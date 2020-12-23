  • MORE MARKET STATS

Your queries: No need to file ITR if gross total income below basic exemption limit

December 23, 2020 2:00 AM

Individual taxpayers are required to file tax returns compulsorily, before the due date, if their gross total income of the financial year, as computed in accordance with the provisions of the law, surpasses the basic exemption limit.

The exemption limit for assessment year 2020-21 for an individual is Rs 2.5 lakh.The exemption limit for assessment year 2020-21 for an individual is Rs 2.5 lakh.

I have a house in the name of my wife and I. My wife receives the rent in her account as she is co-borrower and rental agreement is done in her name. I invest in debt and equity mutual funds and shares in my wife’s name. As her total income is below Rs 2.5 lakh, should she file income tax returns?
—Anand Kumpatla
Individual taxpayers are required to file tax returns compulsorily, before the due date, if their gross total income of the financial year, as computed in accordance with the provisions of the law, surpasses the basic exemption limit. The exemption limit for assessment year 2020-21 for an individual is Rs 2.5 lakh.

The gross total income is computed by adding up income under all heads without accounting for investment-linked deductions under chapter VI A (i.e. section 80C to 80U) or deduction under section 54/54F/54EC, etc. Hence, if your wife’s gross total income does not exceed the basic exemption limit, it shall not be mandatory for her to file an income tax return. However, one may file a return of income on a voluntary basis also.

Related News

My daughter was an NRI in FY2018-19 as well as FY19-20. She had some income in India by way of dividend/interest and capital gains from sale of shares / mutual fund units, total of which was less than Rs 1.5 lakh during each of these two years. She was a student abroad in FY 18-19. She was employed part of 19-20 and drew income by way of salary. Is she required to file ITR in India for AY 19-20 and AY20-21? Does she have to declare her foreign earned income in her ITR for AY 2020-21? She has paid taxes in foreign country with which India does not have DTAA.
—Praveen Godbole
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) are liable to pay tax in India on income that is received or is deemed to be received in India during the previous year or income that has accrued or arisen to such NRI in India during the previous year. Income earned abroad by NRI is not taxed in India and the same shall be taxed abroad. Further, the obligation to furnish ITR arises where the total income (earned in India) exceeds maximum amount not chargeable to tax (Rs 2.5 lakh). Therefore, if your daughter was a non-resident for FY 2018-19 and 2019-20 and her total income, from capital gains and other sources, arising in India was below taxable limit, then she need not file ITR.

The writer is director, Nangia Andersen India. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Your queries No need to file ITR if gross total income below basic exemption limit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Income Tax Return: 3.75 cr ITRs filed for 2019-20 fiscal till December 21
2Income Tax Return: Whether to show pending salary, contributions in ITR or not
3Income Tax Return filing for AY 2020-21: Who can use ITR-1 Sahaj and who cannot?