If you’ve already gathered your Form 16, AIS, Form 26AS, and other tax documents for AY 2026-27, you may be wondering whether filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) as early as possible will get your refund credited faster.

While early filing can certainly help, it isn’t the only factor that determines how quickly your tax refund reaches your pre-validated bank account.

Filing the income tax return early may help initiate the refund process sooner, but it does not automatically guarantee a quicker refund. The refund is generally processed only after the return is successfully filed, e-verified, and processed by the Income Tax Department.

Before rushing to file your ITR, here’s what really matters if you want your refund without unnecessary delays.

What matters most to the taxpayers?

The accuracy and completeness of the return are more important.

Taxpayers should ensure that details such as TDS, advance tax, self-assessment tax, Form 26AS, AIS/TIS, bank account validation, and income disclosures are correctly reported and reconciled before filing.

“Any mismatch, incorrect bank details, pending e-verification, defective return notice, or additional scrutiny may delay the refund, even if the return was filed early. Further, pending outstanding demands, delayed response to notices, or cases selected for additional verification may also affect the refund timeline,” said CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

Therefore, early filing is beneficial only when the return is accurate and complete. Taxpayers should focus on filing a well-reconciled return rather than rushing the process, as timely e-verification and error-free reporting are the key factors for faster refund processing.

Who should file ITR early?

Taxpayers who are expecting a refund should consider filing their ITR early, especially where excess TDS/TCS, advance tax or self-assessment tax has been paid during the year. This is particularly relevant for salaried taxpayers, senior citizens, taxpayers with high TDS on fixed deposits or other income, and individuals whose final tax liability is lower than the tax already deducted or paid.

Early filing is also advisable for taxpayers who need the ITR acknowledgement for loan processing, visa applications, financial documentation or other compliance purposes. However, early filing should be done only after all relevant documents such as Form 16, Form 16A, Form 26AS and AIS/TIS are available and duly reconciled, as the Income Tax Department specifically requires taxpayers to verify tax credits and reported information before filing.

“Taxpayers should not rush to file merely for an early refund. The return should be filed early only when income details, tax credits, deductions, bank account validation and e-verification readiness are in place. Filing an accurate and complete return, with a pre-validated bank account and timely e-verification, is more important than filing early with errors,” recommended Surana.

Who is eligible to get a refund?

A taxpayer is eligible to receive an income tax refund where the taxes paid during the year exceed the actual tax liability determined after considering the applicable income, deductions, exemptions, rebates and tax credits.

Such excess tax may arise on account of TDS, TCS, advance tax or self-assessment tax paid during the year. The Income Tax Department also explains that a refund is initiated where the amount paid in taxes exceeds the actual amount due.

Accordingly, taxpayers may be eligible for a refund in cases where excess TDS has been deducted from salary, interest, rent, professional receipts or other income; advance tax has been paid in excess; TCS has been collected, but the final tax liability is lower; or deductions/exemptions/rebates reduce the final tax payable.

However, the refund can be granted only after the taxpayer files the ITR, claims the relevant tax credits correctly, and the return is processed by the Income Tax Department. The e-filing portal also clarifies that excess tax paid can be claimed as a refund through the income tax return.

What are the most common reasons for refund delays despite filing early?

One of the most common reasons for refund delay, despite early filing, could be that the return has not been e-verified or has been e-verified late. Refund processing generally begins only after the return is duly e-verified by the taxpayer, and hence mere uploading of the ITR does not complete the process.

“Delays may also arise where there are mismatches between the tax credit claimed in the ITR and the amounts appearing in Form 26AS, such as TDS, TCS or challan details. Incorrect reporting of income, omission of income reflected in AIS/TIS, wrong deduction claims, or inconsistencies in tax payment details may result in additional verification, adjustment or slower processing,” stated Surana.

Another frequent issue is bank account-related failure. Refunds may get delayed if the bank account is not pre-validated, the IFSC or account number has changed, the account is inactive/closed, or the taxpayer’s name does not match the bank records. Pending outstanding demand, non-response to departmental communication, or cases requiring further scrutiny can also defer refund issuance.

Therefore, taxpayers should ensure timely e-verification, proper reconciliation with AIS/Form 26AS, and a valid pre-validated bank account before expecting faster refunds.

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What steps should taxpayers take before filing to maximize the chances of receiving a refund quickly?

Before filing the ITR, taxpayers should ensure that the return is complete, accurate and duly reconciled with the information available on the Income Tax portal.

The first step is to verify Form 26AS, AIS and TIS and match the TDS/TCS, advance tax, self-assessment tax, interest income, dividend income, capital gains and other reported transactions with the return.

Any mismatch should be corrected or reconciled with the deductor, bank, broker or reporting entity before filing. The Income Tax Department also advises taxpayers to verify AIS and Form 26AS before filing.

Taxpayers should also select the correct ITR form, choose the appropriate tax regime, report all incomes correctly and avoid making unsupported deduction or exemption claims. Filing the wrong ITR form or furnishing incomplete details may result in the return being treated as defective or may lead to processing delays.

Further, taxpayers should ensure that the bank account in which the refund is expected is pre-validated, active and correctly linked with PAN. Incorrect account details, inactive accounts or non-validation of the bank account may result in refund failure or delay.

Lastly, the return should be e-verified immediately after filing, as e-verification completes the filing process and enables the return to move forward for processing.

How long will it take to get an ITR refund?

There is no fixed timeline for receipt of an income tax refund, as the refund is issued only after the ITR is filed, successfully e-verified, and processed by the Income Tax Department. As per the Income Tax e-filing portal, refund processing starts only after e-verification and, ordinarily, the refund may take around 4–5 weeks to be credited to the taxpayer’s bank account.

“However, the actual timeline may vary depending on the accuracy of the return, reconciliation of TDS/TCS and tax payments with Form 26AS/AIS, absence of mismatches or defects, and successful validation of the bank account. Refunds may get delayed when the return is pending for e-verification, there is an outstanding demand, the case requires additional verification, or the bank account is not pre-validated or not linked with PAN,” said Surana.

Therefore, taxpayers should not assume that filing early alone will ensure an immediate refund. A faster refund is more likely where the return is error-free, e-verified promptly and the nominated bank account is valid and refund-ready.

How is an income tax refund calculated?

Income tax refund is broadly calculated as the excess of taxes paid or credited over the final tax liability of the taxpayer for the relevant year. In simple terms, the formula is: Refund = Total tax paid/credited less Final tax liability.

For this purpose, “total tax paid/credited” includes TDS, TCS, advance tax and self-assessment tax, as reflected in Form 26AS/AIS and tax payment challans.

“The “final tax liability” is computed after considering the taxpayer’s total income, applicable deductions, exemptions, rebates, surcharge, cess and any other applicable adjustments. The Income Tax Department advises taxpayers to verify Form 26AS/AIS and reconcile the actual TDS/TCS and tax paid before filing the return,” Surana stated.

If the tax already paid is higher than the final tax payable, the difference is claimed as a refund in the ITR. After the return is processed, the Department verifies the refund claim and credits the eligible amount to the taxpayer’s validated bank account. Any applicable interest on refund, if eligible, is generally computed separately by the Department at the time of processing.

To receive the refund smoothly, the taxpayer should ensure that the refund claim matches Form 26AS/AIS, the return is duly e-verified, and the bank account nominated for refund is valid and pre-validated on the e-filing portal.

How to maximize income tax refund?

Taxpayers can maximise their income tax refund through legitimate tax planning and accurate reporting.

The first step is to compute the final tax liability correctly after considering all eligible deductions, exemptions, rebates, and tax credits.

Taxpayers should compare the old and new tax regimes, where applicable, and select the regime that results in the lower tax outflow.

“This is particularly relevant where the taxpayer is eligible to claim deductions such as section 80C, 80D, 80G, 80GG, housing loan interest, HRA, or other permissible benefits, since several Chapter VI-A deductions are generally restricted under the new tax regime, except specified deductions such as section 80CCD(2), 80JJAA, etc,” commented Surana.

Taxpayers should also ensure that all TDS, TCS, advance tax, and self-assessment tax credits are correctly claimed in the ITR and duly reconciled with Form 26AS, AIS/TIS, and challan details.

Taxpayers should download AIS and Form 26AS and verify the actual TDS/TCS/tax paid before filing the return. Any discrepancy should be reconciled with the employer, deductor, bank or reporting entity before filing, as a mismatch in tax credit may reduce or delay the refund.

Further, taxpayers should claim only those deductions and exemptions for which they have proper documentary support, such as rent receipts, insurance premium receipts, donation receipts, tuition fee receipts, home loan certificates and investment proofs.

Further, to ensure smooth receipt of refund, taxpayers should file an accurate return, e-verify it promptly, and ensure that the refund bank account is active, pre-validated and nominated on the e-filing portal. Only a validated bank account can be nominated to receive an income tax refund.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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