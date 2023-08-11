Why I am not getting Income Tax Refund after filing ITR much before the Due Date? I-T Dept replies

Income Tax Refund Date 2023: Over 6.8 crore taxpayers have filed their income tax returns for AY 2023-24. While many taxpayers have already received refunds, some claim to be facing a delay. Once such taxpayer recently asked the Income Tax department on social media as to why he was not getting the refund even after filing his return much before the due date.

Tagging the Income Tax department on Twitter, the taxpayer wrote, “I paid my tax on time I filed my return much before the due date. Why am I not receiving the refund? @PMOIndia please give me justice.”

The Income Tax Department responded to this taxpayer by asking him to send his details by mail. “Please write to us with your details (along with PAN & your mobile number) via email at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in so that our team can get in touch with you,” the Income Tax Department replied.

The due date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 in non-audit cases was July 31, 2023. As per data on the website of the Income Tax Department, more than 6.8 crore returns were filed till August 6. Of these, over 6 crore returns were verified by taxpayers while more than 4.34 crore returns were processed by the Income Tax Department.

Data suggests that some taxpayers may be facing delays in refunds as more than 2 crore returns are yet to be processed. Further, some taxpayers may be facing delays due to the non-verification of their returns. It is important for taxpayers to verify their returns within 30 days of filing Till August 6, over 80 lakh returns were yet to be verified at taxpayers’ end.

According to tax experts, faster processing of refunds depends on several factors. The tax department tries to process refunds within 20 to 45 days from the date of filing the ITR. However, this is a general timeframe. The maximum time limit to process ITR and send an intimation by the tax department is 9 months from the end of the financial year in which the return is furnished.

Refunds are issued if there are no complexities involved in the ITR.