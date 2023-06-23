InCred Money launches corporate bonds with fixed returns of 12.5% p.a.

InCred Money, the retail wealth-tech arm of the InCred Group, has launched its first product, corporate bonds, with an issuance that offers investors fixed returns of 12.5% p.a. The investor-first, curated alternate asset platform enables diversification and wealth creation through a user-friendly process, democratizing access to products previously available only to Ultra HNIs and Institutions.

InCred Money was launched with the acquisition of Orowealth, one of the leading retail-focused digital investment platforms that managed an AUM of Rs 1,150+ cr. The InCred Money platform will span both B2C and B2B2C verticals, providing a comprehensive suite of investment products and services for both investors and financial advisors.

Under the InCred fold, InCred Money will have significant competitive advantages with access to a deep network of issuers and industry leading credit & risk assessment capabilities. In addition to its fintech capabilities, InCred Money will also have the added advantage of the support of a large financial services organization. This will greatly help in the journey of making alternate assets easy, trustworthy, and lucrative for the end investor.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money, said, “We are excited to launch the first of our many products that will help retail investors boost their returns, protect against inflation, and diversify their overall wealth portfolio. Our platform will make it easier than ever for investors to access the bond market and will be a valuable tool for both novice and expert level investors. We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible investment experience, and we believe that InCred Money will help investors build well diversified and resilient portfolios for achieving their financial goals.”

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and CEO of InCred Group, said, “I strongly believe that the democratization of investment opportunities covering the Mass Affluent and Retail segments will be driven by digital platforms that unlock access to non-traditional assets for investors as well as their advisors. This maiden product offering under our InCred Money brand is the first step towards enabling retail clients to diversify into the alternates space and will be followed by many more interesting opportunities for them to generate potential alpha.”