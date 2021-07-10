TDS certificate in Form 16 to statement of quarterly deductions: All Income Tax due dates ending in July

Representative image

Income Tax due Dates 2021: The Union Government recently extended the due dates of several tax-related works for the benefit of taxpayers. The due dates were extended for providing relief to taxpayers hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns in states.

“In view of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, taxpayers are facing inconvenience in meeting certain tax compliances and also in filing response to various notices. In order to ease compliances to be made by taxpayers during this difficult time, reliefs are being provided through Notifications nos. 74/2021 & 75/2021 dated 25th June, 2021 Circular no. 12/2021 dated 25th June, 2021,” the Ministry of Finance had said in a statement on 25th June.

Here’s a list of extended due dates ending in July 2021:

The Certificate of Tax Deducted at Source in Form No.16 under Rule 31 of the Income Tax Rules 1962 may be furnished on or before 31st July, 2021. Earlier, the due date for this was 15th June, 2021.

The Statement of Deduction of Tax for the last quarter of the Financial Year 2020-21 under Rule 31A of the Income-tax Rules,1962 may be furnished on or before 15th July, 2021. Earlier due date was 31st May, 2021.

The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No. 64D for the Previous Year 2020-21 may be furnished on or before 15th July, 2021. The original due date for this was 15th June, 2021.

The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No. 64C for the Previous Year 2020-21 may be furnished on or before 31st July, 2021. It was earlier required to be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021.

The Quarterly Statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorized dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on 30th June, 2021 under Rule 37 BB of the Rules may be furnished on or before 31st July, 2021.

The Annual Statement required to be furnished under sub-section (5) of section 9A of the Act by the eligible investment fund in Form No. 3CEK for the Financial Year 2020-21 may be furnished on or before 31st July, 2021. Uploading of the declarations received from recipients in Form No. 15G/15H during the quarter ending 30th June, 2021 may be uploaded by 31st August,2021.

Exercising of option to withdraw pending application (filed before the erstwhile Income Tax Settlement Commission) under sub-section (1) of Section 245M of the Act in Form No. 34BB may be exercised on or before 31st July, 2021.

The Government has also provided some relief in the form of tax exemption on the money received from employers and well-wishers for treatment of Covid-19.