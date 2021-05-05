  • MORE MARKET STATS

Your Queries – Income Tax: Gains from share trading taxed under business profit, file ITR 3/4

May 5, 2021 2:45 AM

Separate disclosure of each source of income shall have to be made in the ITR Form, whether or not you choose to be governed by the new regime of taxation.

non-resident is required to file an Income Tax Return only if his total income, from all sources (after giving effect to exemption in respect of income from NRE account) exceeds maximum amount not chargeable to tax (i.e. Rs 2.5 lakh).non-resident is required to file an Income Tax Return only if his total income, from all sources (after giving effect to exemption in respect of income from NRE account) exceeds maximum amount not chargeable to tax (i.e. Rs 2.5 lakh).

By Chirag Nangia

I am a student and do trading in shares and have earned short term gains. I also have income from bank interest and dividends. Which ITR should I file?
—Arushi
Since you have been trading in shares, the resultant income must be offered to tax under head ‘profits and gains from business and profession’ in ITR Form 3, for assessment year 2021-22. Alternatively, if turnover from share trading is less than `2 crore, then income may be offered to tax on presumptive basis, at the rate of 6% of turnover (or 8% of turnover, if electronic clearing system is not used). In this case, a simpler form- ITR 4, may be used. Interest income and dividend income shall have to be disclosed in Schedule OS, (i.e. income from other sources) in the respective ITR Form.

Related News

Separate disclosure of each source of income shall have to be made in the ITR Form, whether or not you choose to be governed by the new regime of taxation. The alternative new tax regime offers six slabs with low tax rates, if taxpayers forgo a set of exemptions and deductions available under income tax laws (including LTC, HRA, standard deduction, deduction under chapter VI A, etc.). You may choose to exercise the more beneficial option at the time of filing of the return of income.

Do NRE deposits need to file income tax returns?
—S Rajesh Babu
For individuals qualifying as persons resident outside India as per the Foreign Exchange Management Act (i.e. persons primarily residing in India for less than 182 days during the course of the preceding financial year) or persons who have been permitted by the Reserve Bank of India to maintain NRE account, the interest earned on Non-Resident External (NRE) Deposit account in India is exempt from tax as per the Income Tax Act.

A non-resident is required to file an Income Tax Return only if his total income, from all sources (after giving effect to exemption in respect of income from NRE account) exceeds maximum amount not chargeable to tax (i.e. Rs 2.5 lakh). That being the case, you shall have to file an ITR and disclose the income from NRE account in Schedule EI of the ITR Form. However, if your income comprises only income from NRE deposits in India, you need not file an ITR.

The writer is director, Nangia Andersen India. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Income Tax
  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Your Queries – Income Tax Gains from share trading taxed under business profit file ITR 3/4
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt extends timelines for tax compliance, ITR for FY20 can be filed till May 31
2YOUR QUERIES: INCOME TAX- For NRIs, only income sourced from India will be liable to tax
3CBDT issues procedure and guidelines for submission of Statement of Financial Transactions for dividend, interest income