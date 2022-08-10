Unable to log in to ITR e-filing portal? You may have to pay Rs 1,000 to set things right

Rabina (name changed) didn’t file her Income Tax Return (ITR) for the last few years. To file her return of income for Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23, she failed to log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal as it was rejecting the password she had set for filing her ITR few years back.

Her efforts to reset the password using Aadhaar OTP failed and a message popped up saying that her PAN is not linked with her Aadhaar.

While trying to link her PAN with Aadhaar, she got a message saying, “As per CBDT circular F.No. 370142/14/22-TPL dated March 30, 2022, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on July 1, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number is required to link PAN with Aadhaar on or before March 31, 2022. Taxpayers who failed to do so are liable to pay a fee of Rs 500 till June 30, 2022 and thereafter a fee of Rs 1,000 will be applicable before submission of PAN-Aadhaar linkage request.”

Payment confirmation page.

How to make payment for liking PAN with Aadhaar:

To pay the fee for PAN-Aadhaar linking, visit the Protean (NSDL) portal and proceed with submission of Aadhaar-PAN linking request. Select CHALLAN NO./ITNS 280 for submission of Aadhaar-PAN linking request.

The payment of Rs 1,000 has to be made in a single challan under Minor head 500 (Fee) and Major head 0021 [Income Tax (Other than Companies)] in single challan.

Wait for 4-5 working days after the payment is done for PAN- Aadhaar linking on Protean (NSDL), to submit the request of linking the two documents on the e-filing portal.

In case you fail to submit the request to link PAN and Aadhaar even after 4-5 working days, check whether the payment has been made in minor head code 500 or not. If the payment head is correct, lodge grievance or contact Helpdesk. In case the payment has been made under a wrong head, make a request for challan correction.

The following categories of persons are, however, exempted from Aadhaar-PAN linking:

NRIs Not a citizen of India age > 80 years as on date state of residence is Assam, Meghalaya or Jammu & Kashmir

After making a successful payment, Rabina was able to submit her request for linking of PAN with Aadhaar on the Income Tax e-filing portal after 5 working days.

PAN-Aadhaar linking request submitted successfully.

However, what was surprising that even before submitting her request for PAN-Aadhaar linking, after making the payment for it, her existing password became valid and she was able to log in while putting the linking request!