against securities? Compare interest rates

To provide privacy, security, etc., independent floors are built in a low-rise building encircled by a gated community. All necessary amenities are tastefully included in the competitively priced levels. Independent floors are ideal for those who value independence and solitary living. Unlike other developments that require renovation, these floors don’t require additional funding because they are built effectively. They are made with the preferences of the clients in mind.

Ashwani Kumar of Pyramid Group says, “As the market continues to evolve, we’re witnessing more and more homebuyers looking for homes that offer a combination of privacy, community, and modern amenities. Independent floors are well-positioned to meet these needs, and we expect to see continued growth in this segment in the years ahead. We can build and sell independent floors at a lower cost than other types of homes while still generating good returns. And because these homes are designed to meet the needs of modern homebuyers, they tend to retain their value over time.”

According to industry experts, independent floors are a smart investment for developers and investors.

“A a time when urban neighborhoods are becoming overcrowded and densification is a major challenge, the demand for low-rise and independent floors is soaring. Independent floors offer privacy and since there are fewer people in the neighborhood, the overall atmosphere is more peaceful and tranquil. Also, since the density is less, common resources and amenities can be used better,” says Ankit Kansal, MD, 360 Realtors.

Another benefit of such spaces is that there is ample headspace to do some design modifications. “One can experiment with balconies, galleries, balcony gardens, roof spaces, etc which are generally not possible in high-rises,” adds Kansal.

One of the main advantages of independent floors is that they require less land and resources than standalone homes or high-rise apartments. This makes them an attractive investment opportunity for developers and investors. The success of independent floors, however, depends on a range of factors, including location, price, and quality.