‘You have been approved an Income Tax Refund, please update bank account’, Beware of such message!

Income Tax Refund Ay 2023-24 News: If you have received a message claiming an income tax refund of Rs 15,490 or any other amount has been approved and you need to verify or update your bank account to get it, consider it fake and do not respond.

As the Income Tax Return filing due date for non-audit cases has ended, a large number of taxpayers are receiving refunds upon processing of their returns by the tax department. Spammers are also using this opportunity to scam people by luring them with fake income tax refund messages.

One such spam message that has gone viral was shared by Government’s official fact-checker, PIB FactCheck. The message reads: “Dear Sir, You have been approved an income tax refund of Rs 15,490/-, the amount will be credited to your account shortly. Please verify your account number 5XXXXX6755. If this is not correct, please update your bank account information by visiting the link below. https://bit.ly/20wpYK6”. The message was also retweeted by the Income Tax Department.

Taxpayers should note that the Income Tax Department will never ask you to provide bank account details or update or verify them through messages. The Income Tax Refunds are sent directly to the pre-validated bank accounts provided by taxpayers at the time of filing returns. An intimation for the refund is also sent to taxpayers by the Income Tax Department through registered email IDs and mobile numbers.

The refund is sent only after the ITR is duly processed by the Income Tax Department. In case the ITR is not processed and the Tax Department needs more information, it sends an intimation to the registered email ids of taxpayers.

It is recommended not to click on any link sent via SMS or other messaging apps. You should respond only to the official communication sent by the Income Tax Department. In case you receive a message asking you to update or verify bank details by clicking on a link, you should raise a complaint against the message with the Income Tax Department.

The Due Date to file ITR for salaried employees and other individuals whose accounts don’t need to be audited was July 31, 2023. taxpayers who failed to file IT by the due date can now file belated ITR till December 31 but after paying a late fee. There are also some other penalties (read details here).

More than 6.7 crore ITRs were filed by taxpayers till July 31. Of these, over 3.44 crore returns were processed by the Income Tax Department till the due date.