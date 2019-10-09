Waiting for income tax refund? Here is how you may check and give refund reissue request

Once satisfied that the ITR is filed properly, the Income Tax Department issues refund order.

In case of excess tax is paid, refund of the excess amount may be claimed by filing the income tax return (ITR) within the due date and verifying the ITR. The Income Tax (I-T) Department processes ITRs only if the returns are verified either online using Aadhaar OTP / DSC / net banking or offline by sending the sighed ITR-V to the Centralised Processing Centre at Bengaluru by an ordinary post or speed post. So, verification is must to complete the ITR filing process.

Once the verification is done, the I-T Department starts processing the ITR as per its convenience and once satisfied that the ITR is filed properly, the Department issues refund order, in case there is any refund.

Now-a-days, refund amounts are generally credited directly to the accounts of the claimants through NEFT, but the Department may also issue and send cheques to the mailing addresses of the assessees.

In case you have tax refund, but have not received it, you may log in to the income tax e-filing portal with your PAN and password and check if the ITR is processed or not. If it is not processed and only showing ‘ITR verified successfully’, wait till the ITR is processed.

In case it is showing ‘ITR processed’, check the page to see if it is showing the refund date, amount and mode of refund.

In case of NEFT, check your bank account details around the date of refund to confirm if the refund amount is credited in your account or not. If not, visit the e-filing site to re-check if account number and IFSC is entered properly. In case of any error, give refund reissue request with correct details.

In case of refund through cheque, wait for few days, in case of immediate refund date. Otherwise, check with the nearest Post Office if the cheque is returned undelivered or not. In such case, check in ITR, if the address is entered properly or not. In case of any error, give refund reissue request with correct address.

How to give Refund Reissue Request:

Step 1: First log in to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in with your PAN and password and then go to ‘My Account’ and click on ‘Service Request’ from the drop-down list.

Step 2: In the ‘Service Request’ page, select ‘New Request’ from drop down.

Step 3: On selecting ‘New Request’, a new field – ‘Request Category’ will come up on the page, in which select ‘Refund Reissue’ from the drop down and submit.

In case the refund is not yet failed, the it will show that no refund was failed after submission, while you will get options to rectify your details and request for reissue, in case the refund was failed.